ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Harrison Bader gets important injury update from Aaron Boone

New York Yankees trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader has yet to feature for the team since they traded for him in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery, who was dealt away in the trade, has been excellent since joining the Cardinals. Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a key update on Bader’s injury on Tuesday, indicating that the defensive-minded outfielder could be nearing a return to action. Via Marly Rivera of ESPN, Boone revealed that the Yankees have begun ramping up Bader’s activity and could send him out for rehab games before long.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury

The New York Mets are in a tight race with the Atlanta Braves for the title in the National League East, and now Pete Alonso and co. might not have one of their top young guys to help them stave off the rest of the competition in the division with third baseman Brett Baty potentially […] The post Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign

The Houston Astros placed ace Justin Verlander on the 15-day IL after he was removed from his start on Sunday due to what the team described as calf discomfort. Verlander lasted just three innings against the Baltimore Orioles before his outing came to an early end, and it now seems as if the injury is […] The post Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Mariners: 1 fatal flaw Seattle must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Seattle Mariners may not be able to catch the Houston Astros for the no. 1 spot in the American League West division, but they are nevertheless making the season interesting, to say the least. The Mariners are arguably the best in pro sports when it comes to giving the most depressing fan experience, and […] The post Mariners: 1 fatal flaw Seattle must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

‘Makes me want to retire’: Michael Fulmer in disbelief over Twins pitcher’s insane 100mph pitch never seen before

The Minnesota Twins have ab absolute stud in relief pitcher Jhoan Duran, who’s been lights out for the team so far in his rookie year in Major League Baseball. And during Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at home, Duran showed once again why he’s become one of the best young talents in the […] The post ‘Makes me want to retire’: Michael Fulmer in disbelief over Twins pitcher’s insane 100mph pitch never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

‘Maybe the best to ever pitch’: Mookie Betts reveals hardest part of facing Jacob deGrom after Dodgers’ loss to Mets

In what could serve as a preview for the 2022 NLCS, the New York Mets took down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field Wednesday night to the tune of a 2-1 score. Jacob deGrom was sensational on the mound for the Mets, who now improve to 83-48 after the victory and […] The post ‘Maybe the best to ever pitch’: Mookie Betts reveals hardest part of facing Jacob deGrom after Dodgers’ loss to Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa health update draws emotional response from White Sox players

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to be out indefinitely to undergo further testing on an undisclosed medical issue. The White Sox have struggled as a team this season. But that is the last thing on anyone’s minds right now. Chicago’s players reacted to the Tony La Russa concerning health update ahead […] The post Tony La Russa health update draws emotional response from White Sox players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Gerrit Cole’s 10-word reaction to Aaron Judge monster 51 home run season for Yankees

Aaron Judge is in the midst of a special 2022 season. He is arguably the American League MVP front-runner at the moment. The New York Yankees superstar recently blasted his 51st home run of the year against the Los Angeles Angels. As eye-popping as his home run total is, Judge is doing more than hitting homers. He’s slashing a very impressive .297/.398/.667 with a 1.064 OPS as of this story’s publication. The home runs do stand out as Aaron Judge attempts to chase down Roger Maris for most long balls in a single season in Yankees franchise history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees finally promote top prospect Oswald Peraza

The New York Yankees are promoting top prospect Oswald Peraza amid September roster expansion. The star shortstop has been on the radar of Yankees fans for quite some time, and the organization’s supporters have not shied away from their desire to see him reach the big league team. According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Peraza will join the Yankees in Tampa Bay on Friday now that rosters have expanded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Tony Gonsolin injury gets concerning update from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin is one of the biggest breakout stars in the 2022 MLB season. Unfortunately for the first-time All-Star, it’s unclear when he will get the chance to pitch again this season. Gonsolin suffered forearm tightness that will sideline him. Although he briefly played catch and felt good, he is still far […] The post Tony Gonsolin injury gets concerning update from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani delivers honest take on AL MVP race vs. Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge each bolstered their respective 2022 American League MVP Award resume over the Los Angeles Angels’ home series win over the New York Yankees. Ohtani recorded two home runs and five RBI in the three-game series. The reigning AL MVP Award winner also had the last laugh in the series finale […] The post Angels star Shohei Ohtani delivers honest take on AL MVP race vs. Yankees’ Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers lose reliever Brusdar Graterol to concerning elbow injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers are cruising along with the best record in baseball, but they can’t seem to catch a break on the mound. After recently losing Walker Buehler for the rest of the season due to Tommy John, the team has also just placed star reliever Brusdar Graterol on the 15-day IL with an […] The post Dodgers lose reliever Brusdar Graterol to concerning elbow injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
