San Francisco, CA

The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
FanSided

Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans

Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
FanSided

One player Packers must sign following roster cuts

The Green Bay Packers currently have five safeties on the roster. Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage are the starters. Behind them on the depth chart are Dallin Leavitt, rookie Tariq Carpenter, and new addition Rudy Ford. The concern is that all three backups will be used almost exclusively on special...
FanSided

The biggest winners and losers from Russell Wilson’s contract

The Denver Broncos gave Russell Wilson a massive extension, which is both good and bad for various parties across the NFL landscape. The Denver Broncos already illustrated their commitment to Russell Wilson by inheriting the rest of his contract with the Seattle Seahawks, but they solidified their intent today when they signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million deal with $165 million guaranteed.
