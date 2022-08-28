Read full article on original website
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year. Imagine retiring early and spending the rest of your life on a cruise ship visiting exotic locations, meeting interesting people and eating delectable food. It sounds fantastic, but surely it’s a billionaire’s fantasy, right?. Not according to Angelyn Burk, 53,...
Great White Shark Filmed Circling Boat in Bloody Water: 'He's a Monster'
"Well at least you all could rest easy knowing he wasn't starving and on the hunt for boat morsels!" one commenter said.
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
I've lived in Alaska for 7 years. Here are 9 reasons I want to move back to the Midwest.
From the comfort food to sports culture, there are things I miss about my home in Ohio that I haven't been able to find in the northern state.
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening
Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
Treasure trove of gold and jewels recovered from a 366-year-old shipwreck in the Bahamas
A treasure trove of gold coins, gemstones and jewels was recently uncovered at a 366-year-old Spanish shipwreck. In an effort to conserve what's left of the ship and its prized cargo, an international team of preservationists and underwater archaeologists has been working to recover objects from the shipwreck, which sits in the Atlantic Ocean about 43 miles (70 kilometers) off the coast of the Bahamas.
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
I'm an American who's lived in South Korea for 9 years. Here are 9 things I don't miss about the US.
When I moved to Asia, I left behind pricey doctor appointments, tipping rules, and in-unit laundry. Almost 10 years later, I still don't miss them.
US tourists warned about popular Mexico spots plagued by drug cartel intimidation, violence
The U.S. is warning Americans to "exercise increased caution due to crime and kidnapping" in popular tourist sites such as Cancun, Cozumel and Tulum.
This Small Town Beach Destination has Been Called "the Best-Kept Secret on Florida's Forgotten Coast."
Many locals and tourists alike seek out beaches that aren't overpopulated. Sure, some of Florida's most popular beaches are the most frequently visited for a reason. They're arguably gorgeous. But, some would prefer to choose a location that flies under the radar but still offers the amenities expected from Florida's beaches - sand, surf, and sun. Cape San Blas delivers all three.
Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no
It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
The first slave ship ever discovered to carry Mayan slaves
Maya remainsCredit: Gary Todd; Public Domain Image. The La Union was a paddle-wheel steamer that was used to transport enslaved Mayans from Mexico to Cuba. The La Union was owned by a Spanish company that traded between Havana, Cuba, and Mexico in the 1850s. It was officially documented that the ship carried passengers and legal merchandise such as tanned hides. However, the ship had a darker secret.
Oldest human-made structure in the Americas is older than the Egyptian pyramids
To find the oldest known human-made structures in the Americas, you don't need to hike into the wilderness or paddle down a raging river — all you need to do is visit Baton Rouge, Louisiana. At the north end of Louisiana State University's (LSU) campus sit two grassy mounds,...
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour It
Historic American Buildings Survey J. Erwin Page Photographer, Public domain via Wikimedia Commons. Since St. Augustine was settled in the 1500s, the city is home to many old buildings. But one of the oldest, and arguably among the most interesting, is the oldest wooden schoolhouse. Here is an overview of the interesting history of the building and information about how you can tour it today.
Want to survive nuclear war? Go to Argentina! South American country is best place to get through ten years of fallout, scientists say
Fleeing to the other side of the world is your best chance of surviving a nuclear war between Russia and the US, scientists say. Argentina and Australia have the best hope of their civilisation surviving for a decade after a fallout, but if you stay in Britain, the likelihood of starving to death would be 90 per cent.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
