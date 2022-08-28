ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jayson Tatum
Danilo Gallinari
Ime Udoka
Al Horford
ESPN

The Thompson twins and Overtime Elite's unproven path to the NBA

TIM FULLER WAS one of dozens of scouts filling a Louisville gym in late April 2021 to assess some basketball talent. Among the players on the former Power 5 assistant coach's list: Amen and Ausar Thompson, from unsponsored AAU team Florida Pro HSA, who initially hadn't been on his radar but came recommended by a friend.
NBA
NBC Sports

Warriors, Kings among under-the-radar winners in 'Spida' trade

Donovan Mitchell has a new home. And it’s not in the Empire State. On Thursday, the Utah Jazz reportedly traded the three-time All-Star guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round selections and two pick swaps. Now that the dust has...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team

The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors taking shot on 2018 NBA draft bust

The Golden State Warriors will be trying to wave their magic wand with a former draft bust. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Wednesday that the Warriors have signed swingman Jerome Robinson to a one-year training camp deal. The 25-year-old will compete for one of Golden State’s final remaining open roster spots.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston Celtics
NBA
Twitter
Basketball
Sports
Yardbarker

Nick Wright Says Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game Is Misunderstood: "Giannis Is The Next Generational Shaq... They Would Have Seemed Ridiculous If They Were Like, 'Why Doesn't Shaq Have A Jump Shot?'"

Giannis Antetokounmpo is by far one of the greatest players of this current generation. His ability to dominate in the paint on both ends of the court cannot be underestimated, the Greek Freak has tortured many an NBA team in recent seasons. The only way to stop him is to build a wall, and while some teams did do that in the past, as he has grown older, even that defensive tactic is now starting to lose its effectiveness.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Pins Comments Of Miami Heat Fan Asking The Organization To Re-Sign Him: "Believe The Man. Pay The Man. Bring Him Back!"

Jae Crowder is an ideal veteran big-man for any contending team in the NBA. Not only does he play extremely gritty defense and acts as the enforcer for his team, but he is also capable of making big shots when called upon. He went to consecutive NBA Finals in 2020 and 2021, achieving the latter with his current team, Phoenix Suns.
MIAMI, FL

