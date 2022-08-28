ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Buffalo Bills Cutdown: 53-Man (Loaded) Roster Prediction; Trade Coming?

By Mike Fisher
 4 days ago

How loaded? We will know by Tuesday afternoon's cutdown deadline. Here, our best guesses ...

A great deal has been written about the Buffalo Bills' "loaded roster.'' All of it is true - even though we don't yet know exactly what that "final 53'' will look like.

But we will know by Tuesday afternoon's cutdown deadline. Here, our best guesses ...

Quarterbacks (2) Josh Allen, Case Keenum - With Matt Barkley moving to the practice squad.

Running Backs (4) Devin Singletary, James Cook, Zack Moss, Reggie Gilliam - Buffalo seems good and deep here .

Wide receivers (8) - Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder, Isaiah Hodgins, Jake Kumerow, Khalil Shakir, Marquez Stevenson. There will be some post-cutdown shuffling here.

Tight ends (3) Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney, Quintin Morris - Too many. Something might have to give here. An OJ Howard trade?

Offensive linemen (9) Dion Dawkins, Roger Safford, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown, David Quessenberry, Greg Van Roten, Tommy Doyle, Ike Boettger (PUP) - A decision on Boettger and his health is pivotal here. More movement coming.

Defensive linemen (9) Von Miller, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Greg Rousseau, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson - Von Miller's presence changes everything.

Linebackers (6) Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard, Tyler Matakevich, Baylon Spector - Special-teams help tucked in here.

Defensive backs (9) Tre’Davious White (PUP), Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Kaiir Elam, Damar Hamlin, Jaquan Johnson, Christian Benford, Cam Lewis - White likely starting the year on PUP complicates matters.

Specialists (3) Tyler Bass (kicker), Reid Ferguson (long-snapper), to be determined at punter. - Waived, as of Saturday, is punter Matt Araiza, a troubling situation in almost infinite ways.

