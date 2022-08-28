ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Travolta Can’t Seem to Sell His Luxurious Maine Mansion

In February of 2021, superstar actor John Travolta made international headlines when he listed his Islesboro, Maine, home for sale. Despite the attention, the $5 million dollar price tag proved to be too pricey for potential buyers during the pandemic. By late 2021, it appeared Travolta had either quietly sold the property or removed the listing altogether.
ISLESBORO, ME
Seacoast Current

Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
I-95 FM

Forget Flamingos: Project Graduation Raises Money With Flushes

Instead of the traditional car wash or bake sale, Bangor High School's Class of 2022 is taking a bit of an unorthodox approach to raising money for its Project Graduation festivities. Even in more recent years where organizations would "flock" lawns with a flamboyance of fake flamingos in an effort...
BANGOR, ME
lcnme.com

Fisherman Pulls a Shark from the Sheepscot River

Lincoln County’s shark summer continued Thursday, Aug. 25 when a fisherman on a charter boat pulled an unusual specimen out of the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset. Newcastle charter boat Captain Dean Krah said he has fished Maine waters for decades and even he wasn’t sure what his client had caught.
WISCASSET, ME
The Associated Press

Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes’ owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner. Capt. Sam Sikkema said losses from the 2020 season, maintenance costs and availability of materials, and upcoming Coast Guard compliance were among the factors that created “a hill too big to climb.” “We are working diligently to find a new home for the vessel. I am optimistic that there will be a way for the ship to exist and continue to tell its story in a meaningful way for generations to come,” he said in a statement.
ROCKLAND, ME
I-95 FM

Hermon Man Provides New Flags To Replace Those Burned by Vandals

On Monday, we brought you a story about an unfortunate incident of vandalism in Hermon, during which some residents in the area of Fuller and Billings Road and the Hermon Meadows Apartment Complex allegedly had a number of American Flags stolen from their properties and burned. Hermon Fire Chief Frank...
HERMON, ME
Z107.3

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
WATERVILLE, ME
I-95 FM

Listen + Win Tickets to Sting on the Bangor Waterfront

When Sting brings his "My Songs" tour to Bangor on Sept. 11, we want our loyal listeners to be there. If you'd like to score some free tickets to what will be a great show, make sure you're listening to the I-95 Morning Show with J. Stew and Cori. Starting...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine

I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announces death of beloved priest

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced the death of Father John Skehan Thursday. They say Skehan died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon while visiting with friends. Bishop Robert Deeley says a funeral service will take place at the parish where Skehan was currently serving, St. Michael Parish...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Vandals steal, burn flags at Maine apartment complex

HERMON, Maine — Firefighters in Hermon say someone stole American flags and service flags from residents' property at the Hermon Meadows Apartments and then burned them in the driveway of the apartments. Firefighters say it happened either late Sunday or early Monday. The Hermon Fire Department said there was...
HERMON, ME
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

