A former WWE star might be on the way out of AEW according to a new report, as Fightful Select is reporting that the reason Bobby Fish hasn't been on AEW TV in recent weeks is that his contract is coming up soon and the deal is not being renewed. Fish's most recent appearance on AEW TV was on the August 3rd episode of Dynamite, and his reported departure from the company is a bit surprising, seeing as during that episode he was involved in a betrayal angle alongside Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly, who all turned on the Young Bucks in what seemed like the start of a new feud.

