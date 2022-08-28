ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone’s Estranged Wife Posts Birthday Tribute For Daughter Sophia, 26, Amid Divorce

By Terry Zeller
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Sylvester Stallone’s estranged wife Jennifer Flavin is making sure their children are feeling the love following the news she and Sly are splitting after 25 years of marriage. The former model, 54, took to her Instagram on Saturday (August 27) to share a sweet birthday tribute to celebrate her daughter Sophia’s big 26th! “Happy Birthday beautiful Sophia! You bring so much love and happiness to everyone you know!” Jennifer wrote alongside a slideshow of gorgeous snaps of Sophia, including one of her as a baby in Jennifer’s arms.

“Besides being a Beautiful person, you are hard-working, smart and most of all compassionate,” continued Jennifer, who also shares two other daughters, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20, with the Rocky actor. “I am the luckiest mom in the world to call you my daughter! Love you!”

The heartwarming message comes only a few days after news broke of Jennifer and Sylvester’s breakup. At the time, Sylvester’s rep Michelle Bega gave HollywoodLife this statement from the Oscar nominee: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Jennifer filed the papers in Florida on Friday, August 19 and accused Sly of “moving assets from marital funds,” per a report by TMZ. “Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” read documents obtained by the outlet. “Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings.”

Ahead of their official split, rumors were swirling of an impending divorce after Sly was snapped getting the tattoo of his wife covered up on Instagram. To raise even more eyebrows, Jennifer shared a cryptic post about her three daughters on August 10, writing, “These girls are my priority, nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever #truth #family #forever.”

Comments / 7

