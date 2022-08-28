Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Pass Cisco SCOR 350-701 Exam in BostonMack JohnBoston, MA
Disrupt: The Massachusetts' AnarchopunksTyler Mc.Lynn, MA
Related
Fine for illegally passing school bus in Massachusetts
This is back-to-school week and that means the return of school buses loaded with students.
leominsterchamp.com
Mayor: Improvements to Route 13 in North Leominster should be done by October
LEOMINSTER — The reconstruction of a heavily traveled section of Route 13 in North Leominster, in the works for more than a decade, is nearing completion, according to a local official. Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said Thursday during his daily Facebook video update that construction crews did paving work...
Person struck by MBTA commuter rail Wednesday morning helicoptered to hospital, police say
A person was helicoptered to a Boston-area hospital after they were struck by an MBTA commuter rail train on Wednesday morning, according to Concord police. At 10:27 a.m. authorities said an individual was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train at the Commonwealth Avenue train crossing. First responders transported the...
Catalytic Converter Stolen at Framingham Car Dealership
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham car dealership reported a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle on its property on Wednesday, August 31. The theft was reported at 12:45 at Framingham Ford, 1,200 Worcester Road in Framingham. Framingham Police have no suspects at this time. There has been an increase in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chelmsford neighborhood evacuated after gas main struck
CHELMSFORD - A Chelmsford neighborhood was briefly evacuated Thursday morning after a utility company struck a gas main.National Grid hit the gas main on Locke Road, police said. Tanglewood Drive, Walnut Road and Chestnut Avenue were also evacuated.Shortly after 11 a.m., residents were told it was safe to return home. Locke Road will stay closed between Westford Street and Tanglewood Drive for repairs.
City of Framingham & Town of Natick Launch Energy Efficiency Initiative For Small Businesses
FRAMINGHAM – As part of the Mass Save Community First Partnership, the City of Framingham and the Town of Natick are partnering with Eversource on the Main Streets energy efficiency initiative. During the month of September, the program will help small businesses, houses of worship, and nonprofits reduce their...
Police: $700 Blower Stolen From Framingham Parking Lot
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft of a blower from a trailer parked in a retail parking lot on Wednesday, August 31. The blower, worth an estimated $700, was stolen from a “trailer parked” at the School Street lot of Walgreen’s explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
UPDATED: Administration Scraps New Drop-Off & Pick-Up Plan For Brophy Parents
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Schools has decided not to move ahead with a new drop-off and pick-up plan for parents at Brophy Elementary School, which would have had cars drive through a walking and bicycle path into the Berkeley Road neighborhood. “After much discussion regarding the new arrival...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Framingham Police: 2 Teens To Be Charged With Breaking Into Half Dozen Vehicles
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police plan to charge two teens for breaking into a half dozen motor vehicles in the Saxonville section of the City, said the police spokesperson. All 6 vehicles were at the Yeager Automotive lot on River Path Drive in Framingham. “Two juveniles have been identified and...
Framingham High Reminds Parents of Drop-off & Pick-Up Rules
FRAMINGHAM – Wednesday, August 31 is the first day of school for the 2022-23 school year. This afternoon, August 29, Framingham High sent out a reminder to parents & students about drop-off and pick-up rules for the start and end of the school day. Last week, the high school...
WCVB
Cold Case Unit identifies body found in Massachusetts landfill 17 years ago
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Seventeen years after a decomposing body was found in a southeastern Massachusetts landfill, new techniques have helped investigators to identify the victim. The case began on Aug. 29, 2005, when the body was found at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River....
Framingham Police Investigating Tuesday Night Assault
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that took place Tuesday night, August 30. The incident happened at 7:54 p.m. at 102 Irving Street in Framingham. The male victim assaulted by two males, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The victim was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Driver Cited After Crashing Vehicle on Route 9 in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a single-car crash on Route 9 on early Tuesday morning. The vehicle crashed into the guard rail at 1:11 a.m. at Worcester Road and Crossing Blvd, said the police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The driver was transported to MetroWest Medical Center...
franklincountynow.com
Accident On Route 2 In Erving Tuesday
(Erving, MA) After an accident on Route 2 near Old State Road in Erving on Monday, four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Toyota Sienna. The injured occupants, including a juvenile passenger, were brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police out of the Athol barracks.
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, September 1, 2022
1 The Framingham Public Library is celebrating going fine free today with a celebration with cake at both the main Framingham Public Library and the Christa McAuliffe library branch. Click here for more details. 2. Today is the first day of school for kindergarten students in the Framingham Public School...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, August 31, 2022
1 Today is the first day of school for Framingham Public Schools students in grades 1-12. Expect delays on many roads, especially A Street near the high school with a new drop-off and pick-up pattern. The Framingham Public School district is short 17 drivers for its 77 bus routes too,...
MBTA Launches Quality, Compliance, & Oversight Office to Address FTA Safety Management Inspection Report
BOSTON – Today, August 31, the MBTA launched the Quality, Compliance, and Oversight Office to address the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) findings contained in the Safety Management Inspection report. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak also detailed the MBTA’s progress to date on addressing the report’s findings, several of which the MBTA has already completed or is undertaking now.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
Haverhill’s MedExpress to Permanently Close Today; Office Had Contract with VA
Haverhill’s MedExpress in Monument Square closes today with little community notice. The abrupt closing of the urgent care alternative at 296 Main St., Haverhill, leaves out veterans who rely on the VA-contracted center, parents who use the location for children’s sports physicals and others. MedExpress Vice President of Operations Mark Katich told prior patients by email Tuesday the closing was a “difficult decision.”
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 1