ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Support Dove Recovery House at upcoming luncheon, dessert auction

INDIANAPOLIS — Dove Recovery House, a free residential treatment facility for women with substance use disorders, is hosting its annual Celebration Luncheon and Dessert Auction on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ritz Charles in Carmel. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Dj GNO back playing all the beats on FOX59

INDIANAPOLIS- Our good friend Dj GNO back in studio Thursday. He shares his new deal with IU and where you can catch him playing all the beats. You can catch follow DJ GNO here: https://www.instagram.com/gnouniverse/.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy with Kids: September family-friendly events

INDIANAPOLIS — Lifestyle and family expert Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here to tell you what local events all parents should have on their calendars during the month of September. The Hoosier Hardwood Festival. Lumberjack Camp, Lumberjack Shows, heavy equipment, and machinery demos. Save $2 on each...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Local jazz acts to perform at Labor Day event in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Love jazz? Enjoy live music? Craving local food vendors? Looking for a fun, family-friendly and free Labor Day activity? The Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis has just the event for you. The Jazz Kitchen, along with Yats, are sponsors of the Labor Day Street Fair next Monday at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Fox 59

Handcrafted, small-batch teas by Aahaa Chai

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy-based Aahaa Chai makes and sells loose leaf, concentrate and ready-to-drink Chai teas in a variety of unique flavors. The teas are available for sale on the company’s website; at farmers markets throughout Indiana, including Bloomington, Carmel, downtown Indy, Noblesville and Zionsville; and at local coffee shops through their wholesale distribution.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.” The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Pick up your Labor Day weekend feast at Needler’s Fresh Market

CARMEL, Ind. — Grilling up an amazing feast is pretty much a requirement for Labor Day weekend. Indy Now Co-Host Ryan Ahlwardt stopped by Needler’s Fresh Market in Carmel to chat with CEO Michael Needler about the ready-to-cook or ready-to-eat options they carry at all locations. Crowd favorites...
CARMEL, IN
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Starkey
Fox 59

Top 3 reasons to attend Butter 2 fine art fair this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Food and lifestyle influencer Mike Gillis, aka Mike G, joins us every Wednesday with the low-down on things to see and do around Indy. This week he shares the top three reasons to attend this weekend’s Butter 2 fine arts fair showcasing the work of more Black visual artists from around the country. The event takes place in three locations along the south side of The Stutz factory building in downtown Indy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

19 years ago: most rainfall in Indy in one day

INDIANAPOLIS – There is a wide range of records for this date! No new records will be set today but check out these records in today’s almanac!. Record high temperature: 100° (1953) Record low temperature: 44° (1987) Record rainfall: 7.20″ (2003) On this date in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Summer sizzle can still linger in September

This was the warmest open to a September in seven years and even warmer afternoons are expected. The Labor Day weekend also carries some storm chances. Mild mornings are on hold for the a bit. COOLEST locations early Thursday included 51° Crawfordsville, 53° New Castle, more typical of late September. However, we heated up this afternoon. This was the warmest OPEN to a September in Indianapolis in seven years (2015). The preliminary high in Indianapolis was 86° with some locations nearing 90-degrees Thursday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Opera#Garfield Park#Pianist#Picnic#Performing
Fox 59

D and D Balloons brings miles of smiles

INDIANAPOLIS – D and D Balloons is a dad-daughter duo dedicated to bringing smiles, laughs, and creativity to local kids through the magic of balloons. They can do parties, events, charity events, etc!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wevv.com

Indiana AMBER Alert for 9-year-old canceled

Police say the AMBER Alert on 9-year-old Delilah Jennings has been canceled as requested by the investigating agency. A statewide AMBER Alert has been declared in Indiana. The Indiana State Police says that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Indianapolis, Indiana. According...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tailgating season cocktail recipes from Jeptha Creed

INDIANAPOLIS — Tailgating season is upon us, so Mike Stone from Jeptha Creed Distillery dropped by with some elevated twists on classic cocktails. Check out Stone’s recipes for creative takes on the bloody mary, screwdriver and more. Arrive Early. 1 part Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka. 4 parts orange...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Fox 59

What you need to know before IU’s season home opener

INDIANAPOLIS- Friday night is the season opener for Indiana University Football, as the team welcomes the fighting Illinois coming off a decisive win over Wyoming, but the Hoosiers have been working hard to prepare for this season. Scott Dolson, IU’s Athletic Director, joined FOX59 Morning News Thursday to talk about...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

How some Central Indiana schools are spending record safety grant funding

INDIANAPOLIS — Almost $23 million is being funneled into Indiana school safety plans this upcoming year. The total of $22.9 million comes from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Secured School Safety Board goes over the applications. ”This year we set another record for amount of money...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy