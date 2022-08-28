ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helen Jones
4d ago

Who cares?? Every time celebrities want to “ Dance in the sheets” with someone, they make it look real by getting married. Then they get divorced, then married again. They are the only ones that can afford weddings and divorces. Just get a room for gods sake, it’s cheaper. 🙄🤣🤣🤣

Patrick Mcgrane
4d ago

Your a public figure coupled with celebraty status, what do you expect? If you want privacy just drop out of the limelight .

AP_001559.eb6678ee5cad4b078f6553bb606880bf.0200
4d ago

So if someone taped her singing when she was growing up in the Bronx and sent it to a record executive would that be “stolen without your consent? Exactly. Please stop shoving your out of touch with reality lifestyle in the faces of the real people.

Related
RadarOnline

‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

What Ben Affleck’s 3 Kids Call Their New Stepmom, Jennifer Lopez

Things are going just swimmingly for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended brood! Though the pair may have had fears over how well their kids would adjust to having an extra parent around, an insider exclusively spilled to OK! that there's been no animosity or awkwardness. “Ben’s children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, 10, all call their new stepmother Jen,” sources tell OK!. “Likewise, Jennifer’s twins [Max and Emme] with Marc Anthony who are now 14, call their new stepdad Ben. There were never any questions [as to whether] the kids would start referring to Affleck...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia

Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia State
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RadarOnline

'Too Many Face Fillers!': Plastic Surgeons Shocked At Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Wife Maria Shriver In Frightening New 'Tight Face' Photos

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife Maria Shriver debuted a shocking new look while out in Los Angeles leaving many to wonder if the former first lady of California went under the knife, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 66-year-old was spotted walking around the location of her new home in Santa Monica, Calif. In snaps, Maria’s forehead looked excessively pulled back and unnatural. RadarOnline.com spoke to two renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeons for their take on whether the former journalist had a little help from doctors. Dr. David Saadat, a triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon, tells RadarOnline.com, “Unfortunately, Maria Shriver had...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Ben Affleck
Jlo
Jennifer Lopez
Ralph Lauren
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Sylvester Stallone's Other Women Speak Out About Rumored Trysts With Action Heartthrob Before Divorce From Jennifer Flavin

As an action star on the rise, Sylvester Stallone was said to have no shortage of women during his younger years — some of whom came forward with cheating allegations as he became more serious with now-estranged wife Jennifer Flavin.RadarOnline.com can reveal that Stallone was once furious over a 58-year-old grandmother's claims that he tried to cheat on his young wife with her. Stallone and Flavin wed in 1997 and their relationship began around 1988.Former Los Angeles hair salon owner Janelle Pillarella insisted she and the Rambo icon had hooked up in the guest house of his Florida mansion when...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back

The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Mistress Mildred Spotted In Hollywood With Actor’s Son Joseph For ‘Night On The Town’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-housekeeper/mistress Mildred Baena was seen out and about in Los Angeles for a rare appearance with the actor’s son Joseph, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old son of The Terminator star was spotted at the Hollywood Bowl with Mildred where they saw The Gypsy Kings perform. Joseph, who currently works as an LA-based real estate agent, shared one snap of the two posing in front of the stage. The two appeared in good spirits as they smiled from ear to ear for the camera. “With a packed schedule, it’s always such a special and meaningful time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
