Daytona Beach, FL

Winless streak continues as Kyle Larson falls out of NASCAR race at Daytona

By Chris Vinel, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH — Kyle Larson’s career winless streak at Daytona International Speedway continued Sunday.

Twenty laps into the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale, he headed to the garage with engine troubles and finished his morning early. It was his 32nd appearance at the track.

“I guess it was the timing belt maybe or something like that,” Larson said. “I didn’t really have much of an indication. I’m sure they’ll dig through the data and see if it was happening earlier than when it really let go there.

“Bummer. I’m sure we’ll drop a few spots in the points, so that will hurt for the playoffs. But I guess there’s one positive — that I didn’t get caught up in a crash. We’re safe, good to go race next weekend and get our playoffs started.”

Kyle Larson's starting position in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 was on the pole

In his No. 5 Chevrolet, Larson started Sunday’s race on the pole. He settled in on the outside lane behind Chase Elliott, who held the lead for much of Stage 1, before falling back due to the mechanical issues. Austin Cindric got caught behind a slowed Larson and lost the draft. He was lapped by the leaders during Lap 30.

Larson, having already locked up a playoff spot, entered the weekend second in regular-season points. With the premature end to his day, he netted just one point Sunday and could drop all the way to sixth in the standings.

Larson won at Watkins Glen last week for his second victory of the season. He finished 32nd at the Daytona 500 in February after a Stage 3 wreck.

