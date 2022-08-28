ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Integrity of Russian-held nuclear plant violated, UN team warns

The physical integrity of Ukraine’s Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been violated amid heavy shelling from both sides, the UN nuclear agency chief Dr Rafael Grossi said on Thursday. “It is obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated, several times ... this is something that cannot continue to happen,” Dr Grossi said.Vehicles transporting members of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) inspection mission were seen zooming past on roads outside Zaporizhzhia city as the team visited Europe’s biggest nuclear facility after a long wait. The atomic watchdog’s head said he will...
The Associated Press

India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow

NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Venice Protests Help Or Hurt Filmmakers in Iran?

As the Venice Film Festival celebrates Iranian cinema — there are four Iranian films screening at the 79th Biennale — back home in Tehran, Iranian filmmakers and artists are facing the harshest crackdown in decades. The hardline government of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has stepped up pressure on dissident artists and all critics of the regime to toe the line. In July, authorities arrested three prominent directors: Mostafa Al-eahmad (2009’s Poosteh), 2020 Berlin’s Golden Bear winner Mohammad Rasoulof (There Is No Evil) and Jafar Panahi, winner of Venice’s Golden Lion for Dayereh (2000) and of Berlin’s Golden Bear for Taxi (2015).More...
