Offset Sues Migos’ Record Label, Quality Control Claiming He ‘Paid Handosmely’ For Ownership Of Solo Recordings

Read full article on original website
Mike Martin
3d ago
this what happens when one gets married and pillow talking takes place....baby you can do album by yourself you don't need them we can do album together like Jay z and beyonce🤦🏽♂🤦🏽♂🤦🏽♂
Reply
4
Hazel✌
4d ago
with all the shootings, murders drug and violent crime arrests, lawsuits and back biting, does anyone make music anymore? just wondering. I don't read anything positive or productive with this music genre. just death...
Reply(9)
5
Related
Hip-Hop Music Mogul Irv Gotti Says Receiving His $300 Million Deal Made Him ‘Cheaper’
Hip-hop music mogul Irv Gotti might be $300 million richer, but he’s also got 300 million more reasons to be stingy with his paper. The Murder Inc. co-founder recently dished on how life has changed after making $300 million by selling the master recording to Murder Inc, Page Six reports. Irv made $100 million for masters to music from his label that discovered acts like Ja Rule and Ashanti and another $200 million to produce movies and TV shows.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jackboy Calls Kodak Black A "Federal Agent" Over Jay-Z & Eminem's "Renegade"
Jackboy's remained a pivotal force in Florida's dominant rap scene. Though the rapper was attached to Sniper Gang, he parted ways from Kodak Black's label to establish his own empire. Unfortunately, the falling out between the two friends continues to play out publicly. The latest update on the saga comes in the form of Jackboy's latest release, "Renegade Freestyle (Closure)." In the song, Jackboy takes on Jay-Z and Eminem's iconic collaboration and directly reflects on their issues. Jackboy accuses Yak of wanting to hold back his artists, if they become bigger than him, while calling him a "federal agent" for his Trump ties. A large portion of the subs towards Yak comes in the second verse.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Akademiks Suggests Offset & QCM Controversy Stems From Tension With Lil Baby
Social media had a slight flare-up last week when Offset and Pierre Thomas exchanged words, and now it's time for DJ Akademiks to add his insight to the conversation. We previously reported that Offset was suing Quality Control Music over control of his solo career, and soon, Thomas emerged to address the gossip. Offset quickly replied that he bought out his contract and wanted to move on, but alleged QCM has attempted to infringe on his career outside of Migos, even blackballing him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit
Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
Joann Kelly, The Daughter Of R. Kelly, Claims She Has Lost Record Deals Because Of Her Father
Joann Kelly, the daughter of singer R. Kelly, claims that she has lost several record deals because of her father. Joann, whose stage name is Buku Abi, spoke on the challenges of being Kelly’s daughter during an appearance with her mother, dancer and choreographer Drea Kelly, on Majic 107.5 in Atlanta on Aug. 25.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: 50 Cent Replaced T.I. With Method Man Because of Beef, According to Cast
Method Man stars in 'Power Book II: Ghost,' executive produced by 50 Cent. Some of the show's cast revealed that T.I. was originally up for the role, but 50 ultimately chose Method Man because of beef he had with T.I.
Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million
Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Blames Ambition And Ego For Failed Supergroup With DMX & Ja Rule
JAY-Z, DMX and Ja Rule were supposed to form a supergroup in the late ’90s, but it never came to light, and Hov has now shared why he thinks it didn’t work out. In the premiere episode of the new Murder Inc. BET documentary, label founder Irv Gotti recalled the time that Jay, X and Ja were working closely with each other to the point people in the industry referred to them as a supergroup.
'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's
A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cardi B gets first face tattoo in red ink: Is this a new trend?
Cardi B is getting some new artwork, this time on her face! The 29-year-old rapper, who praised Bad Bunny for taking risks in fashion, is taking the next step in body alterations with a new face tattoo. And while the singer has yet to unveil the new piece...
Kim Kardashian's Lawyers Say No Evidence She 'Pumped And Dumped' EthereumMax Tokens
Kim Kardashian’s legal team is reportedly looking to dismiss a class-action lawsuit alleging that the celebrity had a role in “pumping and dumping” the crypto token EthereumMax EMAX/USD. What Happened: Kardashain’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the complaint filed against the reality TV star and other...
SheKnows
Shaquille O’Neal Suddenly Took His $3 Million Las Vegas Estate Off the Market & We Understand Why
A bunch of stars have been snagging mansions straight from our Pinterest boards, and just as many are selling their picturesque estates. But one celebrity just abruptly changed his mind and decided to keep his dreamy mansion, and it was none other than basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal purchased...
DJ Khaled Gets A Ton of Famous Rappers To Show Up At The Recording Studio, On ‘God Did’
“It breaks my heart. They didn’t believe in us. They played themselves,” rants DJ Khaled on the title track of his 13th album, God Did. For over 15 years – and longer, if you count his early days as a Miami radio and club DJ – he has positioned himself as the id of rap’s mainstream, a meme-able interlocutor of the form’s pop ambitions. It’s a role that hearkens back to the days of pioneering New York radio jocks like Frankie Crocker and Mr. Magic. But DJ Khaled has earned more fame than his predecessors, or contemporaries like DJ...
TikToker With Monkeypox Says He's Facing Threats After Viral Fast Food Runs Spark Backlash
A TikToker with the monkeypox virus vented about facing threats after going viral due to his fast food runs documented on the platform, Radar has learned. "I got invited out to the club tonight but people making all these outlandish threats ... I feel like I can't even go out. That s--- really not cool at all," he said in a new clip posted over the weekend, still showing the outbreak on his face that appears to be healing.The now-viral social media personality, who goes by Duane Cali, stood by his claims that he was thinking about others as...
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo
Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says
Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 28