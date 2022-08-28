ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Cars
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Framingham, MA
Traffic
City
Framingham, MA
CBS Boston

Chelmsford neighborhood evacuated after gas main struck

CHELMSFORD - A Chelmsford neighborhood was briefly evacuated Thursday morning after a utility company struck a gas main.National Grid hit the gas main on Locke Road, police said. Tanglewood Drive, Walnut Road and Chestnut Avenue were also evacuated.Shortly after 11 a.m., residents were told it was safe to return home. Locke Road will stay closed between Westford Street and Tanglewood Drive for repairs. 
CHELMSFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: $700 Blower Stolen From Framingham Parking Lot

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft of a blower from a trailer parked in a retail parking lot on Wednesday, August 31. The blower, worth an estimated $700, was stolen from a “trailer parked” at the School Street lot of Walgreen’s explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Automobile#Vehicular Traffic#Vehicles
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Tuesday Night Assault

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that took place Tuesday night, August 30. The incident happened at 7:54 p.m. at 102 Irving Street in Framingham. The male victim assaulted by two males, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The victim was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cars
franklincountynow.com

Accident On Route 2 In Erving Tuesday

(Erving, MA) After an accident on Route 2 near Old State Road in Erving on Monday, four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Toyota Sienna. The injured occupants, including a juvenile passenger, were brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police out of the Athol barracks.
ERVING, MA
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
FraminghamSOURCE

MBTA Launches Quality, Compliance, & Oversight Office to Address FTA Safety Management Inspection Report

BOSTON – Today, August 31, the MBTA launched the Quality, Compliance, and Oversight Office to address the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) findings contained in the Safety Management Inspection report. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak also detailed the MBTA’s progress to date on addressing the report’s findings, several of which the MBTA has already completed or is undertaking now.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County

Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WHAV

Haverhill’s MedExpress to Permanently Close Today; Office Had Contract with VA

Haverhill’s MedExpress in Monument Square closes today with little community notice. The abrupt closing of the urgent care alternative at 296 Main St., Haverhill, leaves out veterans who rely on the VA-contracted center, parents who use the location for children’s sports physicals and others. MedExpress Vice President of Operations Mark Katich told prior patients by email Tuesday the closing was a “difficult decision.”
HAVERHILL, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy