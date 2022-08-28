Read full article on original website
Miramar Mayor Named President of Florida League of Mayors
The Florida League of Mayors (FLM), an organization for Florida’s Mayors, founded and developed by Florida’s Mayors, announced that Wayne Messam, Mayor of the City of Miramar, was elected President of the Association. He succeeds outgoing President Scott Singer, Mayor of the City of Boca Raton, and will serve a one-year term.
Sheriff Tony Honors the Finest in Public Safety
This month, we honor the more than 500 deputies, firefighters and civilian employees, who faced significant danger, saved lives and performed exceptional acts in 2020 and 2021 during the Broward Sheriff’s Office Annual Awards Ceremony. The awards ceremony celebrates the best and bravest in public safety. These dedicated professionals...
Preservation activists want state to help maintain Marjory Stoneman Douglas cottage
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – There are many ideas circulating on what to do with the Miami-Dade home that belonged to Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Preservation advocates say the home is basically rotting and they are calling on the state to step up and save it. This 900-square-foot cottage is nestled...
Orange Blossom Classic Returns to Miami Gardens for Labor Day Weekend
Kicking off Labor Day weekend, the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) is set to return to Miami Gardens for its sophomore year with a lineup of events to celebrate historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) before culminating in a highly anticipated matchup between the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Rattlers and Jackson State University Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Clean Plate: Restaurants in Miami-Dade, Monroe counties with no violations for past 3 months!
No, every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time. Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 1 for June, July and August 2022. That district is made up of Miami Dade and...
Miami man netted in DeSantis voter fraud crackdown says he was told he could vote
MIAMI – A Miami man, one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes and security task force in mid-August, is speaking to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
Crist running mate Hernandez-Mats calls DeSantis criticism ‘laughable’
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Charlie Crist’s pick to join him on the ticket as lieutenant governor made the rounds Wednesday on the campaign trail. Karla Hernandez-Mats, in addition to speaking with potential voters, had some pretty sharp words for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in response to his comments earlier this week.
Former presidential candidate will lead Florida League of Mayors
Wayne Messam has served on the Miramar City Commission since 2011, and has served as Mayor since 2015. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said he wasn’t finished when he suspended his 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination — and now he’s been elected President of the Florida League of Mayors.
New Broward school board faces state’s ‘immediate action’ order over grand jury’s red flags
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After Gov. Ron DeSantis’s appointees to the Broward County School Board, were sworn into office Tuesday, they voted for one of their own to serve as the chair of the board and met again on Wednesday. DeSantis’s Republican appointees — Ryan Reiter, Manual Serrano,...
DeSantis suspends Broward school board members
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Pointing to a scathing grand-jury report that focused heavily on the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland school, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four of the Broward County School Board’s nine members for “incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority.”. >>> STREAM...
South Florida man wins big playing Lottery at Publix
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – A 70-year-old man claimed his $3.5 million prize this week after he purchased a winning Lottery ticket from Publix back in May. According to the Florida Lottery, the winning Florida Lotto ticket was from the drawing held on May 11. David James, of Riviera Beach,...
Migrant boat intercepted near Hollywood Beach, 3 swim to shore, sources say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Officials intercepted a suspected migrant vessel headed toward Hollywood Beach Thursday afternoon. Three migrants reportedly swam to shore and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol officials on land, sources said. Roughly a dozen others were intercepted at sea. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine...
Miami nightclub facing scrutiny after patron identifying as non-binary was kicked out
MIAMI – A South Florida nightclub is making changes to its policy after a controversial moment involving a member of the LGBTQ community. Bruno Olmedo identifies as non-binary, not specifically a man or woman, and posts photos online of a gender blending fashion sense. It’s that fashion, a leather...
Dirty in Deerfield- Food Inspection Reports-WAWA Met Requirements But Has Violations
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-More food establishment inspection reports from Florida Department of Agriculture. First up is Wawa on Hillsboro and S.W. 12th Ave. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Division of Food Safety. FOOD SAFETY INSPECTION REPORT. Chapter 500, Florida Statutes. (850) 245-5520. Print Date: April 14, 2022. Visit...
Section 8 Voucher Terminated
She is disabled and barely able to survive. When she got a Section 8 voucher to help pay for an apartment, she was thrilled but then some terrible news for her and it’s why she asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Jacqueline is disabled, and she will tell...
SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: Chaminade-Madonna takes over as new No. 1 in the state after Week 1
Let the games begin. Oh wait, they did last week and that they did. What Week 1 did was shake up the very top of the SBLive Sports Florida Power 25 Rankings, as five teams either lost or are trailing in a game to be continued at a later date. Nonetheless, if anything else, Week 1 brought ...
Parkland school shooter’s defense says motion for mistrial relates to handling of ‘prejudicial’ evidence
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill moved for a mistrial on Thursday during the Parkland school shooter trial’s death penalty phase in Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale. Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis said the swastikas that Cruz drew on an assignment that the defense...
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
Felony theft suspects from Collier County located by BSO deputies in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were arrested in Broward County in reference to a felony theft. According to police, the felony retail theft in question took place in Collier County. Deputies caught up with the suspects in Fort Lauderdale along West Sunrise Boulevard near the Florida Turnpike. The...
Parkland school shooter went on toads ‘killing spree,’ his ‘short fuse’ frightened mother, witnesses say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jurors who will be deciding the fate of the Parkland school shooter listened to the testimony of a former neighbor and two deputies during his trial’s death penalty phase on Wednesday in Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale. Capital defense attorney Casey Secor...
