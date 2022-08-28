Read full article on original website
2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Fashion Moments We Couldn’t Look Away From (PHOTOS)
Today's biggest pop stars and musicians strutted their stuff on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet Sunday night (Aug. 28). The iconic award show kicks off at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at 8PM ET. Fans can tune in on MTV, with simulcasts set to air on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.
Nicki Minaj Honors Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston During Moving VMAs Video Vanguard Speech
Following her milestone career-spanning performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs as this year's Video Vanguard recipient, Nicki Minaj touched everyone's hearts with her heartfelt acceptance speech. After locating her phone, which had her speech written on it, Nicki launched into a string of shout-outs. "I wanna take a second to...
How to Stream the 2022 MTV VMAs
It's almost time for the 2022 MTV VMAs and pop culture stans everywhere are gearing up for the big night. (One fan even created a thread of the show's most memorable and controversial moments on Twitter. Lady Gaga's meat dress, anyone?) The show will air this Sunday (Aug. 28) at...
Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me to Life’ Is No. 1 on iTunes + the Internet Has Questions
Everyone and their mothers know Evanescence's smash hit "Bring Me to Life" from their 2003 debut album Fallen. For some reason though, the track is currently sitting at No. 1 on iTunes, and the internet has questions as to why. Chart Data initially shared the news that the song had...
How Avril Lavigne’s 2002 MTV VMAs Best New Artist Win Captured the Y2K Pop-Rock Zeitgeist
Avril Lavigne was at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to crown Dove Cameron as this year's Best New Artist Sunday (Aug. 28). It was a fitting passing of the torch during last night's star-studded awards show — 20 years ago the "Complicated" icon was in the same place as Cameron when she accepted the award herself.
DJ Claims Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Racist’ Amid ‘Euphoria’ Star’s MAGA Family Backlash
A DJ has accused Sydney Sweeney of racist behaviorafter controversial photos from the star's mom's birthday party were shared online. DJ Bella Ferrada took to her Instagram story to put the Euphoria star on blast for sharing photos from the party. Ferrada deemed the snapshots "realllll problematic" in a since-expired story, according to celebrity blog Oh No They Didn't.
Johnny Depp to Make Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs (REPORT)
Johnny Depp is seemingly set to return to the small screen. The actor, who spent part of the summer having his defamation case against ex Amber Heard televised for the world to see, is reportedly in talks to make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28.
Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist With Three Video of the Year VMAs Wins
Taylor Swift made history (again) at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight. On Sunday (Aug. 28), the "Reputation" singer made a rare public appearance at the 2022 VMAs. During the awards show, she took home the coveted Video of the Year award for "All Too Well" (her 10-minute version), becoming the first artist in history to win the big award three times.
Why Demi Lovato Felt ‘Stale’ Performing Before Returning to Her Pop-Rock Roots (EXCLUSIVE)
Earlier this year, Demi Lovato announced a funeral for their pop music career and teased a return to rock. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, the "Skin of My Teeth" singer explains why she decided to return to her pop-rock and pop-punk roots.
Blackpink’s Lisa Makes History With Best K-Pop Video VMAs Win: Watch Her Speech!
Blackpink's Lisa had quite the evening at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where she made history a number of times — including winning the Best K-Pop Video award!. On Sunday (Aug. 28), Blackpink made their American awards show debut performance while also premiering their new single "Pink Venom" live at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The group became the first act to win the new award for Best Metaverse Performance.
Britney Spears and Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ Marks Pop Princess’ First New Music in Six Years: LISTEN
The Princess of Pop makes her glorious return to music by joining forces with Elton John on "Hold Me Closer," out Aug. 26. The track is Spears' first new material since she unleashed her ninth studio album Glory in 2016. "Hold Me Closer" is an updated, club-friendly spin on John's...
Demi Lovato: Paramore’s Hayley Williams Would Be a ‘Dream Collaboration’
Demi Lovato has attained a fair amount of rock and metal credibility lately, having recently shared rehearsal footage with Nita Strauss, played a metal-as-hell guitar on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that she attended a Dimmu Borgir concert in 2007. Now, Demi just added another notch to...
Taylor Swift Announces New 13-Track Album ‘Midnights': ‘A Journey Through Terrors and Sweet Dreams’
Taylor Swift is entering her Midnights era! The hit-maker has an album's worth of new material dropping in October. The "Blank Space" superstar teased a major announcement during a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, during which she urged fans to prepare for more news at midnight (Aug. 29).
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Really Took a Break From ‘The Voice’
Kelly Clarkson fans were devastated when they learned the "Stronger" singer wouldn't be returning to her position on the coaches panel for Season 22 of The Voice. But give the woman a break — and we mean literally. The singer recently sat down with the TODAY show to explain...
Who Is Demi Lovato Dating? Meet New Boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes
Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend and musical collaborator!. The 23-year-old Canadian independent punk/rap artist and Disney Channel alum stepped out publicly for the first time together earlier this month. On Aug. 16, the pair was photographed by The Daily Mail while hand-in-hand at the New York City restaurant Lavo. A source close to Lovato told People, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."
Olivia Wilde Reacts to Harry Styles Fans Who Hate Their Relationship
Oliva Wilde opened up about her experience with Harry Styles' fans. In particular, she got candid about how fans who have been critical of her relationship with the pop star are not indicative of the larger fandom. Wilde characterized Styles' following as a group of "deeply loving people" in the...
Aly & AJ Say They Were Originally Offered These Lead Roles in ‘Hannah Montana’
Long before Miley Cyrus ever became a household name, it seems another Disney Channel star was first offered the titular role in Hannah Montana. On Monday (Aug. 22), AJ Michalka of sister duo Aly & AJ revealed her sister, Aly, was initially offered the role of the teen-turned-pop star. The...
Rihanna’s New Fenty Makeup Product Contains Ketchup (Yes, Actual Ketchup)
Rihanna's latest Fenty Beauty launch is shaping up to be more of a trick than a treat. The "This Is What You Came For" star's makeup company has joined forces with a brand called MSCHF for a release that contains individual packets of a shimmery red lip gloss as well as actual ketchup.
Avril Lavigne Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Speech: ‘Inspiration for a Generation of Kids
Avril Lavigne has reached a major career milestone. For, the pop-punk princess has just received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. During her acceptance speech, she thanked those closest to her, including family and friends. However, she would also go on to thank famed music producer L.A. Reid "for discovering me at 15 years old, just a kid from a small town in Ontario, Canada, and he believed in me."
Jennifer Lopez Reveals ‘Old Wounds Were Healed’ After Marrying Ben Affleck 20 Years Later
Jennifer Lopez completely bared her soul in the latest On The JLo newsletter entry. The Marry Me star, 53, spilled the intimate details of her lavish Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck, 50, and shared that the “wounds” left when the duo broke up back in 2004 have finally been healed. And it had everything to do with a very special song, she admitted.
