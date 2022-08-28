Read full article on original website
Related
John Travolta Can’t Seem to Sell His Luxurious Maine Mansion
In February of 2021, superstar actor John Travolta made international headlines when he listed his Islesboro, Maine, home for sale. Despite the attention, the $5 million dollar price tag proved to be too pricey for potential buyers during the pandemic. By late 2021, it appeared Travolta had either quietly sold the property or removed the listing altogether.
Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Tesoro’s In Bangor Will Hold A Grand Re-Opening September 13th
Due to some unfortunate circumstances, the owners of a popular Downton Bangor area restaurant had to put it up for sale, now the doors are open again, with a plan to have a grand re-opening. Just over three years ago, Tesoro New Italian Restaurant re-opened its doors under the new...
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Forget Flamingos: Project Graduation Raises Money With Flushes
Instead of the traditional car wash or bake sale, Bangor High School's Class of 2022 is taking a bit of an unorthodox approach to raising money for its Project Graduation festivities. Even in more recent years where organizations would "flock" lawns with a flamboyance of fake flamingos in an effort...
lcnme.com
Fisherman Pulls a Shark from the Sheepscot River
Lincoln County’s shark summer continued Thursday, Aug. 25 when a fisherman on a charter boat pulled an unusual specimen out of the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset. Newcastle charter boat Captain Dean Krah said he has fished Maine waters for decades and even he wasn’t sure what his client had caught.
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes’ owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner. Capt. Sam Sikkema said losses from the 2020 season, maintenance costs and availability of materials, and upcoming Coast Guard compliance were among the factors that created “a hill too big to climb.” “We are working diligently to find a new home for the vessel. I am optimistic that there will be a way for the ship to exist and continue to tell its story in a meaningful way for generations to come,” he said in a statement.
Straps OK, But Watch Those Slogans. Bangor Schools Revise Dress Code.
Dress codes are kinda weird. When I was a youngster in junior high and high school, there was a pretty loose dress code in Hampden. Although there were definitely a few that raised eyebrows. For instance, I can understand why school kids didn't need to wear Marlboro and Budweiser shirts in school. But shorts?
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
Hermon Man Provides New Flags To Replace Those Burned by Vandals
On Monday, we brought you a story about an unfortunate incident of vandalism in Hermon, during which some residents in the area of Fuller and Billings Road and the Hermon Meadows Apartment Complex allegedly had a number of American Flags stolen from their properties and burned. Hermon Fire Chief Frank...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
wabi.tv
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
Listen + Win Tickets to Sting on the Bangor Waterfront
When Sting brings his "My Songs" tour to Bangor on Sept. 11, we want our loyal listeners to be there. If you'd like to score some free tickets to what will be a great show, make sure you're listening to the I-95 Morning Show with J. Stew and Cori. Starting...
wgan.com
Death of person found on bench in Bangor not considered suspicious
Police in Bangor say a person was found dead sitting on a bench Thursday morning. Police conducted a welfare check a little before 9 a.m. after receiving a call about a male who had not moved for some time. He was on a bench along a walking trail behind Harlow...
Bangor Police Share Local Kid’s Incredible Act of Compassion
Look who is up to their up old tricks again. It's everyone's favorite community of cops (well, I guess not your favorite if you live a life of crime), the Bangor Police Department. The often-viral department has hit Facebook once again. However, this time around it's a bit of a...
wabi.tv
Notice of Violation issued to Morrill Worcester regarding Flagpole View Cabins
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The developers of a mega complex in Washington County are being accused by state regulators of building without obtaining necessary permits. Morrill Worcester, the founder of Wreaths Across America, unveiled plans in March for the creation of Flagpole of Freedom Park in Columbia Falls. It...
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
Tom Selleck’s Face Has Welcomed People To This Maine Town Since the 90s
Making sure visitors are greeted by the best of the best, a Maine town has reportedly been welcoming people with a poster of Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck for nearly three decades. According to WOKQ, the Tom Selleck poster is seen as a roadside attraction that welcomes visitors along Route...
wabi.tv
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announces death of beloved priest
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced the death of Father John Skehan Thursday. They say Skehan died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon while visiting with friends. Bishop Robert Deeley says a funeral service will take place at the parish where Skehan was currently serving, St. Michael Parish...
WMTW
Vandals steal, burn flags at Maine apartment complex
HERMON, Maine — Firefighters in Hermon say someone stole American flags and service flags from residents' property at the Hermon Meadows Apartments and then burned them in the driveway of the apartments. Firefighters say it happened either late Sunday or early Monday. The Hermon Fire Department said there was...
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1