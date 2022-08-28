ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Broadway Viaduct opens, KARM sends warning to drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After nearly three years of construction, the Broadway viaduct, the bridge over the railroad tracks near the Old City, opened Wednesday night. Tennessee Department of Transportation crews were wrapping up the project on Aug. 31 and said it would open following rush hour. A TDOT spokesperson announced that it was officially open at 9:40 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
wvlt.tv

New business moves into historic Gay Street building

Knox County Schools has an official deadline for when teachers need to finish cataloging their classroom libraries- the end of the school year. A man who claimed to be a passenger in the car that crashed into the front of Sweet P’s earlier this month has been charged as the driver, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bearden Middle School evacuated for natural gas leak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bearden Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning after Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a natural gas leak, department officials said. “All children are safe at this time. The building has been evacuated as a precaution,” KFD officials said. After securing the leak, crews double...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Toasty Friday, soggy Sunday into Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Let’s Go Big Orange! We have some mountain-to-valley storms rumbling on another scorcher Friday. More numerous showers are here for much of Labor Day Weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Company offering sky-high views of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Seaplane is offering tourists with a sense of adventure a sky-high view of Knoxville and East Tennessee. The company operates out of West Knoxville and specializes in views of Neyland Stadium, downtown Knoxville and the wilderness of East Tennessee. “See the home of the Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Authorities looking for man last seen leaving work in Maryville Monday night

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were asking for help to find a man last seen Monday at around 8:30 p.m. as he left work. They said Robert Kitzmiller left work at Newell Brands in Maryville to get a friend dinner from a Cook Out restaurant and take it to McGhee Tyson Airport. They said he was seen backing out of his parking space but never arrived at the airport.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

UTPD determines attempted robbery did not take place following investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials determined that a robbery reported on campus Tuesday night did not occur. On Aug. 30, the UT Police Department received a report of an attempted robbery outside the G-11 Parking Garage. The student told police officials that while they were walking on the sidewalk attached to the parking garage, when an older individual approached them and attempted to forcibly take their belongings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing Florida man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said that a Florida man reported missing Wednesday had been found. Harry Lebkuecher, 21, is from Clermont and had last seen at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive around 7:30 Tuesday morning, KPD officials said. Lebkuecher reportedly did not have his wallet, ID or any other of his belongings, prompting officials to reach out to the public for help.
KNOXVILLE, TN

