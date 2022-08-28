ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTV VMAs 2022 Live Stream: Time, Performances, Where To Watch The MTV Video Music Awards Live Online

By Josh Sorokach
 4 days ago
Emanating from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow host the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards!

The VMAs always seem to include a medley of must-see moments, and this year’s show is no different. Not only will the Red Hot Chili Peppers receive the prestigious Global Icon Award, but Nicki Minaj has earned the Video Vanguard Award. Plus, they’re both performing live! Other performers at the 2022 MTV VMAs include a hotly anticipated Eminem and Snoop Dogg team up, Bad Bunny taking the stage live from Yankee Stadium, and a slew of can’t miss musical moments from Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco. A full list of 2022 VMAs nominees can be found on MTV.com.

From start time to live stream info, here’s how to watch the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards live online.

WHAT TIME ARE THE VMAS 2022 ON TONIGHT?

Red carpet/preshow coverage of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards begins tonight (August 28) at 6:30 p.m. ET with the main show starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. The 2022 VMAS will air on MTV, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Paramount, TV Land, The CW, and VH1.

VMAS 2022 LIVE STREAM INFO:

If you have a valid cable login, you can find a VMAs live stream via MTV.com and the MTV app. After you sign-in with your TV provider, you can download the MTV app via iTunes, Google Play, Roku, Apple TV, and more. No cable login? MTV offers a one-time 24-hour viewing pass. BET, Comedy Central, and additional Viacom-owned websites also offer free 24-hour viewing passes.

The show will also be available for next-day streaming on MTV.com and Paramount+.

CAN I WATCH THE 2022 MTV VMAS LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+?

Nope. Unfortunately, Paramount+ doesn’t offer an MTV live stream, but the show will be available for next-day streaming (August 29) on the streaming service.

HOW TO WATCH THE 2022 VMAS LIVE WITHOUT CABLE:

You can also steam the 2022 VMAs live via an active subscription to fuboTV, Philo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Both fuboTV and Philo offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

2022 VMAS HULU STREAMING INFO:

The 2022 VMAs won’t be available for next-day streaming on Hulu, but you can watch the event live or on demand via Hulu + Live TV, which is available for $69.99/month (and includes ESPN+ and Disney+)

