Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
Support Dove Recovery House at upcoming luncheon, dessert auction
INDIANAPOLIS — Dove Recovery House, a free residential treatment facility for women with substance use disorders, is hosting its annual Celebration Luncheon and Dessert Auction on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ritz Charles in Carmel. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities...
Fox 59
Dj GNO back playing all the beats on FOX59
INDIANAPOLIS- Our good friend Dj GNO back in studio Thursday. He shares his new deal with IU and where you can catch him playing all the beats. You can catch follow DJ GNO here: https://www.instagram.com/gnouniverse/.
Fox 59
Indy with Kids: September family-friendly events
INDIANAPOLIS — Lifestyle and family expert Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here to tell you what local events all parents should have on their calendars during the month of September. The Hoosier Hardwood Festival. Lumberjack Camp, Lumberjack Shows, heavy equipment, and machinery demos. Save $2 on each...
Fox 59
Local jazz acts to perform at Labor Day event in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Love jazz? Enjoy live music? Craving local food vendors? Looking for a fun, family-friendly and free Labor Day activity? The Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis has just the event for you. The Jazz Kitchen, along with Yats, are sponsors of the Labor Day Street Fair next Monday at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Handcrafted, small-batch teas by Aahaa Chai
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy-based Aahaa Chai makes and sells loose leaf, concentrate and ready-to-drink Chai teas in a variety of unique flavors. The teas are available for sale on the company’s website; at farmers markets throughout Indiana, including Bloomington, Carmel, downtown Indy, Noblesville and Zionsville; and at local coffee shops through their wholesale distribution.
Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.” The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen […]
Fox 59
Pick up your Labor Day weekend feast at Needler’s Fresh Market
CARMEL, Ind. — Grilling up an amazing feast is pretty much a requirement for Labor Day weekend. Indy Now Co-Host Ryan Ahlwardt stopped by Needler’s Fresh Market in Carmel to chat with CEO Michael Needler about the ready-to-cook or ready-to-eat options they carry at all locations. Crowd favorites...
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox 59
Top 3 reasons to attend Butter 2 fine art fair this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Food and lifestyle influencer Mike Gillis, aka Mike G, joins us every Wednesday with the low-down on things to see and do around Indy. This week he shares the top three reasons to attend this weekend’s Butter 2 fine arts fair showcasing the work of more Black visual artists from around the country. The event takes place in three locations along the south side of The Stutz factory building in downtown Indy.
Fox 59
19 years ago: most rainfall in Indy in one day
INDIANAPOLIS – There is a wide range of records for this date! No new records will be set today but check out these records in today’s almanac!. Record high temperature: 100° (1953) Record low temperature: 44° (1987) Record rainfall: 7.20″ (2003) On this date in...
Fox 59
Summer sizzle can still linger in September
This was the warmest open to a September in seven years and even warmer afternoons are expected. The Labor Day weekend also carries some storm chances. Mild mornings are on hold for the a bit. COOLEST locations early Thursday included 51° Crawfordsville, 53° New Castle, more typical of late September. However, we heated up this afternoon. This was the warmest OPEN to a September in Indianapolis in seven years (2015). The preliminary high in Indianapolis was 86° with some locations nearing 90-degrees Thursday afternoon.
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Traders Point Christian Church announces plans for former Marsh supermarket
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Traders Point Christian Church on Tuesday announced its plans for the site of a shuttered Marsh supermarket on the city’s north side. Five years ago, the owners of the Indiana-based Marsh supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy and announced it was closing all of its...
Fox 59
D and D Balloons brings miles of smiles
INDIANAPOLIS – D and D Balloons is a dad-daughter duo dedicated to bringing smiles, laughs, and creativity to local kids through the magic of balloons. They can do parties, events, charity events, etc!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter...
wevv.com
Indiana AMBER Alert for 9-year-old canceled
Police say the AMBER Alert on 9-year-old Delilah Jennings has been canceled as requested by the investigating agency. A statewide AMBER Alert has been declared in Indiana. The Indiana State Police says that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Indianapolis, Indiana. According...
Fox 59
Tailgating season cocktail recipes from Jeptha Creed
INDIANAPOLIS — Tailgating season is upon us, so Mike Stone from Jeptha Creed Distillery dropped by with some elevated twists on classic cocktails. Check out Stone’s recipes for creative takes on the bloody mary, screwdriver and more. Arrive Early. 1 part Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka. 4 parts orange...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
What you need to know before IU’s season home opener
INDIANAPOLIS- Friday night is the season opener for Indiana University Football, as the team welcomes the fighting Illinois coming off a decisive win over Wyoming, but the Hoosiers have been working hard to prepare for this season. Scott Dolson, IU’s Athletic Director, joined FOX59 Morning News Thursday to talk about...
Fox 59
How some Central Indiana schools are spending record safety grant funding
INDIANAPOLIS — Almost $23 million is being funneled into Indiana school safety plans this upcoming year. The total of $22.9 million comes from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Secured School Safety Board goes over the applications. ”This year we set another record for amount of money...
Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side
A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Brill Road early Monday morning.
19-year-old dies after weekend shooting on Indy's north side
A man has died after being shot over the weekend on Indianapolis' north side. The shooting happened on the city's north side.
Comments / 0