Harborcreek Township, PA

PSP seeks two suspects from burglary in Harborcreek

By Nick Sorensen
 4 days ago

Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects from a recent burglary.

On Aug. 28 at approximately 1:14 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a burglar alarm at Smoker Friendly located at 4478 Buffalo Road in Harborcreek.

Upon arrival it was determined that the suspects forced entry into the store through the storefront door.

Miscellaneous items were reported stolen from this store.

Surveillance showed two suspects involved in this burglary. Both suspects involved fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating this burglary.

Comments

Wendy Post
4d ago

I think the one in the brown coat is a woman.Look at the legs,thin build.Has those big shoes on.Maybe so people would think it's a man.Just my opinion.

