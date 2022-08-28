ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

Treasure trove of gold and jewels recovered from a 366-year-old shipwreck in the Bahamas

A treasure trove of gold coins, gemstones and jewels was recently uncovered at a 366-year-old Spanish shipwreck. In an effort to conserve what's left of the ship and its prized cargo, an international team of preservationists and underwater archaeologists has been working to recover objects from the shipwreck, which sits in the Atlantic Ocean about 43 miles (70 kilometers) off the coast of the Bahamas.
CHINA
L. Cane

This Small Town Beach Destination has Been Called "the Best-Kept Secret on Florida's Forgotten Coast."

Many locals and tourists alike seek out beaches that aren't overpopulated. Sure, some of Florida's most popular beaches are the most frequently visited for a reason. They're arguably gorgeous. But, some would prefer to choose a location that flies under the radar but still offers the amenities expected from Florida's beaches - sand, surf, and sun. Cape San Blas delivers all three.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
ACCIDENTS
Anita Durairaj

The first slave ship ever discovered to carry Mayan slaves

Maya remainsCredit: Gary Todd; Public Domain Image. The La Union was a paddle-wheel steamer that was used to transport enslaved Mayans from Mexico to Cuba. The La Union was owned by a Spanish company that traded between Havana, Cuba, and Mexico in the 1850s. It was officially documented that the ship carried passengers and legal merchandise such as tanned hides. However, the ship had a darker secret.
L. Cane

The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour It

Historic American Buildings Survey J. Erwin Page Photographer, Public domain via Wikimedia Commons. Since St. Augustine was settled in the 1500s, the city is home to many old buildings. But one of the oldest, and arguably among the most interesting, is the oldest wooden schoolhouse. Here is an overview of the interesting history of the building and information about how you can tour it today.
FLORIDA STATE
Seacoast Current

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
MAINE STATE

