Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch and Listen: Florida State vs. LSU
All of the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Seminoles showdown with the Tigers in New Orleans.
fox8live.com
Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews inside the Caesars Superdome have started getting ready for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, featuring LSU vs Florida State. Officials said the turf is being painted for the big game on Sunday, Sept. 4. They added the colors in the video may not look exact...
Florida A&M Football Players Lawyer Up Amid NCAA Eligibility Controversy
Florida A&M University football players Isaiah Land and Cameron Covin have hired a lawyer amid controversial eligibility issues. The post Florida A&M Football Players Lawyer Up Amid NCAA Eligibility Controversy appeared first on NewsOne.
Brian Kelly hints at plan to stop Jordan Travis before Week 1 matchup
Kelly spoke to the media on Monday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtxl.com
Florida A&M: More players reinstated to play for football program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some Florida A&M University football players have been reinstated to compete for the Rattlers. The university confirmed to ABC 27 Wednesday the number of players that are not certified to play for FAMU against Jackson State University in the Orange Blossom Classic Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is 17.
brproud.com
Brian Kelly’s change of heart in naming starting QB
LSU head coach Brian Kelly made a change to his timeline of (publicly) naming a starting quarterback for LSU’s season opener vs Florida State.
College Football World Reacts To Team's Letter To University President
Florida A&M only narrowly avoided being ineligible to play their season-opener against North Carolina this past week. But the players are making their voices heard as problems at the university threaten to undermine the rest of their season. On Monday, 88 members of the football program signed a letter to...
tigerdroppings.com
Florida A&M Wrote This Letter Asking Their University President To Address Issues
Billionaire Miami Alum Pitches New Football Stadium With These Renderings... Here is the same reason so many Bama fans are down on the UAB program. The UAB alums don't support it, the students don't support it, the faculty despises it and they have to rely on ticket giveaways and subsidies from the University system to keep a program. If you want to play football, fine, but make sure you can pay for it. They do nothing but blame the U of A for their problems when the bottom line is nobody attached to UAB gives a rip about their team. No different here.
RELATED PEOPLE
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Louisiana is a whole new world compared to Florida
Two weeks ago, I moved over 400 miles away from my hometown of Tallahassee, Florida, to come to LSU. Leaving home was a terrifying experience. I didn’t know a soul. Louisiana is a new place with a new culture. The bubble of Tallahassee is much quieter than Baton Rouge.
Cairo, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Thomas County Central High School football team will have a game with Cairo High School on August 31, 2022, 14:00:00. Thomas County Central High SchoolCairo High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
‘I wasn’t expecting that’: Rodeo attendee reacts to bull escape at Florida State Fairgrounds
A bull escaped at the Gus Trent Horse Ranch Rodeofest over the weekend causing panic amongst guests.
Florida A&M University working on hiring more compliance officers
The Assistant Director of Media Relations at Florida A&M University said the Compliance Office has already started interviewing for the 5 new compliance positions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Lafayette’s Cajun Farmers Market
LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of Cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live Cajun music for nearly a decade at this downtown Lafayette park. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
'He was sick for 17 years': Godby High School student waiting on new heart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Quan Howard's mother, Chantel Livingston, describes her son as a normal kid. "Quan is an exceptional student in school, he loves to go to the movies, he loves swimming" At least, that was until March 19 of 2022. She said she saw Quan laying on...
ecbpublishing.com
Kenneth Wayne Fortune Sr.
Kenneth Wayne Fortune Sr. (Ken), age 78, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born in Toluca, N. C. on May 25, 1944. He was the son of Neal and Ophelia Fortune of Morganton, N. C.Ken moved to Florida and joined the Florida Highway Patrol in 1972.
thefamuanonline.com
Black-owned food truck opens near campus
A new up and coming Black-owned food truck, 9th Ave Café, has become a popular food truck. It is a family- owned business. Will and Walt Williams, brothers and Tallahassee natives, decided to open a family food truck business in the beginning part of 2022 in honor of their grandmother.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
brproud.com
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
WCTV
Gas rollback event held in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Americans for Prosperity Florida held their gas rollback event Wednesday at the Marathon on Mahan Drive lowering prices to $2.38, the average price per gallon of unleaded when President Joe Biden took office on January 1, 2021. “We’re trying to show how inflation has increased and...
Comments / 0