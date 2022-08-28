ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Beagle rescued from Virginia puppy mill finds home in Madison

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrSNt_0hYi4yj300

MADISON, Wis. — A rescued beagle got to meet her new owners Saturday in Madison.

Peanut Butter was rescued from horrific conditions in a Virginia puppy mill. Dane-4-Dogs has taken care of her since mid-June, along with six other dogs rescued from the mill.

The other six dogs have already found forever homes in the Midwest.

“I’m tearing up,” Rebekah Robinson said “It’s such a different life from where they would have been.”

According to Dane-4-Dogs, in just two months Peanut Butter has transformed from a shy, timid girl into a sweet, brave and curious pup.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.
MADISON, WI
violetskyadventures.com

Explore Wisconsin’s Largest Natural Bridge

Located about 40 miles north of Madison, Natural Bridge State Park is home to one of the state’s most fascinating geological features. The natural bridge spans about 35 feet across and nearby, visitors can even see a 11,000 year old rock shelter created by Native Americans. About. The Natural...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Pets & Animals
State
Virginia State
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
City
Madison, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

63-year-old Janesville woman rescued from river

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — First responders were able to rescue a 63-year-old woman from the Rock River on Thursday. According to the Janesville Fire Department, authorities were called to the Centerway Bridge around 1:40 p.m., where the woman was seen clinging to a safety cable that spanned the river under the bridge. Janesville Police officers, […]
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man whose body was recovered from Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago. He was identified as Layne Hailu, and the Medical Examiner’s preliminary report found that the 22-year-old man had drowned. The...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
DEERFIELD, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebekah Robinson
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Enough is enough’: Madison police trying to catch those tying cords across busy bike path

MADISON, Wis. —  No more games — that’s what Madison police say after they discovered yet another cord Wednesday strung dangerously across the bike bridge on the Badger State Trail on the city’s far southwest side. “This is as serious as it could be for our cyclists and our pedestrians that use our bike paths,” Madison Police Department public information...
MADISON, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin native flying high in an F16 fighter jet

She calls herself a Sconnie girl and is happy to be back home. Growing up in Wisconsin Zoe Davies has always been on a mission. She spent 15 years, away from Wisconsin after graduating high school, and attending the Air Force Academy. Today Major Zoe Davies is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot stationed at Truax Field in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

MPD: Another cord found on Madison bike path

In his career at Wisconsin, safety Collin Wilder appeared in 32 games, made 14 starts, recorded 82 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Families came out to honor those impacted by substance use. Something to Smile About. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Rock County Legacies exhibit opened Wednesday...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Abuse#Pup#Beagles#Dog#Rewritten
wwisradio.com

Nine Million Dollar Homeless Shelter to be Built on Madison East Side

(Madison, WI) — Dane County and the City of Madison have pledged a combined nine-million dollars for a homeless shelter. Six-million dollars of that amount would come from the county. W-M-T-V reports the shelter with space for up to 200 men would be built on Madison’s east side. The county and city call the 21-million dollar project an innovative solution to help the homeless population. Construction is planned to start in 2024.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

ND man given 80 years for shooting 2 officers in Wisconsin

A North Dakota man convicted of shooting two police officers in Wisconsin in 2020 will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge in Waukesha County on Monday added another 80 years to the 50-year sentence Nathanael Benton is already serving for trying to kill an inmate in jail with a sharpened toothbrush. In November 2020, officers from Delafield and Hartland responded to a possible hit-and-run crash at the Holiday Inn in Delafield. After speaking with Benton at the scene and a woman he was with, the 25-year-old produced a handgun and shot the officers at close range. He was arrested after a seven-hour search.
DELAFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WIFR

Janesville woman saved, pulled from river near Centerway Bridge

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Authorities say a 63-year-old woman is in stable condition after a dip in the Rock River on Thursday. Emergency personnel dispatched just before 2 p.m. to the Centerway Bridge for a report of a woman clinging to a safety cable. First responders were able to get...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

New billboard campaign raises fentanyl awareness in Madison area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A series of billboards up in Waunakee and DeForest have a grave message on display: one pill can kill. Michelle Kullmann lost her son, Cade, to fentanyl poisoning in November 2021, after he died taking what he thought was a painkiller. Kullmann has since become part of the new billboard campaign raising awareness about the dangers of the drug, especially among teens and college students.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Training in Verona gives firefighters, Madison College students experience battling apartment fire

VERONA, Wis. — Student firefighters from Madison College and firefighters from nearly a dozen agencies took part in a hands-on training exercise at a vacant apartment complex in Verona Tuesday evening. Instructors from the college started the fires, which were equivalent to two large recliners going up in flames. From there, participants had to replicate all aspects of being a...
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy