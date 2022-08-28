ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Click10.com

DeSantis blasts Hernandez-Mats as Crist’s running mate

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came out swinging on Tuesday morning. He attacked Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernandez-Mats, accusing her of shielding an accused child predator. “I think that’s disqualifying to be in any political office, much less the lieutenant governor...
Click10.com

South Florida man wins big playing Lottery at Publix

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – A 70-year-old man claimed his $3.5 million prize this week after he purchased a winning Lottery ticket from Publix back in May. According to the Florida Lottery, the winning Florida Lotto ticket was from the drawing held on May 11. David James, of Riviera Beach,...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Florida to hold first ‘Tool Time’ sales tax holiday

The state of Florida will offer up the first ever “Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday,” and it begins on Labor Day weekend. From power tools to work boots, consumers will be able to purchase qualifying items commonly used by skilled trade workers without paying for the sales tax.
FLORIDA STATE

