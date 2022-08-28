ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Ottens Canal in North Wildwood

When traveling I like to check out things that aren't in the big tourist areas. I like to explore and learn the history on the area. While down in North Wildwood in New Jersey we stumbled upon Ottens Canal in the borough of Anglesea. According to the nearby historical...
Friendship Park Playground in Millville NJ

Friendship Park Playground in Millville offers a fenced-in, decently large area with a small playground area and a large area for kids to run around and some extras to keep them occupied. 10 Things to Know About Friendship Park Playground in Millville NJ. As part of our challenge to write...
Dolphin gives birth in front of beachgoers in NJ

Did people on a Cape May Beach witness a dolphin giving birth last weekend? Take a look at a short video and see if you can tell what happened. Beachgoers on Grant Avenue Beach in Cape May last Saturday became excited when they saw a pod of dolphins swimming and splashing close to shore.
Photos from Exit Zero's post

The Sensational Soul Cruisers hit the stage for the free summer concert series in partnership with Spy Boy Productions at Ferry Park on Wednesday, August 24. Fans came out to enjoy Big Wednesday that featured drink specials, food trucks, craft vendors and drink specials at Boat Drinks and Exit Zero Ferry Station.
Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee

Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence "CC" Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because "CC" was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
Northfield, NJ police officer killed while working on his car

The Northfield police department is mourning the sudden death of a rookie patrolman. Johnathan Scull, a lifelong resident of Northfield, was working under his car when the jack gave way, Police Chief Paul Newman told New Jersey 101.5. Scull joined the department in 2020 and became a full-time officer this...
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs

Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren't the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

