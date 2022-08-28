Blackpink's Lisa had quite the evening at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where she made history a number of times — including winning the Best K-Pop Video award!. On Sunday (Aug. 28), Blackpink made their American awards show debut performance while also premiering their new single "Pink Venom" live at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The group became the first act to win the new award for Best Metaverse Performance.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO