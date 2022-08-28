Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix hotel
Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood. Amanda Gallegos said the new ability to detect fentanyl comes at a crucial time. She said 30% of their drug cases in toxicology now involve fentanyl. Ex-Marine accused of killing Phoenix woman was violent toward a partner before.
AZFamily
Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by truck in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in west Phoenix. Police were called to the area for a bicyclist accident that happened just before 5 a.m., and the cyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road are now closed while police are on scene investigating.
2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
AZFamily
17-year-old shot young man at north Phoenix boys group home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy is in custody after a shooting at a boys group home left a man with life-threatening injuries in north Phoenix on Thursday. At around 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near 18th Avenue and Mountain View Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue. Officers found a young man who had been shot at the group home. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Police investigating double homicide at southeast Phoenix condos
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead early Thursday morning in southeast Phoenix. Officers were called for a welfare check at a condominium complex in the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road shortly before 2 a.m. and discovered two men had been shot. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene and were not taken to the hospital. Police have taped off sections of the complex and homicide detectives are investigating.
AZFamily
Guest describes terrifying moments surrounding mass shooting at Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three days after a heavily armed shooter opened fire at a north Phoenix hotel, killing two people and injuring five others, including two police officers, Arizona’s Family returned to the hotel to follow up with one man who was shot. Wesley Williams is back at...
AZFamily
Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
AZFamily
Body found near Tempe Marketplace
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A body was found in Tempe Thursday morning. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it was found just north of Tempe Marketplace. MCSO says there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the manner in which the body was found. It’s the second suspicious death in the last five months in a homeless encampment in the Salt River bottom.
AZFamily
Family of 2 cousins killed in south Phoenix shooting demand answers
Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood. Amanda Gallegos said the new ability to detect fentanyl comes at a crucial time. She said 30% of their drug cases in toxicology now involve fentanyl. Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix...
'Absolutely astonished': Businesses dealing with aftermath of deadly North Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — It's been three days since a shooting rampage near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road that killed two people and hurt several others, including two Phoenix police officers. While police investigate the shooting, local business owners are still in shock and left picking up some destruction left...
AZFamily
Contract approved for the new interim Phoenix Police chief
Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood. Amanda Gallegos said the new ability to detect fentanyl comes at a crucial time. She said 30% of their drug cases in toxicology now involve fentanyl. Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix...
AZFamily
2 people hurt, suspect detained after shooting in northeast Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded and another person has been detained by police following a shooting in northeast Phoenix. The shooting was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home on East Hearn Road, near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police moved her to safety, and she was taken to an area hospital.
Police speaking out about dangers of 'rainbow fentanyl' found in Phoenix
As if fentanyl wasn't dangerous enough, now, they're finding rainbow-colored fentanyl pills around the city, potentially making it more marketable for kids.
AZFamily
Burglar suspect identified, charged after he fired at officers during standoff in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of burglarizing a home of a woman he knew and then shooting at officers during a standoff in Mesa is back behind bars. Abdul Basit Ishan had been in the hospital since the shooting on Aug. 22 but was released and officially arrested on Monday. He was booked into jail on dozens of charges.
'It's like the community has become accustomed to it': Family of cousins killed at Phoenix house party plead for answers into killings
PHOENIX — Two cousins who spent every moment they could together, including their very last, are the latest victims of the recent string of deadly house party shootings in Phoenix. “If you were to ask them, they were more like brothers. Robert worked a lot, but when he got...
AZFamily
Maricopa police identify man found dead after hours-long standoff with officers
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa police have identified the man who was found dead after an hours-long standoff with officers earlier this week. Authorities said it happened in Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa on Monday after police responded to a noise complaint. The suspect, identified as Brian Simmons, 38, reportedly tried to fight with officers before entering his home and exchanging gunfire with officers while barricaded inside. A SWAT team also responded, and police later found the man dead with a gunshot wound. The Pinal County Medical Examiner is now working to determine if he was shot or shot himself.
fox10phoenix.com
Men arrested for 18-year-old woman's murder in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police have arrested two men after an 18-year-old woman was reportedly murdered in south Phoenix. Officers conducted a welfare check near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman who had been shot at around 5 a.m. She died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said.
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized after being thrown under pickup truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash caused a woman to be thrown underneath a pickup truck in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Police say a pickup truck driver was stopped at a red light, and a woman...
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Chandler police investigating deadly drag racing crash
On Tuesday, the board decided to give both teams a warning. Now all 35 high schools will be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The City of Mesa says they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. Excessive heat in the Valley. Updated:...
AZFamily
Family of 2 cousins killed at south Phoenix party warning others about gun violence
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of two cousins shot and killed Sunday at a house party near 27th Street and South Mountain Avenue is demanding answers. Police still haven’t made any arrests. “These kids are in a society where guns, knives, tasers are the answer to all arguments,...
Comments / 2