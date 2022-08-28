Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo 'called for Harry Maguire to be demoted' and said he was 'part of the problem' at Man United
It's no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford hasn't exactly gone according to plan so far. However, an explosive new report details just how toxic things got at Manchester United between the 37-year-old, his teammates, and the club's former manager Ralf Rangnick last season. One of the most...
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Erik ten Hag sets Cristiano Ronaldo a new challenge as Manchester Untied striker looks set to stay at Old Trafford
Almost all has now been revealed regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, and with it looking increasingly likely he will stay, Erik ten Hag has a plan for the player. Earlier on Wednesday, The Athletic released a reveal-all piece on the one year anniversary of Ronaldo’s long-awaited return to Old...
Liverpool fans booed off Newcastle United players for 'awful tactics'
Liverpool fans were not happy with Newcastle United's tactics on Wednesday night, and booed Eddie Howe's team off the pitch, as you can see in the video below. Liverpool were coming off their absolute battering of Bournemouth last weekend, when they came up Newcastle, looking ever improved since Howe took over last year.
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his...
Chelsea set to test PSG's resolve with 'sensational' late Neymar offer
With Thomas Tuchel desperate to add to his ranks before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday (1 September), Chelsea could be about to test the waters with a huge bid for Neymar. According to The Daily Mail, the Brazilian's current club PSG have approached Chelsea over the possibility of...
VAR controversy as Newcastle fans think Alexander Isak was onside for disallowed goal against Liverpool
Newcastle United supporters believe club-record signing Alexander Isak was wrongly denied a second goal against Liverpool in their dramatic 2-1 defeat at Anfield. Isak put the Magpies ahead on Merseyside with a well-taken finish on his debut for the club, after joining in a £63m move from Real Sociedad last week.
The incredible moment Everton fan forgets he has a son while trying to hug Anthony Gordon
An Everton fan appeared to momentarily forget he had a son as he rushed to hug Anthony Gordon on Tuesday night. Despite intense speculation surrounding his future, Gordon scored for the second game running as Everton drew 1-1 with Leeds at Elland Road. Gordon slipped in the opener before before...
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s security push cameraman away as striker arrives in London to complete Chelsea transfer
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has arrived in London as he looks to finalise a deadline day move from Barcelona to Chelsea. The Gabon international was seen coming out of a car and as Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill approached the striker to ask questions about his imminent move to Stamford Bridge, a member of his security team started covering the camera with his hand and attempted to push the cameraman away from the striker.
Newcastle United staff appear to throw objects towards Liverpool bench
Fabio Carvalho's 98th minute winner for Liverpool didn't go down well on the Newcastle United bench, as one of their staff appeared to thrown something at the opposition technical area. Tensions ran high at the end of Liverpool's win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, following Carvalho's extremely late winner in...
Erik ten Hag reveals his honest assessment of Manchester United's 2022 transfer window
As Manchester United’s 2022 summer transfer window draws to a close, Erik ten Hag has provided his honest assessment of it. United’s window got off to a slow start, with only one signing, Tyrell Malacia, happening during the opening weeks. Malacia was later followed by Lisandro Martinez and...
Former Man United star Javier Hernandez produced the worst dive in football history
Former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez produced quite possibly the worst dive of all-time in LA Galaxy's 2-2 draw with Toronto FC. Former Bayern Munich and Juventus star Douglas Costa struck for the visitors before Jesus Jimenez equalised in the 62nd minute. Another ex Bianconeri winger was on the scoresheet...
Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho react to Manchester United's win against Leicester City
Manchester United have defeated Leicester City in the Premier League. The 1-0 result sees United keep their second clean sheet in a row after a win over Southampton last weekend with the same score line. After two embarrassing opening defeats, Manchester United have now made it three wins on the...
Jude Bellingham discussing his main motivation in football has gone viral, he's so mature for his age
A video of Jude Bellingham discussing his main motivations in football has gone viral, with the England star commended for his mature response. Bellingham only recently turned 19 and has already achieved so much in the game. He was Birmingham City's youngest ever player aged 16 and had his shirt number retired by the club when his career had only got going.
Arsenal fans are tracking Douglas Luiz's every move after Aston Villa fan footage emerges, this is deadline day gold
Arsenal fans are tracking Douglas Luiz's every move after an Aston Villa fan posted a video of a chauffeur car outside what the fan claims to be the player’s house. Arsenal have been plotting a late move for the Villa midfielder throughout transfer deadline day after Mikel Arteta’s side suffered injuries to midfield duo Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.
After a summer of rumours Cristiano Ronaldo now looks set to stay at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is now expected to stay at Manchester United this season, according to reports, after neither Napoli or Sporting tabled bids for him. It has been the summer's longest and most arduous transfer saga, and that's saying something considering Frenkie de Jong's story, but it is nearly over. With...
Barcelona set to axe FIVE players, then sign THREE new stars
Barcelona are set to make some major, wholesale changes to their squad ahead of transfer deadline day. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent this summer, having snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They've also trimmed their squad following the sales of...
Matthijs de Ligt only joined Bayern Munich in July and he is fluent in German already
Dutch international centre back Matthijs de Ligt only joined Bayern Munich in July but is already speaking in fluent German. The 23-year-old moved from Juventus to the Bavarian giants this summer in a deal worth €77 million. On Wednesday evening, the Bundesliga champions were in action as they took...
UEFA・
Erik ten Hag's strongest Manchester United line-up with signings of Casemiro and Antony
Manchester United's starting XI has bolstered since the signings of Casemiro and Antony from Real Madrid and Ajax. Erik ten Hag's team certainly need some more work done and positions to fill, but their summer signings have definitely improved the side going forward. Other new signings such as Tyrell Malacia...
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal: Marcelo to Leicester City could be huge shock move and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea draws near
All the biggest transfer news on deadline day for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs. Remember Carlos Vinicius' celebration against Marine is legendary, could be on his way to Fulham. a few seconds ago. Aston Villa have agreed to sign Jan Bednarek from Southampton. The centre back will join on...
