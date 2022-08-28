ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Driver with gunshot wound crashes in DeKalb: Police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officers responded to a crash Monday afternoon and discovered a driver injured from a gunshot wound, they said. According to police, they went to Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive just before 3:30 p.m. about a crash with reported injuries. When they arrived, they...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vinings, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#North Georgia#Violent Crime
11Alive

Hours-long stand off at hotel ends with Henry County murder suspect in custody, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long standoff at a hotel came to an end Friday night with the arrest of a Henry County murder suspect, the sheriff's office said. Authorities were called to the Home2 Suites by Hilton along Mill Road in McDonough around 5 p.m. after they got word of a man believed to be connected with a deadly shooting from earlier this summer, according to Chief Deputy Mike Yarborough with the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Lanes reopen after I-75 shuts down due to truck fire

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Update: All lanes are now open, according to Georgia DOT. A truck fire closed all lanes of I-75 north and southbound at Tara Boulevard Monday morning. The truck was burning for hours, first being reported a little after 3 a.m. Drivers were encouraged to use...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

The Tex McIver case: Malice murder | Episode 3

ATLANTA — Listen to Intent: The Tex McIver Case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. In fall of 2016, Dani Jo Carter, a close friend of Tex and Diane McIver spoke publicly for the first time since the tragedy that would change the lives of the couple forever.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

1 hurt in shooting at Union City extended-stay motel, police say

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City Police are investigating a shooting at an extended-stay motel Thursday afternoon. Authorities said they were called to a Stay Express along Shannon Parkway. One person is hurt, according to police. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the motel where Union City Police Department patrol vehicles...
UNION CITY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy