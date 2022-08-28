ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AZFamily

Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by truck in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in west Phoenix. Police were called to the area for a bicyclist accident that happened just before 5 a.m., and the cyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road are now closed while police are on scene investigating.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

17-year-old shot young man at north Phoenix boys group home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy is in custody after a shooting at a boys group home left a man with life-threatening injuries in north Phoenix on Thursday. At around 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near 18th Avenue and Mountain View Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue. Officers found a young man who had been shot at the group home. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police investigating double homicide at southeast Phoenix condos

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead early Thursday morning in southeast Phoenix. Officers were called for a welfare check at a condominium complex in the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road shortly before 2 a.m. and discovered two men had been shot. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene and were not taken to the hospital. Police have taped off sections of the complex and homicide detectives are investigating.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Body found near Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A body was found in Tempe Thursday morning. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it was found just north of Tempe Marketplace. MCSO says there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the manner in which the body was found. It’s the second suspicious death in the last five months in a homeless encampment in the Salt River bottom.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Family of 2 cousins killed in south Phoenix shooting demand answers

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Contract approved for the new interim Phoenix Police chief

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 people hurt, suspect detained after shooting in northeast Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded and another person has been detained by police following a shooting in northeast Phoenix. The shooting was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home on East Hearn Road, near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police moved her to safety, and she was taken to an area hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa police identify man found dead after hours-long standoff with officers

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa police have identified the man who was found dead after an hours-long standoff with officers earlier this week. Authorities said it happened in Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa on Monday after police responded to a noise complaint. The suspect, identified as Brian Simmons, 38, reportedly tried to fight with officers before entering his home and exchanging gunfire with officers while barricaded inside. A SWAT team also responded, and police later found the man dead with a gunshot wound. The Pinal County Medical Examiner is now working to determine if he was shot or shot himself.
MARICOPA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Men arrested for 18-year-old woman's murder in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police have arrested two men after an 18-year-old woman was reportedly murdered in south Phoenix. Officers conducted a welfare check near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman who had been shot at around 5 a.m. She died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Chandler police investigating deadly drag racing crash

On Tuesday, the board decided to give both teams a warning. Now all 35 high schools will be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The City of Mesa says they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. Excessive heat in the Valley. Updated:...
CHANDLER, AZ

