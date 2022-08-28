Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mystery deposits are bonus one-time rebates from Pa. Department of Revenue
"Where did that money come from?" -- that's what some Pennsylvanians are asking after receiving unexpected money labeled "PA Refund" in their bank accounts.
Stimulus Check Update: Who Will Receive $3,200 In Direct Payments In Alaska?
Qualified Alaskans will start receiving the massive $3,200 direct payments starting next month. Early this year, the Alaska Legislature passed a budget that included $3,200 payments to eligible individuals before the year's end.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Is Your State One of the 21 Providing Additional Stimulus Payments?
Stimulus is being distributed in the form of relief checks, tax rebates, and tax refunds. All 50 states went into 2022 with budget surpluses. Of those, 21 states (so far) are sharing some of that surplus with residents. In January of this year, all 50 states had a budget surplus....
Governor Wolf revives proposal for $2,000 stimulus checks
Governor Tom Wolf was in Sharpsburg today as he continues to push for $2000 payments to Pennsylvanians. The governor’s proposal, called the PA opportunity program, would send the money to families making $80,000 or less.
Tax credit 2022: Deadline to claim $1,000 debt relief payments is just three weeks away
The deadline for Marylanders to claim the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit worth up to $1,000 is fast-approaching.
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
thesunpapers.com
School district presents revised curriculum
The Mount Laurel Township Board of Education presented an overview of its updated curriculum, announced the district’s eligibility for the state’s Preschool Expansion Grant (PEG), and introduced the new principal of Thomas E. Harrington Middle School, all at its August meeting. The district’s revisions to the 2022-‘23 curriculum...
WCAX
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to claim the prize, but we still don’t know their name. The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery says it was claimed by API Trust DTD. The state was not able to tell us where the recipient is from or who controls the trust.
thesunpapers.com
Board praises staffers preparing for new school year
The Evesham Township Board of Education commended district staff for its efforts during summer programs and cited new staff hires at its August meeting. School Superintendent Dr. Justin Smith said as the new school year approaches, the board and district staff are prepared and eager for students’ return from summer break.
thesunpapers.com
“Bringing the community together”
To help bring the community together and promote the new Capt. Frank J Culkin Memorial Pavilion, the Mantua VFW will host its first harvest fair craft show at its building’s pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 22. “The whole purpose of it is really to bring the community together and to...
Direct payments of $1,000 could be sent to thousands of Americans from new $30million pot – see if you qualify
THOUSANDS of Connecticut frontline workers may be in line for payments of up to $1,000 as part of their new $30million Premium Pay program. Full-time employees may receive $1,000 while part-time employees would collect $500. To qualify for benefits, Connecticut residents must have been employed as essential workers from March...
thesunpapers.com
Deptford pickleball program to host tournament
Getting people in shape throughout Deptford is the goal of the township’s own pickleball program for all ages. Deptford recreation director Charlie Kirchner said the program is open to young adults and seniors and meets next to the tennis courts in Fasola Park on Mondays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. through October.
