Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chelmsford neighborhood evacuated after gas main struck
CHELMSFORD - A Chelmsford neighborhood was briefly evacuated Thursday morning after a utility company struck a gas main.National Grid hit the gas main on Locke Road, police said. Tanglewood Drive, Walnut Road and Chestnut Avenue were also evacuated.Shortly after 11 a.m., residents were told it was safe to return home. Locke Road will stay closed between Westford Street and Tanglewood Drive for repairs.
Police: Man hit trooper with car in attempt to evade capture during wild chase on I-495
WESTFORD, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after state police say he hit a trooper with his car in an attempt to evade capture during a wild chase on Interstate 495 early Thursday morning. Eric Duffy, 34, of Barre, was arrested on charges of assault and battery...
WCVB
Cold Case Unit identifies body found in Massachusetts landfill 17 years ago
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Seventeen years after a decomposing body was found in a southeastern Massachusetts landfill, new techniques have helped investigators to identify the victim. The case began on Aug. 29, 2005, when the body was found at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River....
fallriverreporter.com
Officials find 1-year-old dog abandoned on Massachusetts highway with second-degree burns
Officials this past week made a disturbing discovery on a Massachusetts highway. According to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 1-year-old Annie is now in their care after being found along Route 1 in Norwood. It was clear she was suffering and in need of medical care. Sadly, Annie had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
franklincountynow.com
Lost And Injured Kayaker Located On Deerfield River
(Deerfield, MA) On Tuesday around 9 p.m. Deerfield Fire and Police Departments received a report of a lost kayaker on the Deerfield River. The caller said the kayaker was floating down the river, lost, and unable to get out. The Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik requested assistance from the Greenfield Drone Unit.
Deerfield and Greenfield fire departments use drone to rescue kayaker
A thermal camera mounted on a drone helped rescuers find a lost kayaker adrift on the Deerfield River on Tuesday night. Police received a 911 call by a man who said he had lost voice contact with a fellow kayaker on the river, and that he had floated downstream, unable to get out. The lost kayaker was a man in his 30s, according to Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik.
Christopher Afonso, of Springfield, charged in suspected arson of Walgreens that caused estimated $550,000 in damage
Investigators believe a 24-year-old Springfield man was responsible for a fire sparked on Monday in the bathroom of a Walgreens, which caused more than a half-million dollars in damage. Springfield Police on Tuesday arrested Christopher Afonso, charging him with a single count of arson in connection with Monday’s fire, according...
Dog Goes Missing Along I-95 in Seabrook, NH, After Crash
Seabrook firefighters and police are looking for a dog that ran off from a crash on Interstate 95 Wednesday night. Firefighter are looking for the 1-year-old fawn colored (blonde) pug near the Route 84 overpass north of Exit 1 for Route 107, according to the Seabrook Fire Department. The pug named Nova took off from the crash scene in the southbound lanes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police discover several handguns found in or near Ware River
WARE — Police are investigating the discovery of at least a half-dozen handguns found Thursday morning in or near the Ware River. Police are not disclosing exact location at this time, but say there is no threat or danger to the public. Anyone with information are asked to call...
2005 cold case: Body found in Fall River landfill identified as Leon Brown 17 years after suspicious death
Investigators in a cold case from 2005 into the suspicious death of a man only referred to as “John Doe” recently announced the man’s identity as Leon Brown of Boston. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that advances in fingerprint technology helped identify Brown, who was discovered at a landfill in Fall River on August 25, 2005, in a statement to MassLive.
whdh.com
Bear Scare: Black bear in Middleton prompts concern, response from police
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local officers and Massachusetts Environmental Police spent hours tracking down a bear in Middleton, where a resident spotted the animal snooping around houses. Video submitted to 7NEWS showed the bear making its way through at least one neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. In a Facebook post, Middleton’s police...
WCVB
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts; officials investigating
BOSTON — A 1-year-old dog was found as a stray in Norwood, Massachusetts, suffering from severe burns, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) said Wednesday. Officials are investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and are asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
leominsterchamp.com
Mayor: Improvements to Route 13 in North Leominster should be done by October
LEOMINSTER — The reconstruction of a heavily traveled section of Route 13 in North Leominster, in the works for more than a decade, is nearing completion, according to a local official. Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said Thursday during his daily Facebook video update that construction crews did paving work...
Brockton crash involving pedestrians, vehicles and motorcycles leaves 1 dead, several seriously injured, officials say
A Wednesday night crash in Brockton involving pedestrians, vehicles and motorcycles resulted in one death and several others seriously injured, police told the Boston Globe. The fatal crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. Brockton firefighters treated victims at the scene before five people were taken to local hospitals following the crash, WCVB reported.
WCVB
More beagles rescued from testing lab looking for homes in Mass.
BREWSTER, Mass. — More beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia are safe on the Cape Cod. The Animal Rescue League of Boston has brought 25 beagles to its Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center. A federal judge ordered the facility to surrender all 4,000 dogs in their care...
franklincountynow.com
Accident On Route 2 In Erving Tuesday
(Erving, MA) After an accident on Route 2 near Old State Road in Erving on Monday, four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Toyota Sienna. The injured occupants, including a juvenile passenger, were brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police out of the Athol barracks.
Victim killed in Brockton crash identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza; Four others injured in crash, Plymouth DA says
Officials have identified the victim killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Brockton that sent four others to the hospital with injuries. Edisson Matza, 24, of Brockton was identified as the victim killed in Wednesday night’s crash on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue that left four others injured, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said.
Coyote incidents getting close to home ~ One Bedford dog’s close encounter
Coyotes have been in the news recently, with separate attacks on dogs in Wayland, Sudbury, and Concord. All are fairly close to home but still remain somewhat abstract. But this past Sunday a coyote incident became real when Dunkin, a chocolate Labrador retriever, had his own encounter and found himself surrounded by at least two coyotes.
Warren police searching for missing man
Warren police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
whdh.com
Man arrested after hiding in Auburn Macy’s, attempting to steal goods
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police arrested a 40-year-old Worcester man after he hid out for hours in a Macy’s store with a backpack full of goods, the department said. According to police social media posts, officers responded to an Auburn Mall Macy’s around 11 p.m. Monday after multiple motion alarms went off inside the store. None were triggered outside the store, indicating that the suspect was already inside. Surveillance footage showed that a man was walking through the store about 15 minutes before police arrived with “what appeared to be a very full backpack,” the department’s Facebook post said.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 2