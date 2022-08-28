Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr reveals the 1 NBA player he most wants to coach
Steve Kerr has played with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, played for Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, and had Steph Curry and Kevin Durant play for him. But there is one specific person Kerr still wants to add to his list. The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this...
Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal
The road to another NBA Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics just got a bit tougher, thanks to Danny Ainge. The post Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers star LeBron James, Michael Jordan won’t be pleased with Julius Erving’s bold GOAT claim
Right now, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is making a run at Michael Jordan’s GOAT title. In fact, more than a few folks out there will argue that The King has already surpassed MJ as the greatest player of all time. This isn’t the case for Hall of...
Dwyane Wade Regrets Giving Up Around $20 Million During The Big 3 Era Of The Miami Heat: "Now, As Someone Who’s On The Other Side Of It, I Didn’t Have To Give That Money Up."
Dwyane Wade entered the NBA as a part of the iconic 2003 NBA draft class. Wade was drafted using the fifth overall pick by the Miami Heat, and that decision turned the fortunes around for both the Heat and Wade. It was clear from the start that Wade was here...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Recalls Pat Riley Insulting George Gervin at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game
It didn't take long for George Gervin to get some revenge on former Lakers coach Pat Riley. Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar remembers it well. The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Recalls Pat Riley Insulting George Gervin at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Udonis Haslem says he didn’t talk to “godfather” Pat Riley first two years with Heat
Udonis Haslem is not a man who gets intimidated. The icon of Heat culture is about to enter his 20th NBA season and he backs down from nobody. But Haslem admitted in a recent interview when he first came to the Heat he avoided talking to team president Pat Riley because of his mob, Godfather vibe.
The Thompson twins and Overtime Elite's unproven path to the NBA
TIM FULLER WAS one of dozens of scouts filling a Louisville gym in late April 2021 to assess some basketball talent. Among the players on the former Power 5 assistant coach's list: Amen and Ausar Thompson, from unsponsored AAU team Florida Pro HSA, who initially hadn't been on his radar but came recommended by a friend.
Warriors, Kings among under-the-radar winners in 'Spida' trade
Donovan Mitchell has a new home. And it’s not in the Empire State. On Thursday, the Utah Jazz reportedly traded the three-time All-Star guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round selections and two pick swaps. Now that the dust has...
Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team
The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
Report: Cavaliers plan to hold on to Collin Sexton, not flip him after trade
The initial reaction around the league in the wake of the surprising Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cavaliers was that Lauri Markkanen might want to rent, not buy, in Salt Lake City — the Jazz are expected to flip him by the deadline to another team. Collin Sexton, on...
Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, still remains a free agent on August 30. I believe that the Chicago Bulls should consider signing him.
Warriors taking shot on 2018 NBA draft bust
The Golden State Warriors will be trying to wave their magic wand with a former draft bust. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Wednesday that the Warriors have signed swingman Jerome Robinson to a one-year training camp deal. The 25-year-old will compete for one of Golden State’s final remaining open roster spots.
Nick Wright Says Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game Is Misunderstood: "Giannis Is The Next Generational Shaq... They Would Have Seemed Ridiculous If They Were Like, 'Why Doesn't Shaq Have A Jump Shot?'"
Giannis Antetokounmpo is by far one of the greatest players of this current generation. His ability to dominate in the paint on both ends of the court cannot be underestimated, the Greek Freak has tortured many an NBA team in recent seasons. The only way to stop him is to build a wall, and while some teams did do that in the past, as he has grown older, even that defensive tactic is now starting to lose its effectiveness.
Jae Crowder Pins Comments Of Miami Heat Fan Asking The Organization To Re-Sign Him: "Believe The Man. Pay The Man. Bring Him Back!"
Jae Crowder is an ideal veteran big-man for any contending team in the NBA. Not only does he play extremely gritty defense and acts as the enforcer for his team, but he is also capable of making big shots when called upon. He went to consecutive NBA Finals in 2020 and 2021, achieving the latter with his current team, Phoenix Suns.
