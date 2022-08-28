Beagle rescued from Virginia puppy mill finds home in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A rescued beagle got to meet her new owners Saturday in Madison.

Peanut Butter was rescued from horrific conditions in a Virginia puppy mill. Dane-4-Dogs has taken care of her since mid-June, along with six other dogs rescued from the mill.

The other six dogs have already found forever homes in the Midwest.

“I’m tearing up,” Rebekah Robinson said “It’s such a different life from where they would have been.”

According to Dane-4-Dogs, in just two months Peanut Butter has transformed from a shy, timid girl into a sweet, brave and curious pup.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.