lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: With Nearly 40,000 Acres Burned in Total, Containment on the Troublesome Campbell Fire Increases
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lighting Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 39,274 acres with 64% containment and 1,815 personnel assigned to the incident.
kymkemp.com
HCSO Reduces Evacuation Order to Evacuation Warning for Zone HUM-E058
**𝙀𝙑𝘼𝘾𝙐𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀**. Due to continued positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Order for zone HUM-E058 has been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: 37,000 Acres Burned So Far; Clear Skies Allow For Air Support, But Also Encourage Fire Activity
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Fires:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 36,944 acres with 54% containment and 1,890 personnel assigned to the incident.
kymkemp.com
The Red Cross is Seeking Volunteers for the Disaster Action Team
Press release from the American Red Cross serving Trinity, Humboldt, and Del Norte Counties:. The Red Cross is actively looking for new volunteers for our Disaster Action Team (DAT). The members of the Disaster Action Team are the first to roll up their sleeves, grab their gear, and respond when disaster strikes.
kymkemp.com
SRLC Sees Dramatic Drop in Containment (54%) Due to Updated Perimeters
Press release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 14:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 34,076 acres with 54% containment and 1,922 personnel assigned to the incident.
kymkemp.com
‘Let’s Change This to That’: Beach and Waterway Cleanup Day on September 17th
Caltrans and the California Coastal Commission are joining forces for the 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17 and are inviting the public to participate in cleanup and litter prevention activities throughout September. “The California Coastal Commission’s Coastal Cleanup Day and Caltrans’ Let’s Change This to That stormwater...
actionnewsnow.com
New evacuation order, warning issued in Trinity County for Six Rivers Lightning Complex
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office has issued a new evacuation order for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. The new order is for Zone HWK480 which includes all areas north of Denny Road from the Wallen Ranch Road intersection, Ziegler Point Road through Hawkins Creek north to the county line.
North Coast Journal
'Chipping Away'
If you get in a wreck or have a heart attack, chances are the first rescuers on the scene will arrive in a big red firetruck. And if you live in Arcata or McKinleyville, at least one of those rescuers may well have been on duty for 72 hours straight. Hopefully, they will have had a chance to catch some sleep during the shift but there are no guarantees. With 309 calls for service in July, spread out among two fire stations, that averages five calls a day — or night — per station.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 1
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Food Distribution for Those Impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
This Thursday, September 1st from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm – Food for People in partnership with Pay It Forward Humboldt and the Dream Quest, will host a free food distribution at the Dream Quest to support those impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex wildfire. Folks are invited to come access emergency food boxes, produce, cleaning supplies and essentials to provide some relief after returning home from evacuations.
Mount Shasta Herald
Animal crossings to protect wildlife could be coming to these Northern California highways
The California Department of Transportation wants to build animal crossings over and under North State highways to help wildlife navigate across them. Future projects include a $10-$15 million overcrossing on Highway 97 in Siskiyou County. Crossings would make roads safer for animals and motorists, Caltrans Environmental Planner Wesley Stroud said.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Who Will Get the Former Jacobs Campus? Bidders for Blighted Site in Highland Park Are the City of Eureka and the California Highway Patrol, With a Decision Coming Soon
Who will win the bid for the former Jacobs campus?. And what will be built there – a new police headquarters or affordable market-rate housing?. Two entities – the City of Eureka and the California Highway Patrol – have expressed interest in purchasing and developing the former George C. Jacobs Junior High School campus, near Highland Park in Eureka. Eureka City Schools Superintendent Fred Van Vleck tells the Outpost that the school district is “still in active negotiations with both parties.”
kymkemp.com
Poor River Conditions Lead to Gill Rot in Chinook Salmon on Lower Klamath
Over the weekend, the Yurok Tribe’s Fisheries Department received reports of dead and dying adult Chinook salmon on the Lower Klamath River. The Department immediately mobilized monitoring crews, which observed approximately 35 dead adult salmon on a 40-mile river stretch from Blakes Riffle to Weitchpec. According to the Fisheries...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities
Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
kymkemp.com
Willow Creek and Areas North Along Trinity River to See Very Unhealthy and Possibly Hazardous Smoke Conditions Today
Press release from North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD):. Note: A previous version of this article had an outdated Air Quality Smoke Advisory. It has been corrected and updated.
kymkemp.com
Fully Involved Vehicle Fire on Patricks Point Drive
At 2:37 p.m. on September 1st, Westhaven Fire was requested to respond to a passenger car fire in the 3200 block of Patricks Point Drive in Trinidad. At this time, the fire, dubbed the Point IC, is contained to a fully involved car. Please avoid the area if possible.
kymkemp.com
[Update: Resources Released] Vegetation Fire East of Bridgeville
Fire personnel are responding to a vegetation fire east of Bridgeville. The reporting party stated this fire is located two miles southeast of the China Mine Road cross of Highway 36. This is being called the Meadow IC. Units from Southern Trinity Volunteer Fire, Bridgeville Fire, Carlotta Fire and High...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: ‘Structure Protection Task Force’ Assigned to Trinity County Towns; Forest Closures Still in Effect, Including River Access at Kimtu; 32,500 Acres Burned, 80 Percent Containment
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Fires:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 32,572 acres with 80% containment and 1,860 personnel assigned to the incident.
informedinfrastructure.com
Wetlands Restoration: White Slough Project Engineers a Model for the Future
In addition to being the first project in Humboldt Bay to tackle a failing levee, sea-level rise and the loss of important habitat by improving infrastructure, the White Slough Tidal Wetlands Restoration Project provides a resilient living shoreline and flood protection for ranchlands and roads (part of US 101). This pilot project would become a team effort, spanning five years, two project leaders, three project managers and many other dedicated professionals.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Earthquake! 2.2 magnitude, 26km ESE of Willow Creek, CA
More information at the USGS.
