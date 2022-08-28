Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
The Crime Blotter: Missing Thurston County teen, truck found with blood inside and smashed cell phone
South of the state capital, FBI agents are part of a huge effort to find a missing 17-year-old. Thurston County Sheriff Lt. Cameron Simper says Gabriel Davies disappeared on his way to football practice at Olympia High. Davies was seen last seen near Tenino late yesterday afternoon. Lt. Simper says...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Accused of Severely Injuring Brother During Argument on Sunday
A Chehalis man accused of slamming a cupboard into his brother’s face then punching him repeatedly in the face on Sunday has been arrested and charged with assault in Lewis County Superior Court. The alleged victim suffered a 2.5 inch gash to his head and was transported to the...
thejoltnews.com
Harassment and threats, served up with a side of racist insults, lands Yelm man in Olympia Jail
A Yelm man was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly harassing and hurling racial slurs at two Intercity Transit (IT) Center staff. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on August 23 after reports of a disorderly subject at the transit center on the 200 block of State Ave NE. The reporting...
KTVZ
Police identify woman strangled to death
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau has released the name of a woman who was found dead in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. PPB said just after 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found the body of 36-year-old Racheal Angel Abraham.
WWEEK
Mayor Rebukes Portland Police Bureau’s Claims of Understaffing: “Bullshit”
When Portlanders call 911, they can’t rely on the police to show up. When bicyclists called the police in fear of an apparently armed man who was driving down a closed street, the cops didn’t come, WW reported last week. When neighbors called the cops after street racers shut down the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Fremont Street over the weekend, they were told nothing could be done, KGW reported on Monday.
ClarkCountyToday
The accused murderer of the daughter of a Clark County woman captured after six-year search
Fugitive was wanted in the 2016 Krystal Mitchell, the daughter of Clark County resident Josephine Wentzel. Accused murderer and one of the U.S. Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted, Raymond “RJ” McLeod, who has been on the run in Central America for years, was finally captured Monday following an almost six-year search.
Driver charged with DUII, manslaughter in Hillsboro crash
The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested a man Wednesday who was involved in a deadly rollover crash in Hillsboro two months ago.
Hillsboro Police Log: Hallucinating man attempts to fight cops
The Hillsboro Police Department details calls for service from Aug. 15-21, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Monday, Aug. 15 A man was arrested for DUII in the 800 block of Southeast Alder Street after he was observed with open containers in his vehicle. He was blocking a driveway and having issues moving his...
Mother of Kalama student assaulted in hate crime pushes for changes in school bullying policies
By the time her son was violently assaulted at school, a mother of a Kalama High School junior said she could see trouble coming. “I knew it was going to happen to a child, eventually,” said Natasha Wheeler, whose son Jesse, who identifies as non-binary, was hospitalized with a severe concussion and memory loss last June.
Chronicle
Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Restaurant Via Vents, Cutting Into Safe With Saw
Two men accused of breaking into a restaurant in Centralia via the HVAC system then using a saw to cut a hole into a safe in July have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court. Cory Lee Hughes, 29, of Centralia, and Jordan Nathaniel White, 27, of Chehalis, are accused...
kptv.com
Man who supplied drugs to Mexico-based trafficking operation in Portland gets 15 years
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Mexican National living in Portland was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for supplying large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin to a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization operating in the Portland metro area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Eduardo Barbosa Lopez, 44, also known as...
Chronicle
Sirens: Disorderly Conduct; Harassment; Organized Retail Theft
• Three suspects — Dwayzsha L. Cantley, 27, of Olympia; Kaleb A. Reanier, 27, of Lacey; and Robert E. Rogers, 28, of Tumwater — were arrested after they allegedly stole more than $4,000 in merchandise from outlets in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 29. K9 Pax was called in to help with the search after officers learned one of the suspects was possibly armed. The suspects were located hiding behind the outlets and K9 Pax located a stolen firearm inside a suspect’s fanny pack, according to the Centralia Police Department. The suspects were each charged with organized retail theft in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. Possible possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm charges were referred to the prosecutor’s office.
City council meeting gets heated between Mayor Wheeler, PPB Chief Lovell
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell presented 2021's crime report at Wednesday's city council meeting.
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Accused of Shooting Neighbor During Dispute on Friday
A Chehalis man is in stable condition after a neighbor reportedly shot him in the chest during a dispute in the 600 block of Northwest Quincy Place on Friday, the Chehalis Police Department reported Monday morning. The alleged shooter, a 32-year-old man, self-reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department...
Driver in fatal rollover crash charged with manslaughter
The driver of a Jeep that was involved in a crash that killed a 34-year-old man on July 23 has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.
‘Armed, dangerous’: Ex-prisoner sought in Seaside shooting
A 24-year-old man recently released from prison is the only suspect in a Seaside shooting that wounded one man who was rushed to Portland for treatment.
Forest Grove Police Log: Where is Buttons?
The Forest Grove Police Department responds to various calls for service from Aug. 12-18, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Aug. 12 Dispatchers received a text message from a person stating they were in a vehicle with a drunk driver. Officers located and subsequently stopped the vehicle after it blew through a red light and found the driver to be under the influence. The driver was arrested...
Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
kptv.com
Overdose survivors warn the Portland community about the dangers of fentanyl
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One day before International Overdose Awareness day, two survivors of overdoses spoke to FOX 12 about their experience being trapped in addiction. Kyle Rochez and Elizabeth Smith come from different communities, different generations, and different families. But they share one thing in common, they broke free of their drug addiction.
Man killed in Eliot neighborhood shooting identified
The victim of a homicide in the Eliot Neighborhood was identified Wednesday.
