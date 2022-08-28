Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
GOSS, Louise Richardson, 88, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. JORDAN, George Ray, 81, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals' Downtown Chapel. MACKEY, William H., 68, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals of Charleston. MILLER, Bobby, 80, of...
Charleston City Paper
Get ready for some October Fest-ivals
Get your steins ready. South Carolina will have more than its share of October beer events and activities to attend. After several years of cancellations and delays due to hurricanes and pandemics, beer festivals are back and they’re bigger than ever. Whether you are new to Charleston, a veteran...
The Post and Courier
Photos: Torrential rain burdens North Charleston and Charleston residents in overall wet week
In a week full of torrential rain North Charleston and Charleston life was slowed to a crawl amidst flood waters.
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston
The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
The Post and Courier
Rain has cleared the Charleston area, but congestion remains amid evening commute
A flood advisory for the Charleston region has lifted, but congestion remained on already drenched roads. There was a disabled vehicle causing delays on eastbound Interstate 26 between Savannah Highway and entrance to the Ravenel Bridge, where farther east, a crash closed the right lane, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation traffic map. The crash and congestion had cleared around 6 p.m.
Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need. “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
LIST: Charleston, North Charleston roads closed due to flooding
UPDATE: All roads have reopened as of 8:30 p.m. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads across the Lowcountry closed Thursday afternoon as heavy rains caused flooding in the area. As of 3:40 p.m., the following roads were reported to be flooded: Charleston: King Street at Huger Street Ashley Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street […]
cosmosmariners.com
3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry
Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
The Post and Courier
With Community Appearance Board back up and running, Beanz gets its sign
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown Community Appearance Board convened on Aug. 30 to resume its business, namely, to take up building permits in Georgetown's Urban Core Overlay District and variances from the regulations of the Main Corridor Overlay District. The UCOD's stated purpose is to "promote the attractive, harmonious and...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley hopes planned mega boat landing will reel in more than anglers
Joey Edens still remembers going to Atkins Landing as a little kid. The boat landing at the end of Broughton Road was one of the premier access points in Berkeley County to Lake Moultrie, so Edens' family used to launch their boat from there. The lake was where he learned to swim, drive a boat and fish. As an adult around 1987, he caught his biggest freshwater fish ever, a 62-pound catfish, in the same lake.
holycitysinner.com
My Father’s Moustache Opens on James Island
Has opened their second area location on James Island. Just like its Mount Pleasant counterpart, the JI eatery and pub will serve UK-inspired eats, cocktails, and beers. The restaurant and pub will open daily at 11 am. You can see the James Island menu here. The new location can be...
The Post and Courier
Looking back at the Camp Manufacturing Company and Russellville
It is thought by today’s locals that W. P. Russell was the patriarch of Russellville, and instrumental in beginning the community of Russellville, South Carolina. This is contradicted by one family member, who says it was Theodore Russell, a cousin of W. P. Russell, who was the founder. Regardless, we’re telling the story of John M. Camp, Jr., who came to the area in 1922, where he found W.P. Russell operating a ground mill beside his cotton gin five miles west of St. Stephen. Camp bought part of Russell's farm and built his mill a half mile to the north of Russell's store, which had served as a post office since 1916.
West Ashley family says neighborhood flooding getting worse
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several inches of rain fell on Monday across the Lowcountry leaving extensive flooding behind. That led to major problems on roadways and properties taking a toll on drivers, homeowners, and business owners. The flooding impacts were felt in the City of Charleston, North Charleston, and more. For one West Ashley family, […]
foxcharleston.com
West Ashley Residents Concerned that Construction Has Worsened Flooding Conditions
Charleston City Council members hope to address flooding issues with their new comprehensive plan. FOX 24 News reporter Floriana Boardman has more detail.
live5news.com
Study underway to control heat levels in Gadsden Green in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It is no secret temperatures in the Lowcountry can get hot during the day, but a group of organizations, including the city of Charleston, are looking at how heat impacts the health of a downtown neighborhood. City of Charleston Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris said Wednesday...
The Post and Courier
King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up
Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
charlestondaily.net
Award-Winning 10-Year Old Mount Pleasant Restaurant for Sale – $2 Million
10 years of growth and profitability! Well-appointed, award-winning full-service restaurant centrally located in Mt. Pleasant. $2.6M projected sales and over $700K+ projected cash flow. Roughly 3600 square feet, plus a large outdoor area. Contact the broker for more detail and financial requirements. A great addition to an existing portfolio with...
abcnews4.com
Free Nothing Bundt Cakes for 250 customers Thursday
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free "Confetti Bundlet" mini cakes to the first 250 customers on Thursday at all locations across the United States. The giveaway is a celebration of the Nothing Bundt Cakes' 25th anniversary. Nothing Bundt Cakes has two locations in the Charleston area. One is at...
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: NCPD policeman goes from chef to officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) - Here at ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today, we're introducing you to a North Charleston police officer who's using his background in hospitality to give the people of North Charleston the best customer service possible.
