ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Victim in fatal Evansville shooting identified; police still searching for suspect

By Houston Harwood, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 8 days ago

EVANSVILLE — The Vanderburgh County County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man reportedly killed in a South Side shooting.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear identified the man who was shot to death Saturday evening as 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy.

An autopsy has yet to be performed, according to a coroner's office news release.

Police said officers were sent to 1503 Ravenswood Drive at 10:50 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

Officers found McGillicuddy inside the home with a gunshot wound to the chest. According to an Evansville Police Department news release, officers tried to administer life-saving measures until paramedics could arrive, but McGillicuddy died at the scene.

Public safety: State police say Mount Vernon woman shot husband during argument

Detectives said the suspect, who has yet to be publicly identified, arrived at the residence, kicked in the front door and then shot the victim.

The suspect is described in the news release as a "heavy-set Black male," around 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall, with long dreads or braids pulled back into a ponytail.

He reportedly had gold-colored teeth, was wearing a red shirt and had glasses. He was possibly driving an SUV, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Victim in fatal Evansville shooting identified; police still searching for suspect

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy