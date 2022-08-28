Cameron Tringale, ranked 53rd in the world, announces he's heading to LIV Golf

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In what’s expected to be a big week for the LIV Golf Series announcing its next wave of signings, the first domino has fallen.

Cameron Tringale, a 13-year PGA Tour veteran who hasn’t found the winner’s circle in 338 starts, announced on his Twitter he was not renewing his PGA Tour membership for next season and joining LIV Golf.

Since turning professional in 2009, Tringale has made $17,426,908 in 338 starts and holds the dubious distinction as the man to win the most money without ever winning a PGA Tour event. Tringale, who’s ranked 53rd in the world, has finished second four times in his career, including a tie for second at the 2021 Zozo Championship. He also finished tied for third at the Farmers Insurance Open and T-6 at the Genesis Scottish Open.

“After much reflection, prayer, and conversations with trusted advisors I have made the decision not to renew my TOUR membership for next year and join LIV Golf,” Tringale, 35, said in a statement on Twitter.

Tringale made it into the FedEx Cup Playoffs this year, missing the cut at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. But, he was high enough in the standings to make it into the BMW Championship, where he finished 5 over after four rounds.

A report named Tringale as one of numerous golfers heading to LIV Golf this week, including Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann.

Saudi Arabia has been accused of wide-ranging human rights abuses, including politically motivated killings, torture, forced disappearances and inhumane treatment of prisoners. And members of the royal family and Saudi government were accused of involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist.