Kane County gun buyback event an overwhelming success, more than 100 guns turned in

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A gun buyback event held in Kane County on Saturday was an overwhelming success.

The Kane County Sheriff's office was offering a $100 gift card for each gun that was turned in.

The Kane County Sheriff's office said the event at the Kane County Health Department resulted in more than 100 guns being turned in and they ended up running out of gift cards.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain told WBBM any gun off the street helps.

"We have no pre-conceived notions that we're gonna see a bunch of street gang members-major criminals walking in with massive firearms to turn them into us," he added.

"That's why we support very proactive and skilled law enforcement to get those guns off the street."

The event was supposed to continue on Sunday as well, but was cancelled since the sheriff's office ran out of gift cards.

One woman who turned in a gun said that she thought about selling the gun, but was worried what would happen with it after it was resold and thanked the organizers for holding the event, the sheriff's office said in a facebook post.

Gun Buy Back Event The community gun buy back event held at the Kane County Health Department in Aurora resulted in... Posted by Kane County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 27, 2022

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram