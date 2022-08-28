Indian experts lambast Chinese envoy to Sri lanka for overstepping his authority amid row over spy vessel Yuan Wang 5

Read full article on original website
Putin Brings Chinese And Indian Armies For Military Drills: White House Says 'Concerns...While Russia Is Waging This Unprovoked War'
Moscow is holding a major military exercise in the far east, involving Beijing and New Delhi, as Russia pushes back against the West’s attempts to isolate the Vladimir Putin-led company over his invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: More than 50,000 army men and 5,000 military equipment — from Russia,...
Taiwan tycoon to fund 3.3 million-strong army of ‘civilian warriors’ to defend against invasion
A Taiwanese tycoon has announced his plan to train 3.3 million “civilian warriors” and marksmen to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion, using one billion Taiwan dollars ($32m) of his own money. The announcement by Robert Tsao, a well-known Taiwanese businessman and founder of United Microelectronics Corp, a...
Russia-Ukraine war: UN nuclear team at Zaporizhzhia ‘not going anywhere’; Moscow warns Moldova against attack – live
UN nuclear chief says physical integrity of plant has been violated; Sergei Lavrov warns Moldova over any actions in separatist region Moscow could consider as an attack
Roundup: S.Korea's trade deficit hits record high in August
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's trade deficit hit a record monthly high in August due to faster increase in import than export, government data showed Thursday. The trade deficit amounted to 9.47 billion U.S. dollars in August, staying in red for the fifth consecutive month, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Medianet and iCrowdNewswire partner to bring ad-driven distribution and targeting technology in the Australian PR market
Sydney, Australia and Miami, Florida - 1 September, 2022. Australian press release distribution service Medianet has partnered with iCrowdNewswire to offer the industry's leading paid ad-driven press release distribution in the Australia and New Zealand market. The new distribution services agreement will see an enhancement of Medianet's core high value...
