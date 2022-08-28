ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Boston

Chelmsford neighborhood evacuated after gas main struck

CHELMSFORD - A Chelmsford neighborhood was briefly evacuated Thursday morning after a utility company struck a gas main.National Grid hit the gas main on Locke Road, police said. Tanglewood Drive, Walnut Road and Chestnut Avenue were also evacuated.Shortly after 11 a.m., residents were told it was safe to return home. Locke Road will stay closed between Westford Street and Tanglewood Drive for repairs. 
CHELMSFORD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Lost And Injured Kayaker Located On Deerfield River

(Deerfield, MA) On Tuesday around 9 p.m. Deerfield Fire and Police Departments received a report of a lost kayaker on the Deerfield River. The caller said the kayaker was floating down the river, lost, and unable to get out. The Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik requested assistance from the Greenfield Drone Unit.
DEERFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Deerfield and Greenfield fire departments use drone to rescue kayaker

A thermal camera mounted on a drone helped rescuers find a lost kayaker adrift on the Deerfield River on Tuesday night. Police received a 911 call by a man who said he had lost voice contact with a fellow kayaker on the river, and that he had floated downstream, unable to get out. The lost kayaker was a man in his 30s, according to Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik.
GREENFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Christopher Afonso, of Springfield, charged in suspected arson of Walgreens that caused estimated $550,000 in damage

Investigators believe a 24-year-old Springfield man was responsible for a fire sparked on Monday in the bathroom of a Walgreens, which caused more than a half-million dollars in damage. Springfield Police on Tuesday arrested Christopher Afonso, charging him with a single count of arson in connection with Monday’s fire, according...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Seacoast Current

Dog Goes Missing Along I-95 in Seabrook, NH, After Crash

Seabrook firefighters and police are looking for a dog that ran off from a crash on Interstate 95 Wednesday night. Firefighter are looking for the 1-year-old fawn colored (blonde) pug near the Route 84 overpass north of Exit 1 for Route 107, according to the Seabrook Fire Department. The pug named Nova took off from the crash scene in the southbound lanes.
SEABROOK, NH
MassLive.com

2005 cold case: Body found in Fall River landfill identified as Leon Brown 17 years after suspicious death

Investigators in a cold case from 2005 into the suspicious death of a man only referred to as “John Doe” recently announced the man’s identity as Leon Brown of Boston. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that advances in fingerprint technology helped identify Brown, who was discovered at a landfill in Fall River on August 25, 2005, in a statement to MassLive.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Bear Scare: Black bear in Middleton prompts concern, response from police

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local officers and Massachusetts Environmental Police spent hours tracking down a bear in Middleton, where a resident spotted the animal snooping around houses. Video submitted to 7NEWS showed the bear making its way through at least one neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. In a Facebook post, Middleton’s police...
MIDDLETON, MA
WCVB

Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts; officials investigating

BOSTON — A 1-year-old dog was found as a stray in Norwood, Massachusetts, suffering from severe burns, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) said Wednesday. Officials are investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and are asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
MassLive.com

Brockton crash involving pedestrians, vehicles and motorcycles leaves 1 dead, several seriously injured, officials say

A Wednesday night crash in Brockton involving pedestrians, vehicles and motorcycles resulted in one death and several others seriously injured, police told the Boston Globe. The fatal crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. Brockton firefighters treated victims at the scene before five people were taken to local hospitals following the crash, WCVB reported.
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

More beagles rescued from testing lab looking for homes in Mass.

BREWSTER, Mass. — More beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia are safe on the Cape Cod. The Animal Rescue League of Boston has brought 25 beagles to its Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center. A federal judge ordered the facility to surrender all 4,000 dogs in their care...
BREWSTER, MA
franklincountynow.com

Accident On Route 2 In Erving Tuesday

(Erving, MA) After an accident on Route 2 near Old State Road in Erving on Monday, four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Toyota Sienna. The injured occupants, including a juvenile passenger, were brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police out of the Athol barracks.
ERVING, MA
MassLive.com

Victim killed in Brockton crash identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza; Four others injured in crash, Plymouth DA says

Officials have identified the victim killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Brockton that sent four others to the hospital with injuries. Edisson Matza, 24, of Brockton was identified as the victim killed in Wednesday night’s crash on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue that left four others injured, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Man arrested after hiding in Auburn Macy’s, attempting to steal goods

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police arrested a 40-year-old Worcester man after he hid out for hours in a Macy’s store with a backpack full of goods, the department said. According to police social media posts, officers responded to an Auburn Mall Macy’s around 11 p.m. Monday after multiple motion alarms went off inside the store. None were triggered outside the store, indicating that the suspect was already inside. Surveillance footage showed that a man was walking through the store about 15 minutes before police arrived with “what appeared to be a very full backpack,” the department’s Facebook post said.
AUBURN, MA
