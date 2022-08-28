Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!The Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
ComicBook
Watch: Matt Riddle Nailed Seth Rollins With an RKO After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
Matt Riddle (who finally got his first name back) and Seth Rollins had an explosive Monday night. Hours before Raw even started, fans spotted the two brawling in the parking lot of Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. Then in a split-screen interview midway through the show Rollins brought up Riddle's recent divorce, causing Riddle to cuss him out and demand to know where he was hiding in the arena. Then after the cameras stopped rolling for the night the two wound up fighting in the middle of the ring. Rollins attempted a Curb Stomp after hitting a low blow, only for Riddle to dodge it and hit an RKO.
ComicBook
Controversial Finish to Title Change on WWE Raw
For the first time in over three months, WWE has Women's Tag Team Champions. August has been home to the WWE Women's Tag Title tournament, a bracket-style series of matches to determine a new pair of titleholders after Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the championships in May. Many joked that the tournament was cursed from the get-go, as NXT representatives Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark were deemed "medically unavailable" to compete. They would be replaced by Gigi Dolan and Jacey Jayne, who defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in the first round, but were also forced to exit the tournament due to injuries.
ComicBook
Former WWE Star's AEW Deal Reportedly Not Being Renewed
A former WWE star might be on the way out of AEW according to a new report, as Fightful Select is reporting that the reason Bobby Fish hasn't been on AEW TV in recent weeks is that his contract is coming up soon and the deal is not being renewed. Fish's most recent appearance on AEW TV was on the August 3rd episode of Dynamite, and his reported departure from the company is a bit surprising, seeing as during that episode he was involved in a betrayal angle alongside Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly, who all turned on the Young Bucks in what seemed like the start of a new feud.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Admits Big Mistake He Made During His Last Match
Ric Flair competed in his last match last month at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, beating Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett while teaming with Andrade El Idolo. Reception to the match was mixed, especially given how much Flair bled during the match and how he appeared to be knocked out just before the finish (which he later confirmed was the case). But one of the more controversial moments happened midway through the bout when Flair faked having a heart attack while at ringside in order to give himslef an opening against Lethal. In a new interview with New York Post this week, he admitted that was a mistake.
ComicBook
Tony Khan Provides Update on Potential AEW Crossover With WWE
While the portals to different wrestling promotions are relatively open for passage, one remains padlocked shut: World Wrestling Entertainment. The house that Vince McMahon built has been exclusive for multiple decades now, running with the narrative that it is the only show in town. While the black-and-gold era of NXT was more open to alluding to the larger wrestling world, as it would make notes of superstars' histories with companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling or Ring of Honor, WWE as a whole has largely ignored the backstories of its talent that honed their craft on the independent scene.
ComicBook
Will Ospreay Attacks Kenny Omega After AEW Dynamite Goes Off Air
The long-awaited in-ring confrontation between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay finally culminated on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Meeting in the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Titles tournament, Ospreay and Aussie Open battled Omega and the Young Bucks in a main event bout that slowed down for no one. Ospreay's athleticism was put on full display as he landed corkscrew moonsaults, springboard cutters, and more. The high-octane offense wasn't enough for the Commonwealth Kingpin, as The Cleaner successfully struck Kyle Fletcher with the One-Winged Angel. This victory sends The Elite to AEW All Out, where they'll face either Best Friends or Dark Order in the finals.
ComicBook
AEW: Uncensored F-Bomb Dropped During CM Punk's Promo on Dynamite
It took a rousing speech from longtime friend Ace Steel to convince CM Punk to take another shot at the AEW World Championship this weekend, one that included an uncensored F-bomb on live television. The language on AEW Dynamite is usually a little rough but doesn't ever hit that level. Whether Ace Steel didn't realize he said it in the moment, or just didn't care, it helped create a fire inside both CM Punk and all of the fans watching.
Pitt-West Virginia sets record for largest Pittsburgh sporting event crowd
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 Backyard Brawl set a Pittsburgh sports record.The attendance Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium was 70,622, the largest crowd for any sporting event in Pittsburgh history. Thursday's crowd topped the previous record of 69,983 when Pitt hosted Penn State in 2016. A record-setting crowd turned out to see Pitt and West Virginia play for the first time since 2011. No. 17 Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31.
ComicBook
Key Producer Returns to WWE
Another important backstage figure is on his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment. Creative producer Ryan Katz is returning to WWE following his release this past January. During his time away from the company, Katz had been working with fellow then-former producer "Road Dogg" Brian James on the Oh, You Didn't Know? podcast. Katz confirmed his WWE return on the latest episode of that podcast.
ComicBook
Watch: Jon Moxley Roasts CM Punk to Open AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley opened this week's AEW Dynamite with an in-ring promo and unloaded on CM Punk. He recapped what happened in their three-minute match last week, saying that Punk hit him with his best shot when he delivered that head kick, but when he saw Moxley wouldn't stay down he "started looking for a way out" of the match. He claimed Punk folded, then said he has zero sympathy for the Chicago native.
ComicBook
AEW Announces World Title Match for AEW All Out
For the first time in company history, All Elite Wrestling approached an upcoming pay-per-view without a title match. Following Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's successful defense over "Lionheart" Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake three weeks ago and Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk's return following the match, the writing appeared on the wall for Moxley and Punk to unify the AEW World Title next month at AEW All Out. That took a sharp turn the following week, as Punk and Moxley brawled in multiple segments and AEW President Tony Khan deemed that the unification match had to happen as soon as possible.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #438 Is Killing Streaks
Wordle players are having a tough time with today's puzzle, with nearly 10% failing to solve the puzzle. You might need to get clever with your guesses if you want to solve today's puzzle within six guesses. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
