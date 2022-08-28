ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

WOWT

Thursday Sept. 1 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Cochran Park in Council Bluffs gets improvements

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Cochran Park in Council Bluffs is getting a major facelift. The playground at the three-acre site has been torn down and a new one will be going in very soon. The old playground at Cochran Park has seen better days. “The playground has been there...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Possible new Costco location in West Omaha

Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Scooter’s Coffee gives thanks to teachers with free drink next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As a token of appreciation to teachers, Scooter’s Coffee is honoring educators with a free drink next week. Teachers will have to show a valid school I.D. at any Scooter’s location for a drink of any size for Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gretna woman

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha-metro was startled by news of a brain-eating amoeba that killed a young boy. The same type of microorganism has struck again in the area, but targeted a different organ. Though it wasn’t deadly for the Gretna woman, it did forever change her life.
GRETNA, NE
WOWT

Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Friday evening storms ahead of a cooler Labor Day weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday’s clouds are on the way out! Sunshine sticks around through the first half of Friday with a quick warm up to the low to mid 90s in the afternoon! Friday evening brings a better chance for scattered storms and showers, we’ll look out for any impacts to Friday night football games. This brings a marginal risk for an isolated strong to severe storm or two. Gusty winds and up to 1″ hail are possible.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to AGR Roofing and Construction! If you notice any lifting, curling or buckling shingles, it is time for a roof inspection. Find out more in today’s Omaha Everyday interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Body armor from Omaha makes its way to Ukraine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ukrainian fighters are getting added protection not just from military aid but from law enforcement right in the heartland. Surplus body armor once worn by metro area officers has been collected for a nonprofit involved in the war effort. An estimated 300 bulletproof vests are loaded...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

5 veterans graduate from Douglas County Treatment Court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A problem-solving court reaches a milestone. It comes with the help of an army of mentors. They are veterans facing serious felonies. The battle scars have often led to substance abuse and mental health problems. For the last 18 to 24 months, each of the five...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Crews rescued dog in Omaha apartment fire, estimated loss of $20K

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. The cause is considered an accident due to improperly discarded smoking materials according to the release. Crews went to an apartment near Wycliffe Dr. in response to a fire alarm....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Archdiocese of Omaha puts gender-identity policy on hold

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new gender-identity policy issued for Catholic schools by the Archdiocese of Omaha is being put on hold. Under the new policy — set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — students may be expelled and teachers could be fired if they ask to be identified as transgender. However, few high schools in the Omaha-metro area are required to follow this policy and will, therefore, continue making their own rules.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in West Omaha are expressing concerns about public safety after learning more about the possible new development across the street from their homes. It’s clear now that it could be Omaha’s second Costco location. According to the City of Omaha planning board agenda,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha police burglary arrest

An update on the ongoing fight over legalizing medical marijuana in Nebraska. Gretna's woman life changed after amoeba attacked eye. Recently we were all startled by the news of a brain-eating amoeba that killed a young boy. Emily's Wednesday evening forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Spotty storm chances and more...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday released the names of the three people found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night. The victims were identified as David Coleman, 52, and Thomas Coleman, 18, who both lived at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle; and Cole Oban, 19, of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE

