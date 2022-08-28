Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
The 9 Easiest Labor Day Events in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Whole Foods is Bringing 1,700 Local Items From Southern California To Its Newest Store In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Tony La Russa gets unfortunate update after missing White Sox game with mysterious medical issue
Bad news for Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox. La Russa missed Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to an undisclosed medical issue- and the team has provided an update on his status moving forward. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the White Sox manager will be out indefinitely.
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors
The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Yankees’ Harrison Bader gets important injury update from Aaron Boone
New York Yankees trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader has yet to feature for the team since they traded for him in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery, who was dealt away in the trade, has been excellent since joining the Cardinals. Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a key update on Bader’s injury on Tuesday, indicating that the defensive-minded outfielder could be nearing a return to action. Via Marly Rivera of ESPN, Boone revealed that the Yankees have begun ramping up Bader’s activity and could send him out for rehab games before long.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury
The New York Mets are in a tight race with the Atlanta Braves for the title in the National League East, and now Pete Alonso and co. might not have one of their top young guys to help them stave off the rest of the competition in the division with third baseman Brett Baty potentially […] The post Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign
The Houston Astros placed ace Justin Verlander on the 15-day IL after he was removed from his start on Sunday due to what the team described as calf discomfort. Verlander lasted just three innings against the Baltimore Orioles before his outing came to an early end, and it now seems as if the injury is […] The post Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners: 1 fatal flaw Seattle must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Seattle Mariners may not be able to catch the Houston Astros for the no. 1 spot in the American League West division, but they are nevertheless making the season interesting, to say the least. The Mariners are arguably the best in pro sports when it comes to giving the most depressing fan experience, and […] The post Mariners: 1 fatal flaw Seattle must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Makes me want to retire’: Michael Fulmer in disbelief over Twins pitcher’s insane 100mph pitch never seen before
The Minnesota Twins have ab absolute stud in relief pitcher Jhoan Duran, who’s been lights out for the team so far in his rookie year in Major League Baseball. And during Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at home, Duran showed once again why he’s become one of the best young talents in the […] The post ‘Makes me want to retire’: Michael Fulmer in disbelief over Twins pitcher’s insane 100mph pitch never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘I copied much of it’: Joey Votto drops Albert Pujols admission that Cardinals icon will love
Albert Pujols, who is currently on a tear with the St. Louis Cardinals as he approaches retirement, has been one of the most impactful baseball players in the 21st century. People say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery; well in that case, Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto might have shown Pujols the ultimate form of love.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Chipper Jones on Braves rookie: “Never had that flat-out flamethrower”
Over his career as a player and coach, Chipper Jones has seen a lot of Braves pitchers, but he has never seen someone like Spencer Strider toe the rubber with a tomahawk across his chest. “We have never had that flat-out flamethrower and Spencer Strider is that guy,” Jones said....
Orioles adds former All-Star with serious pop for playoff push
One of the surprise playoff contenders of the 2022 MLB season, the Baltimore Orioles remain in the thick of the playoff hunt. The Orioles are a mere 1.5 games out of the final wildcard spot, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays. Led by a young up-and-coming core spearheaded by former first...
‘Maybe the best to ever pitch’: Mookie Betts reveals hardest part of facing Jacob deGrom after Dodgers’ loss to Mets
In what could serve as a preview for the 2022 NLCS, the New York Mets took down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field Wednesday night to the tune of a 2-1 score. Jacob deGrom was sensational on the mound for the Mets, who now improve to 83-48 after the victory and […] The post ‘Maybe the best to ever pitch’: Mookie Betts reveals hardest part of facing Jacob deGrom after Dodgers’ loss to Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora teases September move fans have been waiting for
The Boston Red Sox, dead last in the AL East with a 62-68 record approaching the final month of the season, are longshots to make the postseason. But if Alex Cora’s words are anything to listen closely to, the Red Sox, despite sporting the sixth-highest payroll in the league with nothing to show for it, have hope for the future.
Tony La Russa health update draws emotional response from White Sox players
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to be out indefinitely to undergo further testing on an undisclosed medical issue. The White Sox have struggled as a team this season. But that is the last thing on anyone’s minds right now. Chicago’s players reacted to the Tony La Russa concerning health update ahead […] The post Tony La Russa health update draws emotional response from White Sox players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gerrit Cole’s 10-word reaction to Aaron Judge monster 51 home run season for Yankees
Aaron Judge is in the midst of a special 2022 season. He is arguably the American League MVP front-runner at the moment. The New York Yankees superstar recently blasted his 51st home run of the year against the Los Angeles Angels. As eye-popping as his home run total is, Judge is doing more than hitting homers. He’s slashing a very impressive .297/.398/.667 with a 1.064 OPS as of this story’s publication. The home runs do stand out as Aaron Judge attempts to chase down Roger Maris for most long balls in a single season in Yankees franchise history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yankees finally promote top prospect Oswald Peraza
The New York Yankees are promoting top prospect Oswald Peraza amid September roster expansion. The star shortstop has been on the radar of Yankees fans for quite some time, and the organization’s supporters have not shied away from their desire to see him reach the big league team. According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Peraza will join the Yankees in Tampa Bay on Friday now that rosters have expanded.
Tony Gonsolin injury gets concerning update from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin is one of the biggest breakout stars in the 2022 MLB season. Unfortunately for the first-time All-Star, it’s unclear when he will get the chance to pitch again this season. Gonsolin suffered forearm tightness that will sideline him. Although he briefly played catch and felt good, he is still far […] The post Tony Gonsolin injury gets concerning update from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani delivers honest take on AL MVP race vs. Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge each bolstered their respective 2022 American League MVP Award resume over the Los Angeles Angels’ home series win over the New York Yankees. Ohtani recorded two home runs and five RBI in the three-game series. The reigning AL MVP Award winner also had the last laugh in the series finale […] The post Angels star Shohei Ohtani delivers honest take on AL MVP race vs. Yankees’ Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers lose reliever Brusdar Graterol to concerning elbow injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers are cruising along with the best record in baseball, but they can’t seem to catch a break on the mound. After recently losing Walker Buehler for the rest of the season due to Tommy John, the team has also just placed star reliever Brusdar Graterol on the 15-day IL with an […] The post Dodgers lose reliever Brusdar Graterol to concerning elbow injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
108K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0