“He Can’t Go To Jackson State” | Tennessee State Head Coach Eddie George Says His Son Can Go Anywhere But JSU Or Michigan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mo Ibrahim rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota in his seamless comeback from a season-ending injury in the opener a year ago, and the Gophers overwhelmed New Mexico State 38-0 on Thursday night to spoil a homecoming of sorts for head coach Jerry Kill. Kill had a cordial pregame conversation with Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, his former assistant at Northern Illinois of whom he’d been critical in the past. They shared a postgame handshake, too, after the Gophers outgained the Aggies a whopping 485-91 in total yardage. Ibrahim, who tore his Achilles in the loss to Ohio State last Sept. 2, started his sixth college season in style. He bounced off and bashed into the Aggies over 21 carries, extending his school-record streak of 100-plus yards to 10 straight games and moving into a tie with Marion Barber III for second place in Gophers history with 35 career touchdowns. The return of Kill was even more remarkable in Minnesota, where he inherited a bottomed-out program in 2011 and won the Big Ten Coach of the Year award in 2014 before epilepsy-related health problems forced him to retire midway through the 2015 season.

