OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new gender-identity policy issued for Catholic schools by the Archdiocese of Omaha is being put on hold. Under the new policy — set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — students may be expelled and teachers could be fired if they ask to be identified as transgender. However, few high schools in the Omaha-metro area are required to follow this policy and will, therefore, continue making their own rules.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO