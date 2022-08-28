Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Tulare Historical Museum Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
On Sept. 24 Tulare Historical Museum will celebrate Hispanic Heritage at the museum located at 444 W. Tulare Ave., in Tulare from 12p.m to 4 p.m. The event will feature live music, folkloric dancers, raffles and prizes, community booths and fire truck and museum tours. “This one’s a lot more...
GV Wire
Fresno Developer Lashes Out After Council Kills Major Downtown Project
Mehmet Noyan was in shock. A $32 million housing and retail project he’s spent 13 years planning vanished with a Fresno City Council vote. Council supporters could not muster the votes needed to keep the 99-unit South Stadium project in downtown Fresno alive. Needing five votes to extend escrow...
thesungazette.com
Kaweah Health to move administrators out of downtown
VISALIA – Kaweah Health will move much of its administrative staff out of downtown, relieving some of the congestion caused at its own office space and downtown parking in general. Marc Mertz, chief strategy officer for Kaweah Health, said the hospital will be moving a team of more than...
thesungazette.com
COS searches for giant funds for new campus University Center
VISALIA – Friends of College of the Sequoias has started a campaign in hopes of receiving $95 million in Measure C funds to expand the college’s partnership with four-year universities and give students more degree opportunities. A sponsor for College of the Sequoias (COS), Friends of College of...
Tulare County job fair returns in 2 weeks
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nearly 1,000 jobs are available for job seekers at the 30th Annual Tulare County Job Fair, according to the Workforce Investment Board. The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County, in partnership with the Employment Connection of Tulare County, announced the Job Fair this week. The Job Fair will be Wednesday, Sept. […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
fresnoalliance.com
One Fresno. Not.
Fresno’s mayor and City Council have coined the term One Fresno even though, according to a 2019 Urban Institute report, Fresno ranks No. 59 of 59 cities in California for economic inclusion and racial inclusion, making it a very divided city. Across the United States, Fresno ranks 253rd out...
thesungazette.com
Former Tulare police chief becomes a marshal
TULARE – Retired police chief Wes Hensley thought he was done leading, but not for long as he leads this year’s fair parade as the grand marshall. This year the Tulare County Fair is honoring one of the city’s most recent retirees as grand marshal. Hensely said he is honored to have been chosen, after spending so much of his career on the other side, making sure things ran smoothly.
Gas at Valley Circle K stations to be 40 cents cheaper for 3 hours
40 CENTS OFF GAS? If you're looking for a way to get some cheaper gas in the Central Valley today, Circle K has you covered.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford to host 7th annual gem show Labor Day weekend
Those looking to marvel at unique and beautiful stones will enjoy the Hanford Gem and Mineral Show, which will return for the seventh year this Labor Day weekend. The show has been brought to life by WonderVision Wellness and Emporium, a business out of Tulare that focuses on holistic healing and metaphysical items.
GV Wire
Foodies Rejoice! Fresno Food Show Returns Today and Thursday
Fresno foodies rejoice. The annual food show at the Convention Center is back. Now called MADE Central California, the two-day event starts today with a new product competition called the “Pressure Cooker.” Ten inventors will present products to a panel of judges in a locally televised event. Vegan...
yourcentralvalley.com
Destination California: Zoorassic Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giant prehistoric creatures are roaming around the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. It may sound like a theme park in Central America with cloned dinosaurs, but it is pretty darn close. Zoorassic Park is a limited-time exhibit featuring larger, life-like animatronic dinosaurs for an immersive experience. “The...
Why is Fresno’s rent rising so fast?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s no secret that rent across the nation continues to rise. One place, in particular, that is seeing a significant rise in rent is Fresno. According to a study by Zumper, Fresno’s average rent rose significantly in just one year. The current average rent for a one-bedroom in this Central Valley […]
Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
thesungazette.com
Big trees hit the big screen
VISALIA – The Visalia Education Foundation will show Valley residents a preview of the documentary Big Trees – Big Impact before it airs in its entirety on public television network, Valley PBS, next year. Big Trees – Big Impact tells a story about the Giant Sequoias in our...
Free trolley bus service coming to Fresno next year
The City of Fresno is preparing to launch a new, free trolley bus service early next year to bring more people downtown and to the Tower District.
Tule River Tribe lacking water amid drought
There are about 16-hundred people that live at the reservation near Porterville with water being a constant barrier faced by residents.
KMPH.com
Fresno recovery center says many patients unaware of fentanyl traces in their systems
FRESNO, Calif. — August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. Substance treatment facilities like Touchstone Recovery Center in Fresno, to local area hospitals are discovering street drugs including meth and cocaine are laced with fentanyl. Often times, when patients walk through the doors of Touchstone Recovery for treatment, they...
STUDY: These are the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tired of high food prices? A study of American households is showing the cheapest grocery stores in the United States. Officials with the U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Friday about the possible negative effects of inflation-fighting strategies for Americans, prompting a weaker economy and job losses. On the same day, the […]
Grassfire threatens Fresno homes, brings down power line
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grassfire threatened homes on Wednesday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to fire officials, at about 4 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reporter vegetation fire on the 9700 block of East Belmont. When the first unit arrived, they encountered a quarter-acre fire that was spreading […]
