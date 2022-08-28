Read full article on original website
Hampton QB Joey Mayer wins fan vote as Pa.’s high school football player of the week
Joey Mayer showed up in a big way for Hampton in its season-opening 48-0 win over Knoch last week. The senior quarterback accounted for 323 yards — 227 passing, 96 rushing — and four touchdowns in the win. He was efficient through the air — going 8-of-10 — and hard to corral on the run.
Scenes from Bishop McDevitt’s 9-0 win over Milton Hershey in girls soccer
Bishop McDevitt defeated Milton Hershey in girls high school soccer on Thursday evening. The game was the season opener for both teams.
Aubrey Strohecker’s 3 goals power Mifflin County past Juniata
Aubrey Strohecker scored three goals Wednesday to lead Mifflin County to a 4-1 girls soccer win over Juniata. Strohecker had the assist, too, on Mackenzie Peachey’s goal.
Scenes from Cedar Cliff’s 3-1 win over Northeastern in girls soccer
Cedar Cliff defeats Northeastern 3-1 with goals from Lizzie Wiestling, Kattie Koppenhaver, and Chloe Herbert to go to 1-0 on the season.
