Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday released the names of the three people found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night. The victims were identified as David Coleman, 52, and Thomas Coleman, 18, who both lived at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle; and Cole Oban, 19, of Omaha.
Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools
OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
BREAKING: Archdiocese of Omaha delays gender identity policy
There's a break in the case for those behind the burglary at a gun store in Omaha. A medical helicopter landed at a rest stop along I-80 Wednesday afternoon. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested four people with dozens of pounds of drugs at a traffic stop. Outdoor experience...
Omaha Police identify officers at fatal shooting during process server escort
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Thursday released the names of the officers involved in a shooting at a southwest Omaha apartment that left a man dead. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a unit at Fairway Apartments, located just off R Street and 101st Plaza, when the situation became deadly.
Omaha police burglary arrest
An update on the ongoing fight over legalizing medical marijuana in Nebraska. Gretna's woman life changed after amoeba attacked eye. Recently we were all startled by the news of a brain-eating amoeba that killed a young boy. Emily's Wednesday evening forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Spotty storm chances and more...
Lincoln man killed near homeless shelter; ‘He was important to us’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning near Third and P Streets. Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities were called to the area, where they found a 60-year-old Lincoln man deceased in a grassy area. The man was killed...
Court Records: Homicide suspect was “bragging” about committing murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man arrested for second-degree murder in connection to a homicide early Wednesday was allegedly bragging about the killing to individuals at the People’s City Mission. Lincoln Police officers were dispatched near 3rd and P Streets around 2 a.m. Wednesday for a man who was...
1 injured in Omaha shooting, police looking for suspect vehicle
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is severely injured after a shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers responded at 5:03 p.m. Thursday to 39th and Hartman Ave in response to a nearby shooting. When officers arrived they found a woman with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. The 19-year-old victim was...
Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
Omaha area family still looking for answers four years after Carrie Brown’s death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A metro area man is still searching for answers surrounding the death of his sister. Carrie Brown was found shot to death in her southwest Omaha home four years ago. Prosecutors were never able to determine who was responsible for her death. Carrie’s brother wants this...
Sharing their loss to drug overdose
Omaha police believe a burglary suspect now in custody could be tied to more than a million dollars in damages to commercial air conditioning units. Gretna's woman life changed after amoeba attacked eye. Updated: 17 hours ago. Recently we were all startled by the news of a brain-eating amoeba that...
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide
The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Monday asked Grand Island Northwest to restore its journalism program and school newspaper. If you know anything about these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by calling 475-3600. Lincoln ready for gameday visitors. Updated: 8 hours...
OPD: Arrested burglary suspect may be involved in over $1M in A/C unit damages
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police believe a burglary suspect, who is now in custody, could be tied to more than $1 million in damages to commercial air conditioning units. 44-year-old Joe Claypool, is in custody in connection to two burglary cases. In one of the cases, he's accused of cutting...
5 veterans graduate from Douglas County Treatment Court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A problem-solving court reaches a milestone. It comes with the help of an army of mentors. They are veterans facing serious felonies. The battle scars have often led to substance abuse and mental health problems. For the last 18 to 24 months, each of the five...
Man Assaulted, Robbed At Lincoln Park
Lincoln Police are investigating after a 21 year old man was assaulted and robbed by three men while riding his bike on the MoPac Trail Tuesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim says he was riding his bike on the trail and arrived at McAdams Park near N 44th & Y St. “He then described being approached by three unknown males, one of whom kicked the rear tire of his bike, knocking him over.”
Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion
Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether the mayor can work remotely. Many borrowers hope some of their loans will be forgiven under President Biden's new program. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shooter is still on...
Rusty's Morning Forecast
If you live in West Omaha another Costco could be popping up in your neighborhood. The shooter is still on the loose. We're less than an hour from the virtual gavel coming down on artwork featuring Warren Buffett. Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion. Updated: 18 hours ago. Omaha...
Thursday Sept. 1 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
Pain into purpose: Sisters spread overdose awareness information to Omaha bars, restaurants, gas stations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. Overdose deaths in Nebraska jumped 50% from 138 in 2018 to 209 in 2020, according to Stop Overdose Nebraska. Amanda and Haylea McNeil are no strangers to loss. Within a year and a half, overdoses took three of their loved...
