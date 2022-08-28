Community gathers to celebrate Musical Fountain's 60th birthday
Thousands of people packed into Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium on Saturday evening to celebrate 60 years of the Musical Fountain.
A magician thrilled young children prior to the show. After a ceremony sharing the fountain's history and its impact on the community, a 30-minute show ensued. Music from the 60th anniversary show spanned six decades, starting off with the theme from the "Gilligan's Island" television show.
