Read full article on original website
Related
Ford recall: 65,000 Ford vehicles were recalled so read this now
The 2022 Ford Maverick is the subject of another significant recall that impacts nearly 65,000 vehicles. Ford’s brand new pickup truck has an issue with the side-curtain airbags, which might not deploy accordingly in some vehicles. As a result, Ford will offer customers free repairs. The carmaker will start notifying impacted owners on September 22nd.
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
3 Reasons Why EVs Get Worse Fuel Economy on the Highway Compared to the City
Here's a look at why electric vehicles (EVs) get better fuel economy ratings in the city and worse fuel economy ratings when on the highway. The post 3 Reasons Why EVs Get Worse Fuel Economy on the Highway Compared to the City appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Only 5 of the 10 Cheapest New Cars Are Still Under $20,000
The list of the cheapest new cars is climbing. The post Only 5 of the 10 Cheapest New Cars Are Still Under $20,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls
The current generation of Ford F-150 is seeing a high number of recalls. But, are those just teething issues for the new-for-2021 truck? The post Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Ford Marks Re-Opening Of U.S. Mustang Mach-E Order Banks
Ford has reopened the order banks for the 2023 Mustang Mach-E electric. At the same time, the automaker has announced the pricing for the new models and other details. Today is the day. Ford is reopening U.S. order banks for the Mustang Mach-E with updated pricing and features as it continues to increase production for the popular all-electric SUV. Ford's U.S. electric vehicle sales were up 168.7 percent in July, with Mustang Mach-E up 74.1 percent, the second best-selling electric SUV in America.
MotorTrend Magazine
Future Cars: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7 Is the Electric Three-Row SUV
WHAT IT IS: A three-row all-electric SUV from Hyundai previewed by the Seven concept. WHY IT MATTERS: The Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be the third vehicle in the expanding Ioniq family of electric vehicles. Following the footsteps of the acclaimed Ioniq 5 subcompact crossover and the soon-to-arrive Ioniq 6 sedan, the 7 will borrow the 5's pixelated taillights and daytime running lights. When the 7 concept made its debut at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai Motor America CEO José Muñoz promised the production model will hew closely to the show car. "You'll be amazed," he added. Although the Seven concept has a loungelike interior and coach doors, the version that goes on sale will have a normal interior with a steering wheel. We expect its cabin to borrow some of the Ioniq 5's details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine
EV vs. HEV vs. PHEV: What Are the Types of Electric Vehicles?
Electric vehicle, or EV, is an umbrella term for multiple types of battery-powered vehicles. It can be a polarizing or politicized term, so some people feel they need to decide if they’re EV enthusiasts or anti-EV skeptics. In reality, the issue is more nuanced than that. There are three types of EVs. Some run exclusively on battery power, while others combine battery and gas power.
teslarati.com
Tesla files to build EV batteries on new production lines at Fremont Factory
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has filed to build a new battery manufacturing equipment line at the Fremont Factory in Northern California. The factory, which Tesla purchased in 2010, is the only in the company’s lineup to produce all four models. It has not been known as a battery cell or pack manufacturing plant, as the company’s Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, produces those EV components. However, the filings indicate Tesla may be looking to slightly expand its cell manufacturing efforts with new production lines at Fremont.
The 2022 Acura MDX vs the 2022 Genesis GV70: Which Is a Better Buy?
The 2022 Acura MDX vs. the 2022 Genesis GV70: which is the better buy? It's a tough decision between two great SUVs. The post The 2022 Acura MDX vs the 2022 Genesis GV70: Which Is a Better Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y and Model 3 With LFP Battery After 43,000 Miles
Do Tesla batteries degrade at different rates for a Model Y as opposed to a Model 3 RWD with LFP batteries? One owner shares his experience. Tesla Model Y and Model 3 With LFP Battery After 43,000 Miles. We have a comparison video of a 2021 Model 3 with LFP...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Speed
Dahler Competition Just Leveled Up the BMW X4 M40i
After being first announced back in 2014, the BMW X4 is now in its second generation - since of 2018. For the 2022 model year, the X4 has undergone numerous improvements, including a little bit more power under the hood. But even with 360 horsepower under the hood, the X4’s engine has lots of room for improvement. Now, dAHLer Competition has found the best way to build on what BMW has already accomplished.
Comments / 0