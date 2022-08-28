Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Preservation activists want state to help maintain Marjory Stoneman Douglas cottage
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – There are many ideas circulating on what to do with the Miami-Dade home that belonged to Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Preservation advocates say the home is basically rotting and they are calling on the state to step up and save it. This 900-square-foot cottage is nestled...
Click10.com
Report: 8 of 10 U.S. areas with highest rent increases were in Florida
MIAMI – In news that should come as no surprise to any Sunshine State renter, a new report out of Harvard University found that eight out of 10 areas with the highest year-over-year rent increases were in Florida. Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies conducted the analysis as part...
Click10.com
DeSantis blasts Hernandez-Mats as Crist’s running mate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came out swinging on Tuesday morning. He attacked Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernandez-Mats, accusing her of shielding an accused child predator. “I think that’s disqualifying to be in any political office, much less the lieutenant governor...
Click10.com
Miami man netted in DeSantis voter fraud crackdown says he was told he could vote
MIAMI – A Miami man, one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes and security task force in mid-August, is speaking to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
Click10.com
South Florida man wins big playing Lottery at Publix
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – A 70-year-old man claimed his $3.5 million prize this week after he purchased a winning Lottery ticket from Publix back in May. According to the Florida Lottery, the winning Florida Lotto ticket was from the drawing held on May 11. David James, of Riviera Beach,...
Click10.com
Florida to hold first ‘Tool Time’ sales tax holiday
The state of Florida will offer up the first ever “Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday,” and it begins on Labor Day weekend. From power tools to work boots, consumers will be able to purchase qualifying items commonly used by skilled trade workers without paying for the sales tax.
