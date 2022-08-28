ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Kane County gun buyback event an overwhelming success, more than 100 guns turned in

By Terry Keshner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1iap_0hYiAZ2J00

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A gun buyback event held in Kane County on Saturday was an overwhelming success.

The Kane County Sheriff's office was offering a $100 gift card for each gun that was turned in.

The Kane County Sheriff's office said the event at the Kane County Health Department resulted in more than 100 guns being turned in and they ended up running out of gift cards.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain told WBBM any gun off the street helps.
"We have no pre-conceived notions that we're gonna see a bunch of street gang members-major criminals walking in with massive firearms to turn them into us," he added.

"That's why we support very proactive and skilled law enforcement to get those guns off the street."

The event was supposed to continue on Sunday as well, but was cancelled since the sheriff's office ran out of gift cards.

One woman who turned in a gun said that she thought about selling the gun, but was worried what would happen with it after it was resold and thanked the organizers for holding the event, the sheriff's office said in a facebook post.

Gun Buy Back Event The community gun buy back event held at the Kane County Health Department in Aurora resulted in...

Posted by Kane County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 27, 2022

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 5

Guest
3d ago

These are old liberal women selling old guns that are 70 yrs old. You think people from my town in Hampshire Illinois are trading in their gun collection for a gift card lol. Hampshire Illinois supports President Trump and our Veterans and we hunt and fish and farm.

Reply(1)
4
Half Truth and Whole lies
3d ago

Don’t let the picture of the AR-15 fool you. Not a single one was turned in. The only guns turned in were junk guns /old hunting rifles nobody wants anymore. The buy back program is a total joke.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kane County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Kane County, IL
City
Aurora, IL
959theriver.com

Success in Kane County

Hi, it’s Leslie, and the Kane County Health Department in Aurora had a gun buy back event over this past weekend. The event was supposed to take place Saturday and Sunday, but Saturday was so successful that they had to cancel Sunday’s portion because they ran out of gift cards.
KANE COUNTY, IL
firefighternation.com

Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some

In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Street Gang#Firearms#Wbbm Newsradio#The Kane County Sheriff#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
wjol.com

Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County

A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
WILL COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
NORRIDGE, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam

(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

The reason behind the deadly overdose surge in McHenry County

Laura Crain, drug free program coordinator at McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been a rise in fatal overdoses in McHenry County and how people can take action to prevent overdoses and related deaths. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Tuesday, August 30th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 36-year-old Annette Boudreau on a warrant. Also arrested was...
MORRIS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17-year-old arrested for DeKalb shooting

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy faces charges after he shot a young woman in DeKalb last week, police said. It happened at an apartment complex on Ridge Drive on Tuesday. Investigators said that the teenager shot at two 17-year-old girls after an argument. One of the teens was hit twice and taken to […]
DEKALB, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy