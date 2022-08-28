Read full article on original website
Stepbrother Charged in Saginaw Girl’s Death
A juvenile suspect arrested in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl in Saginaw Tuesday was her stepbrother. Jameion Peterson, 14, was arraigned on a charge of open murder Wednesday, and is being charged as an adult. Police found the body of Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in a vacant lot near...
Further Details Emerge in Bay County Officer Involved Shooting
The Bay County Sheriff’s Department has provided additional information about an officer involved shooting that occurred Sunday in Bangor Township. Police were dispatched to the Bangor Downs Townhouses around 3:25 a.m. for a report of shots fired in an apartment. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman had been shot to death and an 18-year-old Midland man still at the residence. Police say the man threatened deputies with a handgun. One deputy shot the suspect, then rendered medical aid. However, the suspect died of his injuries at a local hospital.
State Police Investigate Aggravated Indecent Exposure
Alex James Dewald (source: Michigan State Police) State Police at the Caro Post investigated an indecent exposure complaint that happened outside the Rocket Bowling Bar & Grill in Reese on Sunday August 21. About 8:25 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a man exposing and fondling himself in public. A passerby had seen the man from a nearby business.
Saginaw man feels police before crashing into train
SAGINAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after leading police on a chase before crashing into a train on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, troopers were attempting to pull the suspect over in the area of 12th and Annesley streets in Saginaw. The man fled the scene but eventually struck a moving train a few streets away. The vehicle was dragged by the train for a short distance before coming free. When troopers searched the suspect's vehicle, they found a stolen handgun and an undisclosed amount of suspected crack cocaine.The suspect, only described as a 50 year-old man, is in the Saginaw County Jail on charges of felony weapons, possession of suspected crack cocaine, resisting and obstructing arrest and fleeing and eluding police.
Michigan Cops Charged in Beating of Handcuffed Motorist
Two Michigan state troopers and a pair of local cops have been hit with criminal charges over the alleged beating of a handcuffed man they had pulled over. Bram L. Schroeder of the Michigan State Police is facing charges including aggravated assault, a felony. Zachary Tebedo, also of the Michigan State Police, and Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw PD, face one count each of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed after video footage emerged of Vance D. Martin, 48, being punched repeatedly during the March traffic stop by Schroeder, who knocked Martin unconscious, according to MLive.com. Martin, who was stopped by the police on suspicion of drunk driving, also accused one of the officers of tasing him after he was taken to a local hospital. Martin has not been charged with any crime.Read it at MLive.com
Suspect Crashes into Train while Fleeing Troopers in Saginaw
A 50-year-old man fleeing Michigan State Police troopers Monday night in Saginaw hit a moving train, but suffered only minor injuries and is now in jail. Troopers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants in the area of 12th and Annesley about 10:15 p.m. The driver refused to stop and kept driving, hitting the train near 17th and Janes. State Police said the suspect’s vehicle was dragged a short distance before breaking free. The suspect was arrested at that point, and troopers found a stolen handgun and suspected crack cocaine during a vehicle search.
Juvenile suspect arrested in homicide of 10-year-old Saginaw girl who had been reported missing
SAGINAW, MI — Police have made an arrest in the homicide of a Saginaw girl who was reported missing, then found slain hours later near her house. Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter confirmed at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, police arrested a juvenile male in connection with the killing. She could not divulge the suspect’s age or his connection to the victim.
Child found in Montrose Township ditch had skull fracture, authorities say
MONTROSE TWP., MI – A 16-month-old boy whose body was found in a Montrose Township ditch last week had a skull fracture, according to Genesee County authorities. The Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said his office has yet to receive the results from an autopsy conducted on Chaos Demilo, the boy had injuries to his head.
Power Knocked Out in Saginaw Township Following Crash
A crash in Saginaw Township has knocked out power to more than 1,500 residents and businesses. The crash occurred at State and Hemmeter around 6:20 Thursday morning. Emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash, with at least one person suffering injuries. The crash also knocked down power lines. Consumers Energy reports 1,535 customers in the area between Broackway, Court and Weiss streets are without power.
State Police: Two dead in officer involved shooting
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said that two are dead following an officer involved shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect.
19-year-old woman injured in shooting at Vibez Nightclub in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Police say a 19-year-old woman is in the hospital after being shot at Vibez Nightclub in Flint early Sunday morning. Police responded to the club located in the 5500 blk. N. Saginaw St. around 2:45 a.m. on August 28th for reports of a shooting. Investigators say a...
Suspect in Isabella County fatal hit-and-run released pending further investigation
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — The suspect in a recent fatal hit-and-run in Isabella County has been released from jail as investigators continue their probe into the matter. The morning of Aug. 25, the body of an elderly woman was found in a ditch on Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road in Nottawa Township, having apparently been there for several hours. She had apparently been struck by a vehicle and fatally injured.
Genesee County Man Arraigned in Death of Toddler Son
A Mount Morris Township man with a history of violence and abuse is in the Genesee County Jail for killing his toddler son. 39-year-old Michael Butler was arraigned yesterday on charges of felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. Prosecutors say Butler killed his 16-month-old son, Chaos McCarthy, and left his body in a ditch off N. Morrish Rd. in Montrose Township last Thursday. A nearby resident discovered the boy’s body. The body was found with a fractured skull, the likely cause of the boy’s death.
