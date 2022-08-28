Read full article on original website
I-94 ramp exit ramp in Moorhead closing today
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) Heads up for drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead area, for people driving on interstate 94 in Moorhead on Thursday, September 1st. The Minnesota department of transportation says the eastbound exit ramp at 20th street is closing from 8:30 this morning to about 3 this afternoon. The...
Four detained in high risk knock and announce search warrant in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A high-risk knock and announce search warrant has led to four people being detained in South Fargo Thursday morning. Fargo Police, along with Red River Valley SWAT executed the warrant at an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway South around 6:53 a.m. A...
Vehicle crashes through garage at south Fargo apartments
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An early afternoon crash at a south Fargo apartment complex. Ninety-one-year-old Timothy Klontz crashed his vehicle in his garage when he was pulling in, breaking through the walls on both sides. The car was wedged into the wall of the neighboring garage to the left.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt following Fargo crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is battling life-threatening injuries following a crash in south Fargo. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29 at the intersection of 42nd St. and 9th Ave. S. Authorities aren’t releasing any other information saying the case is still...
UPDATE: High-risk search warrant prompts police perimeter in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four people are detained following a high-risk search warrant in Fargo prompting a police perimeter. Officials say around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 authorities went to an apartment building in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway for the warrant. Red River SWAT,...
Oklee man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old man was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in East Grands Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 340th Ave SW near the intersection of 110th St SW around 2:15 p.m. They say the man, Donald...
Two arrested following chase through Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are arrested following a car chase that turned into a foot chase in Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30 they tried to stop a car on the Main Ave. bridge, but the driver kept going into Moorhead. There Moorhead Police took over the chase and tried to stop the vehicle, but it went back on I-94 and drove back into Fargo.
Burning candles can become dangerous in your home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With fall approaching, many like to burn candles to make their home cozy and smell of the season, but those burning wicks can become dangerous quickly. West Fargo Fire Department wants to remind people to never leave a candle burning unattended and when it’s...
Natural gas line cut near West Fargo, some customers lose gas service
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A contractor cut a four-inch natural gas line during installation Thurs. morning causing a gas leak that cut off service to about 30 Xcel Energy customers in a residential area at the intersection of County Road 17 and 32nd Ave. north of West Fargo. The...
Law enforcement takes action to address continuous bike thefts around the region
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police say a man was recently arrested after being found to be the suspect in a string of bike thefts in downtown Fargo. “Not only doing numerous bike thefts in our downtown area, but also committing some of these burglaries in our underground garages at some of our downtown apartments,” said Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt.
Man In Mental Health Crisis Climbs Sanford Medical Center
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man going through a mental health crisis climbs the side of Sanford Medical Center in south Fargo. Fargo Police say it happened shortly after 4 a.m. and emergency responders and negotiators were called to the scene. The man was safely brought down from the...
Fargo Police responds to a terrorizing scare at downtown nightclub
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A scary situation for patrons and staff at the Northern gentleman’s Club Saturday night. Witnesses tell us they were asked to stay inside after police were put on high alert. Authorities say the nightclub received a call from an unidentified man threatening gun violence.
Dangerous terrorizing suspect on the loose in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a dangerous suspect. Authorities say 31-year-old Robin Heinonen is the suspect in what police described as a "terrorizing incident." He is listed as about 5'10, 180-pounds, with dark hair and the letters "N" and "M" tattooed down the right side of his face over his eye.
Fargo woman arrested for assaulting husband and roommate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 28-year-old Fargo woman was arrested for assault early Sunday. Fargo PD says they were called to a home in the 4200 block of Estates Drive S. for a report of a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m. Stephanie Steenerson was arrested following an argument and...
1 man dead, 2 others seriously injured in southeast ND crash
BARNEY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 47-year-old man is dead and two 19-year-old men suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in southeast North Dakota early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 13 just east of Barney, around 20 miles west of Wahpeton. The 47-year-old man was traveling east. The 19-year-old men in the other vehicle were traveling west when the two vehicles crashed into one another.
Fargo woman warns of dog sale scam in the valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scammers are at it again and the latest involves the search for a new addition to the family. It’s been two months since Vanessa Sams lost her four legged friend. It left her heartbroken and looking for another dog for comfort. She found one for sale online and agreed on a price and a place to meet. However, shortly before the meeting, things started to feel off.
Free nursing assistant training program extended
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a $2.4 million investment to continue their free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant program provides future nurses with free training, books, uniforms and covers the cost of their certification exam. The program has...
Warrant out for man accused of setting apartment on fire to get out of lease
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is facing arson charges connected to an early morning apartment fire on Sunday, Aug. 28. 55-year-old Boyd Austin Wurner is charged with three counts of first-degree arson in Clay County Court. Crews were called to a first-floor apartment unit at 1021...
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed
(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
Motorcyclist hospitalized with life threatening injuries after Fargo crash
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police responded to a serious motorcycle crash last night. It happened just after 9:30pm at the intersection of 42nd St. S. and 9th Ave. S. when a motorcycle was hit by another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was transferred by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.
