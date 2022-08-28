ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantua Township, NJ

Mantua Township, NJ
thesunpapers.com

School district presents revised curriculum

The Mount Laurel Township Board of Education presented an overview of its updated curriculum, announced the district’s eligibility for the state’s Preschool Expansion Grant (PEG), and introduced the new principal of Thomas E. Harrington Middle School, all at its August meeting. The district’s revisions to the 2022-‘23 curriculum...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
WCAX

Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to claim the prize, but we still don’t know their name. The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery says it was claimed by API Trust DTD. The state was not able to tell us where the recipient is from or who controls the trust.
VERMONT STATE
thesunpapers.com

Board praises staffers preparing for new school year

The Evesham Township Board of Education commended district staff for its efforts during summer programs and cited new staff hires at its August meeting. School Superintendent Dr. Justin Smith said as the new school year approaches, the board and district staff are prepared and eager for students’ return from summer break.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

“Bringing the community together”

To help bring the community together and promote the new Capt. Frank J Culkin Memorial Pavilion, the Mantua VFW will host its first harvest fair craft show at its building’s pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 22. “The whole purpose of it is really to bring the community together and to...
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Deptford pickleball program to host tournament

Getting people in shape throughout Deptford is the goal of the township’s own pickleball program for all ages. Deptford recreation director Charlie Kirchner said the program is open to young adults and seniors and meets next to the tennis courts in Fasola Park on Mondays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. through October.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ

