One man fatally shot at Lucky's Bar & Grill on Stewarts Ferry Pike

By Anika Exum, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

One person is dead following an exchange of gunfire at Lucky's Bar & Grill on Stewarts Ferry Pike on Saturday, Nashville police said.

Christopher D. Johnson Jr., 45, was one of three people shot at the restaurant around 1:45 a.m. Johnson died after the shooting and the two other victims are expected to recover, the Metro Nashville Police Department said Sunday.

Johnson was involved in a "heated argument" with another man, which led to gunfire, witnesses told police. The second gunman fled the scene prior to police arrival, along with several witnesses, police said.

Police said Monday that the second man involved in the shooting claimed he fired his gun in self defense after Johnson pulled his own and fired it first. Detectives are investigating the self-defense claim. No charges have been filed against the 39-year-old man.

MNPD homicide unit detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Reach reporter Anika Exum at aexum@gannett.com or on Twitter @aniexum.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: One man fatally shot at Lucky's Bar & Grill on Stewarts Ferry Pike

