Read full article on original website
Related
Man found dead in front yard of Suwanee home identified by family
SUWANEE, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating Monday after a man was found stabbed to death in the front yard of a Suwanee home. According to police, the victim is believed to be in his 40s. They have no motive or suspects in the case. Officers responded around...
Driver with gunshot wound crashes in DeKalb: Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officers responded to a crash Monday afternoon and discovered a driver injured from a gunshot wound, they said. According to police, they went to Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive just before 3:30 p.m. about a crash with reported injuries. When they arrived, they...
Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times allegedly by a detainee at the Fulton County Jail on Monday morning. The suspect, who was being booked on charges of terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers...
Motorcyclist shot by deputy during traffic stop, Hall County sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy shot a suspect during a traffic stop Saturday night in Hall County after the sheriff's office says the "incident escalated." It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the south end of Hall County on McEver Road, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. They said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
1 dead, others hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash along I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue Sunday night. Authorities said one person is dead and "multiple others" were injured during the crash. Several lanes are blocked and traffic is moving slowly, according to GDOT 511. APD said its...
6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post...
Suspect shot by officer after stabbing employee at Mall of Georgia Macy's, Gwinnett police say
ATLANTA — One person has been stabbed and a suspect was shot at the Macy's in the Mall of Georgia, Gwinnett County Police say. The victim was as an employee at the Macy's, police said. Their condition was not known but police described their injuries as "serious." Gwinnett Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
16-year-old arrested in Gwinnett County lake shooting deaths of two other teens
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous reporting on the case. A teen was identified in connection to a double shooting where two other teens were killed in late July, according to Gwinnett Police Department. Le’Quan Dempsey, who is 16-years-old, was charged with:. Two counts;...
Hours-long stand off at hotel ends with Henry County murder suspect in custody, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long standoff at a hotel came to an end Friday night with the arrest of a Henry County murder suspect, the sheriff's office said. Authorities were called to the Home2 Suites by Hilton along Mill Road in McDonough around 5 p.m. after they got word of a man believed to be connected with a deadly shooting from earlier this summer, according to Chief Deputy Mike Yarborough with the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Lanes reopen after I-75 shuts down due to truck fire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Update: All lanes are now open, according to Georgia DOT. A truck fire closed all lanes of I-75 north and southbound at Tara Boulevard Monday morning. The truck was burning for hours, first being reported a little after 3 a.m. Drivers were encouraged to use...
Police say Clayton County officer shot suspect trying to break into car, wielding ratchet strap
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police said Friday that an officer shot a man trying to break into a car who was wielding a ratchet strap toward officers. The suspect was shot in the leg, the department said, and his injuries were not life-threatening. CCPD described a frenzied...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman killed when SUV crashes, gets pinned under tractor-trailer in Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA — A woman was killed when the SUV she was in crashed into a tractor-trailer and became pinned underneath it early Sunday morning. Law enforcement and fire crews were called to the 2300 block of Marietta Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. "The occupied Ford SUV was wedged underneath the...
The Tex McIver case: Malice murder | Episode 3
ATLANTA — Listen to Intent: The Tex McIver Case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. In fall of 2016, Dani Jo Carter, a close friend of Tex and Diane McIver spoke publicly for the first time since the tragedy that would change the lives of the couple forever.
Two people dead, including child, after Gainesville fire, Hall County Sheriff says
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Two people, including a 10-year-old boy, are dead following a house fire in Gainesville Tuesday night, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Brannon Harvey - the child - was pronounced dead Thursday night. The sheriff's office learned of his death Friday morning. The adult...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run near McClure High School
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A pedestrian has been killed in a hit and run near McClure High School, according to Gwinnett County Police.
Gunfire erupts in College Park subdivision leaving 3 injured
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Witnesses described a chaotic scene where they said shots were fired Thursday in a residential townhome complex along Godby Road, leaving three people hurt. College Park Police said a woman and two men were hurt in the parking area at the Windsor Forrest Subdivision. Some...
11-year-old reported missing in Stone Mountain, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is working to find a missing 11-year-old. Brandon Gibson was reported as a runaway on Aug. 31, according to police. He was last seen by the 400 block of Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain. Gibson stands at 4-feet 10-inches tall...
17-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County, sheriff's office says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 17-year-old suspect and charged him with murder. Joe Dylan Fernandez, of Doraville, was taken into custody at his home on Sept. 1 on a grand jury arrest warrant. In addition to felony murder, Fernandez is being charged...
1 hurt in shooting at Union City extended-stay motel, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City Police are investigating a shooting at an extended-stay motel Thursday afternoon. Authorities said they were called to a Stay Express along Shannon Parkway. One person is hurt, according to police. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the motel where Union City Police Department patrol vehicles...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0