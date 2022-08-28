ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 8

babej mum
4d ago

why is he cleaning a loaded gun... why does he have access to this gun in the first place😑

Reply(3)
5
fyuute
4d ago

I seriously doubt he was actually cleaning it. He probably found it, and was messing around with it out of curiosity. I'd be surprised if that wasn't his first time handling a gun.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sapd#Binz Engleman Road#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Car crashes head-on into VIA bus on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A car crashed head-on into a VIA bus on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning. The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo, not far from Evers Road. According to VIA, the bus was traveling westbound on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy