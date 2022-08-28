Read full article on original website
Pamela Tapley
3d ago
wow, would you look at that. A black woman, in the late 1800s-early 1900s, a self-made millionaire. Talk about ambition, fortitude & hard work. 👏👏👏 way to go Mattel.
ConcernedC
4d ago
Hard work, confidence and perseverance without government handouts made this woman!
Biden'sDumberThanDog$h!T
4d ago
Now, this is a person Blacks can make a hero out of. This is arealAmerican success story that can be held to the position of a true inspiration and role model. But instead, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Tupac, and this type ilk are the ones that they strangely lionize. Never understood that.
