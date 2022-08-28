ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PopCrush

2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Fashion Moments We Couldn’t Look Away From (PHOTOS)

Today's biggest pop stars and musicians strutted their stuff on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet Sunday night (Aug. 28). The iconic award show kicks off at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at 8PM ET. Fans can tune in on MTV, with simulcasts set to air on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.
NEWARK, NJ
PopCrush

How to Stream the 2022 MTV VMAs

It's almost time for the 2022 MTV VMAs and pop culture stans everywhere are gearing up for the big night. (One fan even created a thread of the show's most memorable and controversial moments on Twitter. Lady Gaga's meat dress, anyone?) The show will air this Sunday (Aug. 28) at...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
PopCrush

DJ Claims Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Racist’ Amid ‘Euphoria’ Star’s MAGA Family Backlash

A DJ has accused Sydney Sweeney of racist behaviorafter controversial photos from the star's mom's birthday party were shared online. DJ Bella Ferrada took to her Instagram story to put the Euphoria star on blast for sharing photos from the party. Ferrada deemed the snapshots "realllll problematic" in a since-expired story, according to celebrity blog Oh No They Didn't.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Snoop Dogg
PopCrush

Blackpink’s Lisa Makes History With Best K-Pop Video VMAs Win: Watch Her Speech!

Blackpink's Lisa had quite the evening at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where she made history a number of times — including winning the Best K-Pop Video award!. On Sunday (Aug. 28), Blackpink made their American awards show debut performance while also premiering their new single "Pink Venom" live at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The group became the first act to win the new award for Best Metaverse Performance.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Columbia Records#Mtv#G O O D Music#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sony Music#Mtv Video Music Awards#Cmt#Comedy Central Logo#Paramount Network#Tvland#Vh1#Lbc#Jid#Best New Artist
PopCrush

Who Is Demi Lovato Dating? Meet New Boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes

Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend and musical collaborator!. The 23-year-old Canadian independent punk/rap artist and Disney Channel alum stepped out publicly for the first time together earlier this month. On Aug. 16, the pair was photographed by The Daily Mail while hand-in-hand at the New York City restaurant Lavo. A source close to Lovato told People, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Avril Lavigne Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Speech: ‘Inspiration for a Generation of Kids

Avril Lavigne has reached a major career milestone. For, the pop-punk princess has just received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. During her acceptance speech, she thanked those closest to her, including family and friends. However, she would also go on to thank famed music producer L.A. Reid "for discovering me at 15 years old, just a kid from a small town in Ontario, Canada, and he believed in me."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals ‘Old Wounds Were Healed’ After Marrying Ben Affleck 20 Years Later

Jennifer Lopez completely bared her soul in the latest On The JLo newsletter entry. The Marry Me star, 53, spilled the intimate details of her lavish Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck, 50, and shared that the “wounds” left when the duo broke up back in 2004 have finally been healed. And it had everything to do with a very special song, she admitted.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

PopCrush

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy