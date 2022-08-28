Read full article on original website
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
People in Knoxville neighborhood concerned for their safety due to speeding drivers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in a Knox County neighborhood are feeling unsafe as drivers zoom past their homes. "They're scared, I'm scared. We all want to just make it out of our neighborhood alive without getting hit," Hannah Satterfield said. She and other neighbors are concerned about a...
Search for Knoxville man last seen in March ongoing
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help from the public as investigators search for a man who has been missing since late March.
Broadway Viaduct opens, KARM sends warning to drivers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After nearly three years of construction, the Broadway viaduct, the bridge over the railroad tracks near the Old City, opened Wednesday night. Tennessee Department of Transportation crews were wrapping up the project on Aug. 31 and said it would open following rush hour. A TDOT spokesperson announced that it was officially open at 9:40 p.m.
Woman waits 28 hours in ER for room at Knoxville medical center
Knoxville resident, Brenda Upchurch has dealt with a number of medical issues over time, but her most recent visit to the Parkwest Medical Center left her in question about care for overall patients.
Inside the new Neyland | UT Athletics unveils renovations to the historic stadium
Knox County Schools has an official deadline for when teachers need to finish cataloging their classroom libraries- the end of the school year. A man who claimed to be a passenger in the car that crashed into the front of Sweet P’s earlier this month has been charged as the driver, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
New business moves into historic Gay Street building
Vandals damage criticized construction site, reward offered for an arrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction equipment along a development project in the Bexhill community was damaged and vandalized over the weekend, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s incident report. Bulldozers and dump trucks are now covered in graffiti. Wayne Roberts of Sevier County told WVLT News the...
Bearden Middle School evacuated for natural gas leak
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bearden Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning after Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a natural gas leak, department officials said. “All children are safe at this time. The building has been evacuated as a precaution,” KFD officials said. After securing the leak, crews double...
Toasty Friday, soggy Sunday into Monday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Let’s Go Big Orange! We have some mountain-to-valley storms rumbling on another scorcher Friday. More numerous showers are here for much of Labor Day Weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
CEO hopes to reopen Knoxville S&S Cafeteria after COVID, inflation-related closure
The S&S Cafeteria on Kingston Pike in Knoxville closed on August 31 after being open for 47 years. However, leaders tell us there may be hope for the restaurant in the future.
Company offering sky-high views of Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Seaplane is offering tourists with a sense of adventure a sky-high view of Knoxville and East Tennessee. The company operates out of West Knoxville and specializes in views of Neyland Stadium, downtown Knoxville and the wilderness of East Tennessee. “See the home of the Vols...
Hot but less humid for now, tracking more steam and storms ahead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s hot and sunny, but less humid for now. That gives us another mild night, but the humidity returns and brings back the rain chances on into your Labor Day weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so...
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
Authorities looking for man last seen leaving work in Maryville Monday night
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were asking for help to find a man last seen Monday at around 8:30 p.m. as he left work. They said Robert Kitzmiller left work at Newell Brands in Maryville to get a friend dinner from a Cook Out restaurant and take it to McGhee Tyson Airport. They said he was seen backing out of his parking space but never arrived at the airport.
UTPD determines attempted robbery did not take place following investigation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials determined that a robbery reported on campus Tuesday night did not occur. On Aug. 30, the UT Police Department received a report of an attempted robbery outside the G-11 Parking Garage. The student told police officials that while they were walking on the sidewalk attached to the parking garage, when an older individual approached them and attempted to forcibly take their belongings.
Knoxville police locate missing Florida man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said that a Florida man reported missing Wednesday had been found. Harry Lebkuecher, 21, is from Clermont and had last seen at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive around 7:30 Tuesday morning, KPD officials said. Lebkuecher reportedly did not have his wallet, ID or any other of his belongings, prompting officials to reach out to the public for help.
Knox Co. Schools sets deadline for library cataloging law compliance
A man who claimed to be a passenger in the car that crashed into the front of Sweet P’s earlier this month has been charged as the driver, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Kimber Wilson’s family spoke to WVLT News about the girl, describing her as a “good...
KPD: Man arrested after shots fired, ‘extensive negotiations’ at Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after “extensive negotiations” by responders at a Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a landlord and tenant dispute at an apartment at 100 Brentway Circle earlier in the day, officials said. When...
