Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Fans of Wildwood NJ Tramcar Can Ride a Little Longer This Season
Plan on spending some time in Wildwood after Labor Day Weekend? Good news! The Tramcar will be running throughout the month of September. Love (or loathe, lol) the sound of "watch the Tramcar please?" The Wildwood Tramcar has decided to extend its season to help visitors get up and down the boardwalk.
Was a Mountain Lion Spotted on Rt 347 South of Millville?
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
Ocean City is Airbnb's most popular fall destination this year
Jersey Shore comes out on top! The ranking was based on nights already booked.
15 Local Bars Make List of Greatest 33 at Jersey Shore
There are a ton of great local bars at the Jersey Shore from Brigantine to Cape May, we have a ton of bars at the beach and beyond. Over at NJ.com, they ranked the 33 greatest bars at the Jersey Shore, with 15 bars from Atlantic and Cape May county making the list.
Yep! That Was Kevin Jonas Eating at Popular Northfield NJ Pizzeria
Kevin Jonas has been spending some of his summer at the Jersey Shore with his family. His vacation brought him to a popular pizzeria in Northfield this weekend. I guess his tooth is feeling better, because Kevin was able to enjoy some pizza at a restaurant that's been featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.
twoclassychics.com
Ottens Canal in North Wildwood
When traveling I like to check out things that aren’t in the big tourist areas. I like to explore and learn the history on the area. While down in North Wildwood in New Jersey we stumbled upon Ottens Canal in the borough of Anglesea. According to the nearby historical...
Friendship Park Playground in Millville NJ
Friendship Park Playground in Millville offers a fenced-in, decently large area with a small playground area and a large area for kids to run around and some extras to keep them occupied. 10 Things to Know About Friendship Park Playground in Millville NJ. As part of our challenge to write...
Dolphin gives birth in front of beachgoers in NJ
Did people on a Cape May Beach witness a dolphin giving birth last weekend? Take a look at a short video and see if you can tell what happened. Beachgoers on Grant Avenue Beach in Cape May last Saturday became excited when they saw a pod of dolphins swimming and splashing close to shore.
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Exit Zero's post
The Sensational Soul Cruisers hit the stage for the free summer concert series in partnership with Spy Boy Productions at Ferry Park on Wednesday, August 24. Fans came out to enjoy Big Wednesday that featured drink specials, food trucks, craft vendors and drink specials at Boat Drinks and Exit Zero Ferry Station.
Things That Atlantic & Cape May County locals Do After Labor Day
Jon Baker raised a very good point during the preparation phase of this assignment. We are reviewing here, things that locals will do after Labor Day, that they don’t do during the busy summer months. Jon told us that he used to hear from customers, “See ya in September.”...
Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Begins Accepting Reservations at the Atlantic City, NJ Location
If you have loved watching the Fox hit show "Hell's Kitchen" starring world-renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay, then you are going to really love eating at the new Hell's Kitchen Atlantic City. Over the years we have enjoyed watching Chef Ramsay run Hell's Kitchen and how he makes his way around...
Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee
Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
phillyvoice.com
Smitty's Clam Bar in Somers Point to return for 50th year next summer
The Clam Bar, a beloved bayside restaurant and magnet for shore travelers in Somers Point, will remain open for its 50th year of operation in 2023 after the owners confirmed a potential sale of the property won't spell the end of the long-running establishment. Opened in 1973 at 910 Bay...
Two Atlantic City, NJ men charged in connection to recent murders in the community
Two Atlantic City men have been charged for their connection to two recent and unrelated murders that occurred within this Atlantic County community. In both cases, the murder charges and investigative information was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Lester Robinson, 26, of Atlantic City has been charged for...
History Was Made 40 Years Ago At Tony Mart’s In Somers Point, NJ
History was made in Somers Point, New Jersey during the Spring of 1982 and it’s fair to say that few realized it at the time. A movie was made in May of 1982, with pivotal parts being filmed in Somers Point, at the legendary Tony Mart’s nightclub. The...
Phillymag.com
On the Market at the Shore: Streamline Moderne Oceanfront House in Longport
This well-decked-out house looks like it dates to the 1930s but is actually much younger than that. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Did this house get lost on its way to South Beach?. Maybe, for it would certainly...
Three South Jersey Sushi Restaurants Among Greatest in New Jersey
As the calendar gets ready to turn to September, the summer is officially almost over. Make sure you get to one of the many great sushi restaurants before the summer ends, its always a great night out. The fall is often considered on of the best times of year to...
Northfield, NJ police officer killed while working on his car
The Northfield police department is mourning the sudden death of a rookie patrolman. Johnathan Scull, a lifelong resident of Northfield, was working under his car when the jack gave way, Police Chief Paul Newman told New Jersey 101.5. Scull joined the department in 2020 and became a full-time officer this...
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
