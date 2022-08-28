Read full article on original website
Related
Putin Brings Chinese And Indian Armies For Military Drills: White House Says 'Concerns...While Russia Is Waging This Unprovoked War'
Moscow is holding a major military exercise in the far east, involving Beijing and New Delhi, as Russia pushes back against the West’s attempts to isolate the Vladimir Putin-led company over his invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: More than 50,000 army men and 5,000 military equipment — from Russia,...
Aid continues to arrive in Pakistan as deaths from floods pass 1,200
Planes carrying fresh supplies are forming a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll passed 1,200, officials have said with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness. The ninth flight from the United Arab Emirates and the first from Uzbekistan were the latest to...
Ukraine news - live: Integrity of Russian-held nuclear plant violated, UN team warns
The physical integrity of Ukraine’s Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been violated amid heavy shelling from both sides, the UN nuclear agency chief Dr Rafael Grossi said on Thursday. “It is obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated, several times ... this is something that cannot continue to happen,” Dr Grossi said.Vehicles transporting members of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) inspection mission were seen zooming past on roads outside Zaporizhzhia city as the team visited Europe’s biggest nuclear facility after a long wait. The atomic watchdog’s head said he will...
Pakistan's armed forces rescue 2,000 marooned by historic floods
ISLAMABAD/KARACHI (Reuters) - Pakistan’s armed forces have rescued a further 2,000 people stranded by rising floodwaters, they said on Friday, in a disaster blamed on climate change that has swamped about a third of the south Asian nation and is still growing.
ASIA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow
NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
Flood-born: Nothing but mud as mother, infant return to Pakistan home
Swaddled tightly under the shelter of a donated tent, a newborn baby lays still amid the disorder all around. The baby, at least, is washed in the few bottles of mineral water collected from donation points that the men spend hours walking to each day.
ASIA・
Will Venice Protests Help Or Hurt Filmmakers in Iran?
As the Venice Film Festival celebrates Iranian cinema — there are four Iranian films screening at the 79th Biennale — back home in Tehran, Iranian filmmakers and artists are facing the harshest crackdown in decades. The hardline government of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has stepped up pressure on dissident artists and all critics of the regime to toe the line. In July, authorities arrested three prominent directors: Mostafa Al-eahmad (2009’s Poosteh), 2020 Berlin’s Golden Bear winner Mohammad Rasoulof (There Is No Evil) and Jafar Panahi, winner of Venice’s Golden Lion for Dayereh (2000) and of Berlin’s Golden Bear for Taxi (2015).More...
Comments / 0