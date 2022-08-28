Joey Mayer showed up in a big way for Hampton in its season-opening 48-0 win over Knoch last week. The senior quarterback accounted for 323 yards — 227 passing, 96 rushing — and four touchdowns in the win. He was efficient through the air — going 8-of-10 — and hard to corral on the run.

