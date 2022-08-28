UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Clearfield crash

UPDATE: 8/29/22 3:33 p.m.

CLEARFIELD, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The man who died in a rollover crash in Clearfield on Saturday has been identified.

Clearfield Police say the passenger who died during the accident was identified as 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keely.

Police say all other individuals involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding agencies included: North Davis Fire Department, Syracuse Police Department, Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Clearfield Police Department sends their thoughts and condolences to family, friends, and all

those affected by this accident including witnesses who stayed on scene to render aid to

injured parties.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8/28/22 10:24 a.m.

CLEARFIELD, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A man was pronounced dead and multiple others injured after a rollover crash in Clearfield Saturday.

Around 5:30 p.m., Clearfield Police received 911 calls reporting a car accident at 650 E and SR193 that involved two vehicles, one of which had rolled.

Police say the collision occurred between an eastbound Jeep Gladiator and a Honda Odyssey, which caused the Jeep to roll.

Police say at least two passengers from the Jeep were ejected onto the road. One of those passengers, a man in his late 20s, reportedly succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Another woman passenger of the Jeep was reportedly taken to the hospital in an ambulance, and three passengers of the Honda were taken to the hospital by ambulance as well.

All those taken to hospitals received injuries which are believed to be non-life-threatening, police say.

Drivers of both vehicles, as well as witnesses, reportedly remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Both lanes of SR193 were closed between State St. and 1000 E for more than an hour as officers completed the accident investigation.

There have been no citations or charges at this time.

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

No further information is currently available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.