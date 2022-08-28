EVANSVILLE — The Vanderburgh County County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man reportedly killed in a South Side shooting.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear identified the man who was shot to death Saturday evening as 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy.

An autopsy has yet to be performed, according to a coroner's office news release.

Police said officers were sent to 1503 Ravenswood Drive at 10:50 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

Officers found McGillicuddy inside the home with a gunshot wound to the chest. According to an Evansville Police Department news release, officers tried to administer life-saving measures until paramedics could arrive, but McGillicuddy died at the scene.

Public safety: State police say Mount Vernon woman shot husband during argument

Detectives said the suspect, who has yet to be publicly identified, arrived at the residence, kicked in the front door and then shot the victim.

The suspect is described in the news release as a "heavy-set Black male," around 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall, with long dreads or braids pulled back into a ponytail.

He reportedly had gold-colored teeth, was wearing a red shirt and had glasses. He was possibly driving an SUV, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Victim in fatal Evansville shooting identified; police still searching for suspect