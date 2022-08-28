ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Hilton Teases New Song With Kim Petras

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Paris Hilton is returning to music with none other than Kim Petras . Over the weekend, Petras celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday, August 27th. Hilton confirmed the upcoming musical collaboration while sending the pop singer well wishes on her birthday Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday sis," Hilton wrote in the emoji-filled comment. "Love you so much! So f---ing proud of you! Keep #Sliving! So excited for our new song." She also included a hashtag at the end of the comment which revealed the name of the song, "All She Wants."

The last time Hilton released a song as a lead artist was in 2018 with the single "I Need You." It's been over a decade since she released her debut album Paris in 2006. In later interviews, the DJ expressed interest in recording a second album.

Petras and Hilton have collaborated before on music videos , but this will be their first musical collaboration. Petras also has another high-profile collab coming very soon. Last week, Sam Smith announced that their song "UNHOLY" with Petras was on the way . Before Smith's confirmation this week, a n insider previously revealed to The Sun that Smith and Petras had been working on an "upbeat and fun" new track that they also described as racy. "Sam and Kim have been friends for a while and are big supporters of each other’s music. Working together just made sense. As soon as they hit the studio the song just came alive. It’s upbeat and fun."

