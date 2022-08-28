Lincoln Police are investigating after a 21 year old man was assaulted and robbed by three men while riding his bike on the MoPac Trail Tuesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim says he was riding his bike on the trail and arrived at McAdams Park near N 44th & Y St. “He then described being approached by three unknown males, one of whom kicked the rear tire of his bike, knocking him over.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO