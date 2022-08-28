Read full article on original website
Thursday Sept. 1 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
Cochran Park in Council Bluffs gets improvements
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Cochran Park in Council Bluffs is getting a major facelift. The playground at the three-acre site has been torn down and a new one will be going in very soon. The old playground at Cochran Park has seen better days. “The playground has been there...
Pain into purpose: Sisters spread overdose awareness information to Omaha bars, restaurants, gas stations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. Overdose deaths in Nebraska jumped 50% from 138 in 2018 to 209 in 2020, according to Stop Overdose Nebraska. Amanda and Haylea McNeil are no strangers to loss. Within a year and a half, overdoses took three of their loved...
Possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether...
Scooter’s Coffee gives thanks to teachers with free drink next week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As a token of appreciation to teachers, Scooter’s Coffee is honoring educators with a free drink next week. Teachers will have to show a valid school I.D. at any Scooter’s location for a drink of any size for Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Gretna woman
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha-metro was startled by news of a brain-eating amoeba that killed a young boy. The same type of microorganism has struck again in the area, but targeted a different organ. Though it wasn’t deadly for the Gretna woman, it did forever change her life.
Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Friday evening storms ahead of a cooler Labor Day weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday’s clouds are on the way out! Sunshine sticks around through the first half of Friday with a quick warm up to the low to mid 90s in the afternoon! Friday evening brings a better chance for scattered storms and showers, we’ll look out for any impacts to Friday night football games. This brings a marginal risk for an isolated strong to severe storm or two. Gusty winds and up to 1″ hail are possible.
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Heat returns today with a storm chance tonight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another cool morning out the door with many of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. That cool air will warm a little quicker today with highs in the lower 90s likely this afternoon. There won’t be much of a south breeze today...
Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to AGR Roofing and Construction! If you notice any lifting, curling or buckling shingles, it is time for a roof inspection. Find out more in today’s Omaha Everyday interview!
Body armor from Omaha makes its way to Ukraine
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ukrainian fighters are getting added protection not just from military aid but from law enforcement right in the heartland. Surplus body armor once worn by metro area officers has been collected for a nonprofit involved in the war effort. An estimated 300 bulletproof vests are loaded...
5 veterans graduate from Douglas County Treatment Court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A problem-solving court reaches a milestone. It comes with the help of an army of mentors. They are veterans facing serious felonies. The battle scars have often led to substance abuse and mental health problems. For the last 18 to 24 months, each of the five...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heating up with a few spotty storm chances
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a pleasant Monday and Tuesday the heat makes a return! 90s arrive Wednesday afternoon to the Metro and are here to stay until the weekend. If you’re trying to make outdoor plans, void the peak afternoon heat. Humidity levels won’t be high so the heat will still be bearable.
Crews rescued dog in Omaha apartment fire, estimated loss of $20K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. The cause is considered an accident due to improperly discarded smoking materials according to the release. Crews went to an apartment near Wycliffe Dr. in response to a fire alarm....
Bennington Public Schools board approves purchase of land, calls for $165M bond
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earlier this month, Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school in the fast-growing district, but within days public outcry about that location adjacent to a closed landfill led to a change of plans. Fortunately for the district, an alternate site...
Archdiocese of Omaha puts gender-identity policy on hold
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new gender-identity policy issued for Catholic schools by the Archdiocese of Omaha is being put on hold. Under the new policy — set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — students may be expelled and teachers could be fired if they ask to be identified as transgender. However, few high schools in the Omaha-metro area are required to follow this policy and will, therefore, continue making their own rules.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in West Omaha are expressing concerns about public safety after learning more about the possible new development across the street from their homes. It’s clear now that it could be Omaha’s second Costco location. According to the City of Omaha planning board agenda,...
Omaha police burglary arrest
An update on the ongoing fight over legalizing medical marijuana in Nebraska. Gretna's woman life changed after amoeba attacked eye. Recently we were all startled by the news of a brain-eating amoeba that killed a young boy. Emily's Wednesday evening forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Spotty storm chances and more...
Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday released the names of the three people found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night. The victims were identified as David Coleman, 52, and Thomas Coleman, 18, who both lived at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle; and Cole Oban, 19, of Omaha.
