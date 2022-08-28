Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Launch of Applications for Maryland’s Global Gateway Program
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local incubators and accelerators.
WUSA
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs execute order to address teacher shortages
On top of the widespread learning loss, schools in our area are also struggling to hire teachers. Governor Youngkin signed an executive directive to speed that up.
DC businesses, leaders, residents rally for a safer city amid recent spike in violence
WASHINGTON — Neighbors, business owners and community leaders in D.C. gathered for a peace rally and walk Wednesday evening on H Street, NE. The walk was organized just days after a Washington Commanders’ Rookie Running Back Brian Robinson was shot during a daytime robbery attempt. But folks who live and work along H Street said this high-profile crime was just the latest in a string of violence that has them on edge.
Nottingham MD
State of Maryland announces over $8 million in federal homeland security grant funds to 68 nonprofitts
REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management this week announced awards totaling more than $8.7 million in federal homeland security grant funds to 68 nonprofit organizations around the state. The awards are funded by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). “This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cdcgamingreports.com
Washington: Muckleshoot Casino adds final beam to tower as construction project continues
A 1,000 pound, 25-foot-long beam was put in place August 29 at Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn, Washington, for construction of a glass tower featuring hotel rooms and an expanded gaming area. Placement of the beam, signed by Muckleshoot Indian Tribal members and construction workers, was part of a ceremony marking...
D.C. Mayor reverses course on school vaccine requirement
Last week, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser put in place a policy that required students to be vaccinated to be eligible to attend classes. This policy applied to both public and private schools in the D.C. area.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Governor's Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction and encourage recovery and treatment for those still suffering from addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day.
WJLA
Va. nurse practitioner files lawsuit, says CVS fired her for not providing abortion drugs
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A northern Virginia nurse practitioner filed a lawsuit against the CVS drugstore chain after she claims the company fired her for refusing to provide abortion-inducing pills to customers. Paige Casey filed a lawsuit in Prince William County Virginia Circuit Court against CVS MinuteClinic,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nurse practitioner says CVS fired her over abortion stance
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A nurse practitioner from northern Virginia sued CVS Health on Wednesday, saying she was fired for refusing to provide abortion-inducing drugs at its MinuteClinic medical facilities. In the lawsuit, Paige Casey said CVS had for years granted her a religious accommodation that allowed her to opt out of prescribing or providing the drugs and certain contraceptives without incident. Last year, though, she says the company changed its policy and stopped providing such accommodations. Casey — who worked for MinuteClinic since 2018, primarily at a facility in Alexandria — appealed to the company, saying her Catholic faith teaches her that life begins at conception and she could not provide care in violation of that principle.
Deceased former Hyattsville Mayor allegedly defrauded schools out of millions
We're now learning of a complaint filed in federal court involving Ward and his personal business dealings.
popville.com
“Parking enforcement booted 11 cars in a four block radius in Lamond Riggs”
I counted 11(!) booted cars this morning between N Capitol and Tuckerman and N Capitol and Van Buren Streets yesterday morning. And at lunchtime, there are 3 tow trucks in the area towing booted cars away. I’ve lived in this neighborhood for five years and have never seen parking enforcement near our house.
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
WTOP
Anne Arundel bill to limit flags on county property receives pushback
In Anne Arundel County, Maryland, a proposed bill would limit what kind of flags can be displayed on county property — but the proposal is receiving pushback from a number of local groups. Council member Nathan Volke, a Republican, is behind the move, and told the Capital Gazette that,...
Person struck by Metro train at Foggy Bottom, Blue and Silver lines delayed, officials say
WASHINGTON — A person was struck by a Metrorail train at the Foggy Bottom Station in Washington D.C. Sunday morning, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the metro station in D.C. According to WMATA officials, the person hit by...
Person hurt after shot fired at DC Metro station; service at L’Enfant Plaza affected
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police was investigating a gunshot at the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. One woman got a non-life-threatening injury and declined transport. Police do not currently know how she was injured. Police said that they currently have a suspect in custody. […]
Amazon to close warehouses in Essex and Hanover
Amazon will be closing two of its Baltimore-area warehouses, and will relocate 353 employees. The company filed a notice with the state labor department last week
fox5dc.com
Shooting at L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station injures 1 woman
WASHINGTON - Shots were fired inside L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station Tuesday afternoon, and authorities say one woman is injured. Metro Transit police said they responded to a report of a shooting on the upper level of the green and yellow line platform just after 4 p.m. When medics arrived, police...
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for September 2022
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services and automatic deposits...
Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About
Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0