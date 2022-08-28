ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

communitynewspapers.com

Miramar Mayor Named President of Florida League of Mayors

The Florida League of Mayors (FLM), an organization for Florida’s Mayors, founded and developed by Florida’s Mayors, announced that Wayne Messam, Mayor of the City of Miramar, was elected President of the Association. He succeeds outgoing President Scott Singer, Mayor of the City of Boca Raton, and will serve a one-year term.
MIRAMAR, FL
tamaractalk.com

Sheriff Tony Honors the Finest in Public Safety

This month, we honor the more than 500 deputies, firefighters and civilian employees, who faced significant danger, saved lives and performed exceptional acts in 2020 and 2021 during the Broward Sheriff’s Office Annual Awards Ceremony. The awards ceremony celebrates the best and bravest in public safety. These dedicated professionals...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Orange Blossom Classic Returns to Miami Gardens for Labor Day Weekend

Kicking off Labor Day weekend, the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) is set to return to Miami Gardens for its sophomore year with a lineup of events to celebrate historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) before culminating in a highly anticipated matchup between the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Rattlers and Jackson State University Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Crist running mate Hernandez-Mats calls DeSantis criticism ‘laughable’

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Charlie Crist’s pick to join him on the ticket as lieutenant governor made the rounds Wednesday on the campaign trail. Karla Hernandez-Mats, in addition to speaking with potential voters, had some pretty sharp words for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in response to his comments earlier this week.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Former presidential candidate will lead Florida League of Mayors

Wayne Messam has served on the Miramar City Commission since 2011, and has served as Mayor since 2015. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said he wasn’t finished when he suspended his 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination — and now he’s been elected President of the Florida League of Mayors.
MIRAMAR, FL
Action News Jax

DeSantis suspends Broward school board members

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Pointing to a scathing grand-jury report that focused heavily on the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland school, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four of the Broward County School Board’s nine members for “incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority.”. >>> STREAM...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

South Florida man wins big playing Lottery at Publix

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – A 70-year-old man claimed his $3.5 million prize this week after he purchased a winning Lottery ticket from Publix back in May. According to the Florida Lottery, the winning Florida Lotto ticket was from the drawing held on May 11. David James, of Riviera Beach,...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Migrant boat intercepted near Hollywood Beach, 3 swim to shore, sources say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Officials intercepted a suspected migrant vessel headed toward Hollywood Beach Thursday afternoon. Three migrants reportedly swam to shore and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol officials on land, sources said. Roughly a dozen others were intercepted at sea. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Deerfield News

Dirty in Deerfield- Food Inspection Reports-WAWA Met Requirements But Has Violations

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-More food establishment inspection reports from Florida Department of Agriculture. First up is Wawa on Hillsboro and S.W. 12th Ave. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Division of Food Safety. FOOD SAFETY INSPECTION REPORT. Chapter 500, Florida Statutes. (850) 245-5520. Print Date: April 14, 2022. Visit...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Section 8 Voucher Terminated

She is disabled and barely able to survive. When she got a Section 8 voucher to help pay for an apartment, she was thrilled but then some terrible news for her and it’s why she asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Jacqueline is disabled, and she will tell...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

